|
National News Headlines For School Assembly
-
Parliament Monsoon session: After first week washout, Houses set for fiery debate on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor
-
Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla’s return to Earth as India’s new Chandrayaan moment
-
Fake embassy mastermind had 162 foreign trips in 10 years, involved in Rs 300 crore fraud
-
Tara Murali, architect and cultural patron, passes away in Chennai
-
PM’s visit set to boost tourism in Tiruchi region
International School Assembly News Headlines
-
Thailand and Cambodia to hold talks on deadly border conflict in Malaysia
-
Israel's daily pauses fall short of easing Gaza suffering, says the U.K.'s Foreign Minister
-
American Airlines jet at Denver International Airport was evacuated due to a landing gear incident
-
After 30 years, Russia will restart direct passenger flights to North Korea as ties deepen
-
Zohran Mamdani celebrates wedding with 3-day bash in lavish Uganda estate
Sports School Assembly News Headlines
-
Washington, Jadeja slam fifties to help India wipe out deficit
-
IPL: Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks the silence on SRH exit rumours
-
Sourav Ganguly is 'okay' with India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup: 'Terrorism must not happen, but sports must go on'
-
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Team India's leadership - 'Difficult for me to get my head around.
-
Back on the podium after 13 years, junior women's shuttlers hope to build on the badminton Asia Championships success
Thought of the Day:
"Grow through what you go through."
Meaning:
Every challenge, setback, or tough experience in life can become a stepping stone for personal growth. Instead of being discouraged by difficult times, use them as opportunities to learn, evolve, and become stronger.
