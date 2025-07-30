OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT: Apply Online for 500 Vacancies at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 400 Assistants (Class III). The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice on July 30, 2025 on employment newspaper and the detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on August 1, 2025.
As per the short notice released for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025, the online application procedure will start on August 2, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 17, 2025. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised university.
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Short Notice
OICL has released the short notice for the recruitment of assistants for 500 vacant positions, including backlog vacancies. The detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website from August 1, 2025 onwards from orientalinsurance.org.in. The online application process will start on August 2, 2025. The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice below
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Oriental Insurance Company Limited Assistant Recruitment 2025 short notice was released on July 30, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 500 vacant positions. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)
|
Post Name
|
Assistants (Class III)
|
Vacancies
|
500
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1
Tier 2
Regional Language Test
|
Official Website
|
orientalinsurance.org.in
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 with short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf will be released on August 1, 2025 at orientalinsurance.org.in. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 important dates.
|
Activity
|
Timeline
|
Notification Release Date
|
August 1, 2025
|
Online registration, including Edit/Modification of Application
|
August 2, 2025 and August 17, 2025
|
Online Examination - Tier 1
|
September 7, 2025
|
Online Examination - Tier 2
|
October 28, 2025
|
Regional Language Test
|
To be notified lated
OICL Assistant Recrruitment 2025: Apply Online
The OICL Assistant online application procedure is starting on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in from August 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online after visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the careers button and then on the apply link of "recruitment of assistant"
- Fill in the basic information to get the registration number and password
- Now login with the provided information and fill the remaining information
- Upload the required documents such as photo, signature and category certificate (if applicable)
- Pay the required catrgory wise fess
- Click on the submit button
- Download and Print the OICL Assistanr Application Form
What is the eligibility Criteria of OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025?
Interested candidates must read the all the details regarding required educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have completed the graduation degree from the recongined university with minimum of 60% marks
Age Limit
The minimum age of candidate must be 18 years and the maximum age of candidate must not be more than 26 years.
OICL Assistant Vacancy 2025
As per the short notice OICL is all set to release the notification for 500 vacancies including the fresh and backlog vacancies. The detailed category wise vacancies wil get released along with the detailed notification pdf on August 1, 2025
