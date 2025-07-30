RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT: Apply Online for 500 Vacancies at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The OICL has released the short notice for OICL Assistant Class III Recruitment. The detailed notification will get released on August 1, 2025. Online application procedure is set to start on August 2, 2025. Check the exam timeline and short notice.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 30, 2025, 18:07 IST
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 400 Assistants (Class III). The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice on July 30, 2025 on employment newspaper and the detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on August 1, 2025.
As per the short notice released for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025, the online application procedure will start on August 2, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 17, 2025. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised university.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Short Notice

OICL has released the short notice for the recruitment of assistants for 500 vacant positions, including backlog vacancies. The detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website from August 1, 2025 onwards from orientalinsurance.org.in. The online application process will start on August 2, 2025. The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice below

oicl-assistant

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice was released on July 30, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 500 vacant positions. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)

Post Name

Assistants  (Class III)

Vacancies

500

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Regional Language Test

Official Website

orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 with short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf will be released on August 1, 2025 at orientalinsurance.org.in. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 important dates.

Activity

Timeline

Notification Release Date

August 1, 2025

Online registration, including Edit/Modification of Application

August 2, 2025 and August 17, 2025

Online Examination - Tier 1

September 7, 2025

Online Examination - Tier 2

October 28, 2025

Regional Language Test

To be notified lated

OICL Assistant Recrruitment 2025: Apply Online 

The OICL Assistant online application procedure is starting on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in from August 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online after visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the careers button and then on the apply link of "recruitment of assistant"
  • Fill in the basic information to get the registration number and password
  • Now login with the provided information and fill the remaining information 
  • Upload the required documents such as photo, signature and category certificate (if applicable)
  • Pay the required catrgory wise fess
  • Click on the submit button
  • Download and Print the OICL Assistanr Application Form

What is the eligibility Criteria of OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates must read the all the details regarding required educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed the graduation degree from the recongined university with minimum of 60% marks

Age Limit

The minimum age of candidate must be 18 years and the maximum age of candidate must not be more than 26 years.

OICL Assistant Vacancy 2025

As per the short notice OICL is all set to release the notification for 500 vacancies including the fresh and backlog vacancies. The detailed category wise vacancies wil get released along with the detailed notification pdf on August 1, 2025

 

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News