NCERT Book for Class 10th Science PDF (Latest Edition for 2022-2023): in English & Hindi

NCERT Book for Class 10th Science is available here for download in PDF format. Download the latest edition of the book in English and Hindi. This book is best for preparing for CBSE Class 10 Science Annual Board Exam 2022-2023.

NCERT Class 10 Science Book (latest edition) is provided here for download in a chapter-wise PDF. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the Science book with rationalised content for the current academic session, 2022-2023. The content excluded in the book would not be assessed in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23. Therefore, students are advised to follow the latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Science to prepare the appropriate content and score well in the exam.

NCERT Class 10 Science Book - Links to download the chapter-wise PDF are provided below:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - in English

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter 6: Life Processes

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Chapter 12: Electricity

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter 15: Our Environment

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - in Hindi

Chapter1: रासायनिक अभिक्रियाएँ एवं समीकरण

Chapter1: अम्ल, क्षारक एवं लवण

Chapter1: धातु एवं अधात

Chapter1: कार्बन एवं उसवेफ यौगिक

Chapter1: तत्वों का आवर्त वर्गीकरण

Chapter1: जैव प्रक्रम

Chapter1: नियंत्राण एवं समन्वय

Chapter1: जीव जनन वैफसे करते ह

Chapter1: आनुवंशिकता एवं जैव विकास

Chapter1: प्रकाश दृ परावर्तन तथा अपवर्तन

Chapter1: मानव नेत्रा तथा रंगबिरंगा संसार

Chapter1: विद्युत

Chapter1: विद्युत धरा वेफ चुंबकीय प्रभाव

Chapter1: ऊर्जा वेफ स्रोत

Chapter1: हमारा पर्यावरण

Chapter1: प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का संपोषित प्रबंधन

Students can also get here the detailed and precise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science. The subject experts have explained NCERT Solutions for all chapters of class 10 Science. These solutions will surely help students to improve their approach to solving a variety of questions in exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science: Check the chapter-wise solutions below

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 6: Life Processes

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

NCERT Solutions Class 10 Science Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

To get solutions to the remaining chapters of class 10 Science, go to the following link:

Importance of NCERT Books

NCERT books are important for students to prepare not only for the board exams but also for the competitive exams as well. All NCERT books are written by experts after extensive research on each and every topic to provide apt and authentic information to the students. These books cover all the basics and fundamentals on all topics and are ideal for thorough and comprehensive studies to develop a crystal clear concept understanding. Thus, students are always advised to follow the NCERT books to effectively prepare for the exams and get the desired results.

