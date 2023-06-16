Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Science 2023-24: Best for Quick Revision of All Chapters

Science Mind Map CBSE Class 10: Check mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Science. These mind maps are according to the latest revised CBSE syllabus hence best for the 2023-24 Board Exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 Science Mind Maps: Human mind is more attracted to visual content that gives the brain a feeling of easiness. Such content can be a video or an image. For students who are more dependent on textbooks that involve long paragraphs, such an alternative would be a great booster to their understanding. For this reason, we have provided the mind maps for CBSE Class 10 Science that students can use for a quick revision.

Mind maps are illustrations that can be placed into the category of flow charts with extra design to make them more appealing. These images or illustrations are not very crowded with content and highlight only the important headings or topics covered under a specific heading. A person viewing the mind maps can track the path and know the arrangement of content and its relevance to the main heading.

Here, you will find the mind maps for all 13 chapters of CBSE Class 10 Science that are designed based on the revised CBSE syllabus. These mind maps are expertly verified and formatted in a manner that a growing mind will get benefitted from it. You may check the mind map images or download pdfs for better clarity. It is suggested to save these mind maps for effective tracking of topics and better revision of exams for CBSE Class 10 Science, Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Chapter-Wise CBSE Class 10 Science Mind Maps

Mind Maps are a helpful addition to quick and effective preparations or polishing the flow of topics under a particular topic that you may have forgotten. These simple and appealing illustrations make learning fast and valuable, for students as well as for teachers. But, it can be difficult to understand a mind map if you have never touched that topic in detail. Thus, students of CBSE Class 10 if want to take the benefit of these mind maps it is suggested to first have a detailed look at the topic. Once you covered the topic then referring to mind maps at any point in time will be beneficial. Download all CBSE Class 10 Science chapters from the link below.

Paper Pattern for CBSE Class 10 Science 2024 Board Examinations

CBSE has released the subject-wise list of sample papers for Classes 10 and 12. From the newly released CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper the structure of the 2024 Class 10 final Science paper can be deduced. Below are the highlights that can help you prepare well for your CBSE Class 10 2024 Science exam.

Total Time Allowed 3 Hours Maximum Marks 80 Total number of questions 39 Total number of sections 5 Section A 20 Questions, 1 mark each Section B 6 Very short answer type questions, 02 marks each Section C 7 short answer type questions, 03 marks each Section D 3 Long answer type questions, 05 marks each Section E 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment, 04 marks each (with sub-parts)

Also Check: