HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check PGT, TGT, PRT Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: The Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) is being conducted across two days in three shifts. The HTET exam is scheduled for 30-31 July. The exam today, 30 July, will be conducted in a single shift. The exam is for Level-III (PGT). The exam is conducted for the three levels of teaching positions- Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam which is being conducted today is for PGT positions. The exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The mode of the exam will be offline (pen and paper mode).
The exam pattern for Level-III (PGT) exam includes 7 subjects, which means there will be a combination of these 7 subjects. These are- Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, and Subject-Specific Knowledge. There is no provision of negative marking in the exam. The exam paper consists of 150 questions, carrying one mark per question.
HTET 2025 Exam Timings & Schedule
The exam is being held today in a single shift from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm. Candidates must download their admit cards for detailed information.
|
Level
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Time
|
Level III (PGT)
|
July 30, 2025
|
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Level II (TGT)
|
July 31, 2025
|
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Level I (PRT)
|
July 31, 2025
|
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
HTET PGT Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level
The HTET Level-III exam is being conducted today in a single shift. The level-III exam is for Post Graduate Teachers. Candidates can check the difficulty level of the paper here, after the exam gets over.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
To be Updated
|
Language-Hindi
|
To be Updated
|
Language-English
|
To be Updated
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
To be Updated
|
Reasoning
|
To be Updated
|
Haryana GK
|
To be Updated
|
Subject Specific
|
To be Updated
HTET 2025 Exam: Good Attempts
There are a total of 150 questions asked in the exam. These 150 questions cover the 7 subjects which have been allotted in the HTET PGT syllabus. The candidates are required to attempt a solid number of questions to pass the minimum qualifying criteria.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Language-Hindi
|
15
|
To be Updated
|
Language-English
|
15
|
To be Updated
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
10
|
To be Updated
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
To be Updated
|
Haryana GK
|
10
|
To be Updated
|
Subject Specific
|
60
|
To be Updated
