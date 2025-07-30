RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check PGT, TGT, PRT Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has scheduled the HTET exam for 30 & 31 July. Today, the exam is going to be conducted in a single shift from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm. Stay tuned! We will provide live exam updates along with students' reactions and feedback about the exam.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 30, 2025, 13:30 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HTET 2025 Exam Analysis: Exam is scheduled for 30 & 31 July
  • HTET 2025: HTET is conducted today in a single shift for Level-III (PGT).
  • HTET Exam 2025: HTET exam will start at 03:00 pm.

HTET 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: The Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) is being conducted across two days in three shifts. The HTET exam is scheduled for 30-31 July. The exam today, 30 July, will be conducted in a single shift. The exam is for Level-III (PGT). The exam is conducted for the three levels of teaching positions- Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam which is being conducted today is for PGT positions. The exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The mode of the exam will be offline (pen and paper mode).

The exam pattern for Level-III (PGT) exam includes 7 subjects, which means there will be a combination of these 7 subjects. These are- Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, and Subject-Specific Knowledge. There is no provision of negative marking in the exam. The exam paper consists of 150 questions, carrying one mark per question. 

HTET 2025 Exam Timings & Schedule

The exam is being held today in a single shift from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm. Candidates must download their admit cards for detailed information.

Level

Exam Date

Exam Time

Level III (PGT)

July 30, 2025

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Level II (TGT)

July 31, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Level I (PRT)

July 31, 2025

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

HTET PGT Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level

The HTET Level-III exam is being conducted today in a single shift. The level-III exam is for Post Graduate Teachers. Candidates can check the difficulty level of the paper here, after the exam gets over.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Child Development and Pedagogy

To be Updated

Language-Hindi

To be Updated

Language-English

To be Updated

Quantitative aptitude

To be Updated

Reasoning

To be Updated

Haryana GK

To be Updated

Subject Specific

To be Updated

HTET 2025 Exam: Good Attempts

There are a total of 150 questions asked in the exam. These 150 questions cover the 7 subjects which have been allotted in the HTET PGT syllabus. The candidates are required to attempt a solid number of questions to pass the minimum qualifying criteria.

Subject

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

To be Updated

Language-Hindi

15

To be Updated

Language-English

15

To be Updated

Quantitative aptitude

10

To be Updated

Reasoning

10

To be Updated

Haryana GK

10

To be Updated

Subject Specific

60

To be Updated
  • Jul 30, 2025, 13:30 IST

    HTET Exam 2025 Live: HTET Level 3 Exam Pattern

    HTET exam comprises three levels, each designed for different teaching positions. The exam pattern varies for each level in terms of the number of questions, duration, and marking scheme. All the levels of exam consists of objective type questions. Today, the exam is being conducted for Level III. Here's the exam pattern for HTET Level III (PGT) exam:

    HTET Exam Pattern for Level 3

    Subject

    Total Question

    Total Marks

    Child Development and Pedagogy

    30

    30

    Language-Hindi

    15

    15

    Language-English

    15

    15

    Quantitative aptitude

    10

    10

    Reasoning

    10

    10

    Haryana GK

    10

    10

    Subject Specific

    60

    60

    Total

    150

    150
  • Jul 30, 2025, 13:15 IST

    HTET Exam 2025 Live: Entry Started

    The candidates can start taking entry into the examination hall for the HTET exam. The entry has started at 01:00 PM. Candidates must take entry well in time so that they can locate their seating area and also the security check has to be done. 

