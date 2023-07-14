Human Body Parts Names With Picture In English and Hindi - Know Your Body Parts And Their Functions

Parts of Body Name in Hindi and English: Check here the names of all body parts, internal or external, in English and Hindi along with their functions.

Body Parts Names and Their Functions: It is important for kids to know the names and functions of different body parts to develop a sense of body awareness. Being well-versed with the names and functions of various body organs is important for a number of reasons, including:

Students get to learn about how their body functions.

They develop a sense of healthy body image.

They learn about safe and effective body movements.

With growing age, children become more curious and conscious about their body parts and how their body functions. Though they are aware of the common or visible body parts and their functions, there are several body parts present internally which are not known to them.

The article here discusses the names and functions of almost all the important small and big body organs.

Not only kids but children in adolescence age should be aware of all their body parts and understand their importance for the proper functioning of the body.

Names of Body Parts

There are a number of internal and external organs or parts of the body which work together to help us perform all our tasks smoothly. These body parts are broadly divided into three groups namely torso, extremities, and internal parts.

1.Torso: Also known as trunk, it is the central part of the body that contains chest, abdomen, pelvis, and backbone. Many vital organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach, and intestines are present in Torso.

Functions:

It provides support for the upper body.

It helps to protect the internal organs.

It facilitates circulation of blood with the help of heart.

Lungs help in respiration.

Digestion of food takes place in stomach with the help of intestines.

It also facilitates excretion with the help of kidneys.

2.Extremities: The parts of the body away from torso comprise extremities. They include arms, hands, legs, and feet.

Functions:

They allow movement and help us to interact with our surroundings.

Facilitate sensation through feel, touch, pain, temperature,

Help to manipulate objects and perform tasks.

They can be used to communicate through gestures, and sign language.

3.Internal Parts: These are the organs that are located inside the body. They are essential for life and perform several important functions to keep us alive and healthy.

Functions:

Heart: It pumps blood throughout the body.

Lungs: They help in breathing by taking in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide.

Liver: It performs a variety of functions, including digestion, detoxification, and storage of nutrients.

Kidneys: They filter the waste products from the blood and facilitate their removal as urine.

Stomach: It helps in breakdown of food through various enzymes present in it.

Intestines: They help to absorb nutrients from food and transport them to other parts of the body.

Brain: The brain is the control centre of the body which controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and all the process that regulate our body.

Spinal cord: It is a long, thin bundle of nerves running from brain to the lower back. It transmits signals between the brain and the rest of the body.

Body Parts Vocabulary

Now, it's time to learn the names of various body parts. We have provided below the list of most of the important body parts with their names in English and Hindi.

Body Parts’ Names in English and Hindi 1.Finger – हाथ की अंगुली 2.Thumb – हाथ का अंगूठा 3.Toe – पैर की अंगुली 4.Eye – आँख 5.Lips – होंठ 6.Heel – एड़ी 7.Shoulder – कन्धा 8.Temple – कनपटी 9.Waist – कमर 10.Wrist – कलाई 11.Ear – कान 12.Armpit – कांख 13.Elbow – कोहनी 14.Lock – बालों की लट 15.Joint – जोड़ 16.Neck – गर्दन 17.Womb – गर्भाशय 18.Whiskers – मूंछ 19.Throat – गला 20.Cheeks – गाल 21.Kidney – गुर्दा 22.Saliva – लार 23.Trachea – स्वास नली 24.Urinary Bladder – मूत्राशय 25.Eyeball – आँख की पुतली. 26.Skull – खोपड़ी 27.Trunk – धड़ 28.Bone – हड्डी 29.Palm – हथेली 30.Skin – चमड़ी 31.Nipple – थन 32.Face – चेहरा 33.Chest – पुरुष की छाती 34.Breast – स्त्री की छाती 35.Jaw – जबड़ा 36.Liver – जिगर 37.Tongue – जीभ 38.Eye Lash – बरौनी 39.Hair – बाल 40.Arm – बांह 41.Eyebr41.ow – भौंह 42.Fist – मुट्ठी 43.Mouth – मुख 44.Heart – ह्रदय 45.Hand – हाथ 46.Leg – टांग 47.Artery – धमनी 48.Molar Theeth – दाढ़ 49.Palate – तालु 50.Muscle – मांसपेशी 51.Nose – नाक 52.Pulse – नब्ज 53.Eye – lid – पलक 54.Rib – पसली 55.Back – पीठ 56.Belly – पेट 57.Saliva – लार 58.Penis – लिंग 59.Blood – रक्त 60.Chin – ठुड्डी 61.Sole – तलवा 62.Beard – दाढ़ी 63.Tooth – दांत 64.Brain – दिमाग 65.Nail – नाख़ून 66.Foot – पैर 67.Lung – फेफड़ा 68.Lap – गोद 69.Knee – घुटना 70.Nostril – नथुना 71.Thigh – जांघ 72.Uterus – गर्भाशय 73.Calf – पिंडली 74.Genitals – गुप्तांग 75.Navel – नाभि

Also Read|

Tenses Chart With Examples: A Guide to Tenses and Sentence Building

Application Letter Writing: Format, Examples, Tips, and More