Tenses Chart With Examples: A Guide to Tenses and Sentence Building

Learning tenses and the use of different forms of verbs is essential for learning the English language. You can convey your message, feelings or emotions clearly only if you have knowledge of tenses and know how to build sentences accurately. This article is going to help in learning the language essentials with the help of the Tenses Chart discussed below.
What is a Tense Chart?
A tense chart is a visual representation of various actions occurring at various points of time. It has various types of tenses organised into a table format which provides a clear overview of the various forms of verbs used to indicate different time frames in which an action takes place.
This is a helpful tool for learning and understanding the English tense system. So, if you are struggling with the usage of tenses and English sentence formation, then the tense chart is a perfect guide for you.
What is a Tense?
Tense denotes the time of action. It indicates when an action or state takes place in relation to the present, past, or future.
Importance of Tenses in Learning Language
Tenses are an important part of the English language because they help to indicate the time of an action or event which is essential for clear and effective communication.
Types of Tenses
There are 3 types of tense.
I.Present Tense
II.Past Tense
III.Future Tense
Each tense is further divided into 4 types as follows:
|
Present Tense
|
Past Tense
|
Future Tense
|
1.Present Simple Tense
2.Present Continuous Tense
3.Present Prefect Tense
4.Present Perfect Continuous Tense
|
1.Past Simple Tense
2.Past Continuous Tense
3.Past Perfect Tense
4.Past Perfect Continuous Tense
|
1.Future Indefinite Tense
2.Future Continuous Tense
3.Future Perfect Tense
4.Future Perfect Continuous Tense
Tense Formulas
Tense Formulas for Present Tense
|
Tense
|
Assertive
|
Negative
|
Interrogative
|
Simple Present Tense
|
Subject + V1 + s/es + Object
Example: He goes to school.
|
Subject + does not + V1 + Object
Example: He does not go to school.
|
Does + Subject + V1 + Object
Example: Does he go to school?
|
Present Continuous Tense
|
Subject + is/am/are + V1+ing + Object
Example: He is going to school.
|
Subject + is/am/are + not + V1+ing + Object
Example: He is not going to school.
|
is/am/are + Subject + V1+ing + Object
Example: Is he going to school?
|
Present Perfect Tense
|
Subject + has/have + V3 + Object
Example: He has gone to school.
|
Subject + has/have + not + V3 + Object
Example: He has not gone to school.
|
Has/have + Subject + V3 + Object
Example: Has he gone to school?
|
Present Perfect Continuous Tense.
|
Subject + has/have + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He has been going to school.
|
Subject + has/have + not + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He has not been going to school.
|
Has/Have + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: Has he been going to school?
Tense Formulas for Past Tense
|
Tense
|
Assertive
|
Negative
|
Interrogative
|
Simple Past Tense
|
Subject + V2 + Object
Example: He went to school.
|
Subject + did not + V1 + Object
Example: He did not go to school.
|
Did + Subject + V1 + Object
Example: Did he go to school?
|
Past Continuous Tense
|
Subject + was/were + V1+ing + Object
Example: He was going to school.
|
Subject + was/were + not + V1+ing + Object
Example: He was not going to school.
|
Was/were + Subject + V1+ing + Object
Example: Was he going to school?
|
Past Perfect Tense
|
Subject + had + V3 + Object
Example: He had gone to school.
|
Subject + had + not + V3 + Object
Example: He had not gone to school.
|
Had + Subject + V3 + Object
Example: Had he gone to school?
|
Past Perfect Continuous Tense.
|
Subject + had been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He had been going to school.
|
Subject + had + not + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He had not been going to school.
|
Had + Subject + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: Had he been going to school?
Tense Formulas for Future Tense
|
Tense
|
Assertive
|
Negative
|
Interrogative
|
Simple Future Tense
|
Subject + will/shall + V1 + Object
Example: He will go to school.
|
Subject + will/shall + not + V1 + Object
Example: He will not go to school.
|
Will/shall + Subject + V1 + Object
Example: Will he go to school?
|
Future Continuous Tense
|
Subject + will/shall + be + V1+ing + Object
Example: He will be going to school.
|
Subject + will/shall + not + be + V1+ing + Object
Example: He will not be going to school.
|
Will/shall + Subject + be + V1+ing + Object
Example: Will he be going to school?
|
Fututre Perfect Tense
|
Subject + will/shall + have + V3 + Object
Example: He will have gone to school.
|
Subject + will/shall + have + not + V3 + Object
Example: He will have not gone to school.
|
Will + Subject + have + V3 + Object
Example: Will he have gone to school?
|
Future Perfect Continuous Tense.
|
Subject + will/shall + have + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He will have been going to school.
|
Subject + will/shall + have not + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: He will not have been going to school.
|
Will/shall + Subject + have + been + V1+ing + Object
Example: Will he have been going to school?
12 Tenses: Quick Revision with help of examples
|
Tense
|
Present
|
Past
|
Future
|
Simple
|
He drives a car.
|
He drove a car.
|
He will drive a car.
|
Continuous
|
He is driving a car.
|
He was driving a car.
|
He will be driving a car.
|
Perfect
|
He has driven a car.
|
He had driven a car.
|
He will have driven a car.
|
Perfect Continuous
|
He has been riding a bike since the morning
|
He had been riding a bike since 8 am
|
He will have been driving a car.
