CBSE Class 10 Science Revision Notes for Board Exam 2021 (Based on Revised Syllabus)

As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2021, the exam for class 10 Science paper will be held on 15th May (Saturday). These note are prepared according to the revised and reduced CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Science.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 (Based on Reduced & Revised Syllabus)

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations Revision Notes Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt Revision Notes Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals Revision Notes Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds Revision Notes Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements Revision Notes Chapter 6: Life Processes Revision Notes Chapter 7: Control and Coordination Revision Notes Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce Revision Notes Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution Revision Notes Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction Revision Notes Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World Revision Notes Chapter 12: Electricity Revision Notes Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current Revision Notes Chapter 14: Sources of Energy Revision Notes Chapter 15: Our Environment Revision Notes Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources Revision Notes

We are developing the notes for the remaining chapters of CBSE Class 10 Science and will update the same in this article very soon. So, keep refreshing this page to get more of such useful resources for the preparations of the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021.

We have also prepared the complete study package for the CBSE Class 10 Science that includes all important resources and examination updates that are required to make the exam preparations in the best way.

