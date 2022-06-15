NCERT Book for Class 10th Science PDF (Latest Edition for 2022-2023): in English & Hindi

NCERT Class 10 Science Book (latest edition) is provided here for download in a chapter-wise PDF. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the Science book with rationalised content for the current academic session, 2022-2023. The content excluded in the book would not be assessed in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23. Therefore, students are advised to follow the latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Science to prepare the appropriate content and score well in the exam.
NCERT Class 10 Science Book - Links to download the chapter-wise PDF are provided below:
NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - in English
Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations
Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt
Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals
Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds
Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements
Chapter 6: Life Processes
Chapter 7: Control and Coordination
Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce
Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution
Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction
Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World
Chapter 12: Electricity
Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
Chapter 14: Sources of Energy
Chapter 15: Our Environment
Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources
NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - in Hindi
Chapter1: रासायनिक अभिक्रियाएँ एवं समीकरण
Chapter1: अम्ल, क्षारक एवं लवण
Chapter1: धातु एवं अधात
Chapter1: कार्बन एवं उसवेफ यौगिक
Chapter1: तत्वों का आवर्त वर्गीकरण
Chapter1: जैव प्रक्रम
Chapter1: नियंत्राण एवं समन्वय
Chapter1: जीव जनन वैफसे करते ह
Chapter1: आनुवंशिकता एवं जैव विकास
Chapter1: प्रकाश दृ परावर्तन तथा अपवर्तन
Chapter1: मानव नेत्रा तथा रंगबिरंगा संसार
Chapter1: विद्युत
Chapter1: विद्युत धरा वेफ चुंबकीय प्रभाव
Chapter1: ऊर्जा वेफ स्रोत
Chapter1: हमारा पर्यावरण
Chapter1: प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का संपोषित प्रबंधन
Students can also get here the detailed and precise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science. The subject experts have explained NCERT Solutions for all chapters of class 10 Science. These solutions will surely help students to improve their approach to solving a variety of questions in exams.
Importance of NCERT Books
NCERT books are important for students to prepare not only for the board exams but also for the competitive exams as well. All NCERT books are written by experts after extensive research on each and every topic to provide apt and authentic information to the students. These books cover all the basics and fundamentals on all topics and are ideal for thorough and comprehensive studies to develop a crystal clear concept understanding. Thus, students are always advised to follow the NCERT books to effectively prepare for the exams and get the desired results.
Keep visiting Jagranjosh.com to get the latest updates and reliable study material to make preparations for all school and board examinations.