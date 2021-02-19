JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

CBSE Class 10 Science Revision Notes for Board Exam 2021 (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Check the best revision notes to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021. These exclusive chapter notes are according to the revised CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus.

Created On: Feb 19, 2021 18:40 IST
CBSE Class 10 Science Revision Notes All Chapters
CBSE Class 10 Science Revision Notes All Chapters

As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2021, the exam for class 10 Science paper will be held on 15th May (Saturday). Now, less than three months are left for the exam. So, students should focus on intensive revision to score good marks in the paper as revision is the only way to strengthen your concepts and fine tune your preparations for the upcoming exam. To help you in doing effective and quick revision, we have provided here the chapter notes for CBSE Class 10 Science. These note are more useful as these are prepared according to the revised and reduced CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Science. Therefore, you need not go through the syllabus while referring to these chapter notes. Moreover, all the topics and concept have been explained in the simplest manner that helps in easy and quick learning. You can easily access the chapter-wise notes from the following links for quick and effective revision for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 (Based on Reduced & Revised Syllabus)

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Revision Notes

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

Revision Notes

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Revision Notes

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Revision Notes

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Revision Notes

Chapter 6: Life Processes

Revision Notes

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

Revision Notes

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

Revision Notes

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

Revision Notes

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Revision Notes

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Revision Notes

Chapter 12: Electricity

Revision Notes

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Revision Notes

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Revision Notes

Chapter 15: Our Environment

Revision Notes

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

Revision Notes

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 - Best tips to revise syllabus in last three months before exam

We are developing the notes for the remaining chapters of CBSE Class 10 Science and will update the same in this article very soon. So, keep refreshing this page to get more of such useful resources for the preparations of the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021.

Important* We have also prepared the complete study package for the CBSE Class 10 Science that includes all important resources and examination updates that are required to make the exam preparations in the best way. You should refer to this study material to clear all your doubts related to the subject and the board exam preparations.

Check - CBSE Class 10 Science Complete Study Material & Guide for Board Exam 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next