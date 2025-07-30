OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT: Apply Online for 500 Vacancies at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 400 Assistants (Class III). The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice on July 30, 2025 on employment newspaper and the detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on August 1, 2025.

As per the short notice released for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025, the online application procedure will start on August 2, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 17, 2025. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised university. OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Short Notice OICL has released the short notice for the recruitment of assistants for 500 vacant positions, including backlog vacancies. The detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website from August 1, 2025 onwards from orientalinsurance.org.in. The online application process will start on August 2, 2025. The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice below

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview The Oriental Insurance Company Limited Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice was released on July 30, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 500 vacant positions. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Conducting Authority Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) Post Name Assistants (Class III) Vacancies 500 Application Mode Online Selection Process Tier 1 Tier 2 Regional Language Test Official Website orientalinsurance.org.in OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 with short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf will be released on August 1, 2025 at orientalinsurance.org.in. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 important dates.

Activity Timeline Notification Release Date August 1, 2025 Online registration, including Edit/Modification of Application August 2, 2025 and August 17, 2025 Online Examination - Tier 1 September 7, 2025 Online Examination - Tier 2 October 28, 2025 Regional Language Test To be notified lated OICL Assistant Recrruitment 2025: Apply Online The OICL Assistant online application procedure is starting on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in from August 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online after visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in

On the homepage, click on the careers button and then on the apply link of "recruitment of assistant"

Fill in the basic information to get the registration number and password

Now login with the provided information and fill the remaining information

Upload the required documents such as photo, signature and category certificate (if applicable)

Pay the required catrgory wise fess

Click on the submit button

Download and Print the OICL Assistanr Application Form