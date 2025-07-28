UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download RO ARO Answer Key PDF Direct Link

The exam was held in one session. It began at 09:30 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO exam for 411 vacancies. The exam is being conducted in offline mode.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has successfully conducted the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination on 27 July 2025 across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 411 vacancies. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The UPPSC also released the RO ARO Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Download Link Active Soon

The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 will be released on the official website of UPPSC soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.

Steps to Download the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Jail Prahari response sheets for the ease of candidates.

Step 1: Visit the official Official website of UPPSC– https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the "UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025" link.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your admit card.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam day.