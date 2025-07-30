HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check PGT, TGT, PRT Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: The Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) is being conducted across two days in three shifts. The HTET exam is scheduled for 30-31 July. The exam today, 30 July, will be conducted in a single shift. The exam is for Level-III (PGT). The exam is conducted for the three levels of teaching positions- Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam which is being conducted today is for PGT positions. The exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The mode of the exam will be offline (pen and paper mode).

The exam pattern for Level-III (PGT) exam includes 7 subjects, which means there will be a combination of these 7 subjects. These are- Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, and Subject-Specific Knowledge. There is no provision of negative marking in the exam. The exam paper consists of 150 questions, carrying one mark per question.

HTET 2025 Exam Timings & Schedule

The exam is being held today in a single shift from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm. Candidates must download their admit cards for detailed information.

Level Exam Date Exam Time Level III (PGT) July 30, 2025 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Level II (TGT) July 31, 2025 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Level I (PRT) July 31, 2025 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

HTET PGT Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level

The HTET Level-III exam is being conducted today in a single shift. The level-III exam is for Post Graduate Teachers. Candidates can check the difficulty level of the paper here, after the exam gets over.

Subject Difficulty Level Child Development and Pedagogy To be Updated Language-Hindi To be Updated Language-English To be Updated Quantitative aptitude To be Updated Reasoning To be Updated Haryana GK To be Updated Subject Specific To be Updated

HTET 2025 Exam: Good Attempts

There are a total of 150 questions asked in the exam. These 150 questions cover the 7 subjects which have been allotted in the HTET PGT syllabus. The candidates are required to attempt a solid number of questions to pass the minimum qualifying criteria.