Tenses Chart With Examples: A Guide to Tenses and Sentence Building

Tenses Chart: Know all about English tenses, types, rules and applications. Check various examples for effective learning of tenses and understanding sentence making. Get free pdf download of tenses chart here.

Tenses Chart with Examples PDF
Tenses Chart with Examples PDF

Learning tenses and the use of different forms of verbs is essential for learning the English language. You can convey your message, feelings or emotions clearly only if you have knowledge of tenses and know how to build sentences accurately. This article is going to help in learning the language essentials with the help of the Tenses Chart discussed below.  

What is a Tense Chart?

A tense chart is a visual representation of various actions occurring at various points of time. It has various types of tenses organised into a table format which provides a clear overview of the various forms of verbs used to indicate different time frames in which an action takes place.

This is a helpful tool for learning and understanding the English tense system. So, if you are struggling with the usage of tenses and English sentence formation, then the tense chart is a perfect guide for you.

Career Counseling

What is a Tense?

Tense denotes the time of action. It indicates when an action or state takes place in relation to the present, past, or future.  

Importance of Tenses in Learning Language

Tenses are an important part of the English language because they help to indicate the time of an action or event which is essential for clear and effective communication.

Types of Tenses

There are 3 types of tense.

I.Present Tense

II.Past Tense

III.Future Tense

Each tense is further divided into 4 types as follows:

Present Tense

Past Tense

Future Tense

1.Present Simple Tense

2.Present Continuous Tense

3.Present Prefect Tense  

4.Present Perfect Continuous Tense

1.Past Simple Tense

2.Past Continuous Tense

3.Past Perfect Tense

4.Past Perfect Continuous Tense

1.Future Indefinite Tense

2.Future Continuous Tense

3.Future Perfect Tense

4.Future Perfect Continuous Tense

Tense Formulas

Tense Formulas for Present Tense

Tense

Assertive

Negative

Interrogative

Simple Present Tense

Subject + V1 + s/es + Object

Example: He goes to school.

Subject + does not + V1 + Object

Example: He does not go to school.

Does + Subject + V1 + Object

Example: Does he go to school?

Present Continuous Tense

Subject + is/am/are + V1+ing + Object

Example: He is going to school.

Subject + is/am/are + not + V1+ing + Object

Example: He is not going to school.

is/am/are + Subject + V1+ing + Object

Example: Is he going to school?

Present Perfect Tense

Subject + has/have + V3 + Object

Example: He has gone to school.

Subject + has/have + not + V3 + Object

Example: He has not gone to school.

Has/have + Subject + V3 + Object

Example: Has he gone to school?

Present Perfect Continuous Tense.

Subject + has/have + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He has been going to school.

Subject + has/have + not + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He has not been going to school.

Has/Have + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: Has he been going to school?

Tense Formulas for Past Tense

Tense

Assertive

Negative

Interrogative

Simple Past Tense

Subject + V2 + Object

Example: He went to school.

Subject + did not + V1 + Object

Example: He did not go to school.

Did + Subject + V1 + Object

Example: Did he go to school?

Past Continuous Tense

Subject + was/were + V1+ing + Object

Example: He was going to school.

Subject + was/were + not + V1+ing + Object

Example: He was not going to school.

Was/were + Subject + V1+ing + Object

Example: Was he going to school?

Past Perfect Tense

Subject + had + V3 + Object

Example: He had gone to school.

Subject + had + not + V3 + Object

Example: He had not gone to school.

Had + Subject + V3 + Object

Example: Had he gone to school?

Past Perfect Continuous Tense.

Subject + had been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He had been going to school.

Subject + had + not + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He had not been going to school.

Had + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: Had he been going to school?

Tense Formulas for Future Tense

Tense

Assertive

Negative

Interrogative

Simple Future Tense

Subject + will/shall + V1 + Object

Example: He will go to school.

Subject + will/shall + not + V1 + Object

Example: He will not go to school.

Will/shall + Subject + V1 + Object

Example: Will he go to school?

Future Continuous Tense

Subject + will/shall + be + V1+ing + Object

Example: He will be going to school.

Subject + will/shall + not + be + V1+ing + Object

Example: He will not be going to school.

Will/shall + Subject + be + V1+ing + Object

Example: Will he be going to school?

Fututre Perfect Tense

Subject + will/shall + have + V3 + Object

Example: He will have gone to school.

Subject + will/shall + have + not + V3 + Object

Example: He will have not gone to school.

Will + Subject + have + V3 + Object

Example: Will he have gone to school?

Future Perfect Continuous Tense.

Subject + will/shall + have + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He will have been going to school.

Subject + will/shall + have not + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: He will not have been going to school.

Will/shall + Subject + have + been + V1+ing + Object

Example: Will he have been going to school?

12 Tenses: Quick Revision with help of examples

Tense

Present

Past

Future

Simple

He drives a car.

He drove a car.

He will drive a car.

Continuous

He is driving a car.

He was driving a car.

He will be driving a car.

Perfect

He has driven a car.

He had driven a car.

He will have driven a car.

Perfect Continuous

He has been riding a bike since the morning

He had been riding a bike since 8 am

He will have been driving a car.

Download English Tenses Chart in PDF

Also Read| Application Letter Writing: Format, Examples, Tips, and More

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next