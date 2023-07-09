Tenses Chart With Examples: A Guide to Tenses and Sentence Building

Tenses Chart: Know all about English tenses, types, rules and applications. Check various examples for effective learning of tenses and understanding sentence making. Get free pdf download of tenses chart here.

Learning tenses and the use of different forms of verbs is essential for learning the English language. You can convey your message, feelings or emotions clearly only if you have knowledge of tenses and know how to build sentences accurately. This article is going to help in learning the language essentials with the help of the Tenses Chart discussed below.

What is a Tense Chart?

A tense chart is a visual representation of various actions occurring at various points of time. It has various types of tenses organised into a table format which provides a clear overview of the various forms of verbs used to indicate different time frames in which an action takes place.

This is a helpful tool for learning and understanding the English tense system. So, if you are struggling with the usage of tenses and English sentence formation, then the tense chart is a perfect guide for you.

What is a Tense?

Tense denotes the time of action. It indicates when an action or state takes place in relation to the present, past, or future.

Importance of Tenses in Learning Language

Tenses are an important part of the English language because they help to indicate the time of an action or event which is essential for clear and effective communication.

Types of Tenses

There are 3 types of tense.

I.Present Tense

II.Past Tense

III.Future Tense

Each tense is further divided into 4 types as follows:

Present Tense Past Tense Future Tense 1.Present Simple Tense 2.Present Continuous Tense 3.Present Prefect Tense 4.Present Perfect Continuous Tense 1.Past Simple Tense 2.Past Continuous Tense 3.Past Perfect Tense 4.Past Perfect Continuous Tense 1.Future Indefinite Tense 2.Future Continuous Tense 3.Future Perfect Tense 4.Future Perfect Continuous Tense

Tense Formulas

Tense Formulas for Present Tense

Tense Assertive Negative Interrogative Simple Present Tense Subject + V1 + s/es + Object Example: He goes to school. Subject + does not + V1 + Object Example: He does not go to school. Does + Subject + V1 + Object Example: Does he go to school? Present Continuous Tense Subject + is/am/are + V1+ing + Object Example: He is going to school. Subject + is/am/are + not + V1+ing + Object Example: He is not going to school. is/am/are + Subject + V1+ing + Object Example: Is he going to school? Present Perfect Tense Subject + has/have + V3 + Object Example: He has gone to school. Subject + has/have + not + V3 + Object Example: He has not gone to school. Has/have + Subject + V3 + Object Example: Has he gone to school? Present Perfect Continuous Tense. Subject + has/have + been + V1+ing + Object Example: He has been going to school. Subject + has/have + not + been + V1+ing + Object Example: He has not been going to school. Has/Have + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object Example: Has he been going to school?

Tense Formulas for Past Tense

Tense Assertive Negative Interrogative Simple Past Tense Subject + V2 + Object Example: He went to school. Subject + did not + V1 + Object Example: He did not go to school. Did + Subject + V1 + Object Example: Did he go to school? Past Continuous Tense Subject + was/were + V1+ing + Object Example: He was going to school. Subject + was/were + not + V1+ing + Object Example: He was not going to school. Was/were + Subject + V1+ing + Object Example: Was he going to school? Past Perfect Tense Subject + had + V3 + Object Example: He had gone to school. Subject + had + not + V3 + Object Example: He had not gone to school. Had + Subject + V3 + Object Example: Had he gone to school? Past Perfect Continuous Tense. Subject + had been + V1+ing + Object Example: He had been going to school. Subject + had + not + been + V1+ing + Object Example: He had not been going to school. Had + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object Example: Had he been going to school?

Tense Formulas for Future Tense

Tense Assertive Negative Interrogative Simple Future Tense Subject + will/shall + V1 + Object Example: He will go to school. Subject + will/shall + not + V1 + Object Example: He will not go to school. Will/shall + Subject + V1 + Object Example: Will he go to school? Future Continuous Tense Subject + will/shall + be + V1+ing + Object Example: He will be going to school. Subject + will/shall + not + be + V1+ing + Object Example: He will not be going to school. Will/shall + Subject + be + V1+ing + Object Example: Will he be going to school? Fututre Perfect Tense Subject + will/shall + have + V3 + Object Example: He will have gone to school. Subject + will/shall + have + not + V3 + Object Example: He will have not gone to school. Will + Subject + have + V3 + Object Example: Will he have gone to school? Future Perfect Continuous Tense. Subject + will/shall + have + been + V1+ing + Object Example: He will have been going to school. Subject + will/shall + have not + been + V1+ing + Object Example: He will not have been going to school. Will/shall + Subject + have + been + V1+ing + Object Example: Will he have been going to school?

12 Tenses: Quick Revision with help of examples

Tense Present Past Future Simple He drives a car. He drove a car. He will drive a car. Continuous He is driving a car. He was driving a car. He will be driving a car. Perfect He has driven a car. He had driven a car. He will have driven a car. Perfect Continuous He has been riding a bike since the morning He had been riding a bike since 8 am He will have been driving a car.

Download English Tenses Chart in PDF

