CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Section – A Marks

1 Select the group in which all organisms have the same mode of nutrition. A. Cuscuta, yeast, legumes, leeches and tapeworm B. Cactus, ticks, lice, leeches and cow C. Cuscuta, ticks, lice, leeches and tapeworm D. Cactus, grass, lice, lion and tapeworm 1

2 Which of the following options indicates the products formed after the breakdown of glucose in our muscle cells when there is a lack of oxygen? A. Ethanol + carbon dioxide + Energy B. Lactic acid + Energy C. Lactic acid + carbon monoxide + Energy D. Carbon dioxide + Water + Energy 1

3 Which of the following is a correct combination of function and part of the brain? A. Posture and balance: Cerebrum B. Salivation: Medulla in midbrain C. Hunger: Pons in the hindbrain D. Blood pressure: Medulla in hindbrain 1

4 The blood glucose level in a patient was very high. It may be due to inadequate secretion of: A. growth hormone from the pituitary gland B. oestrogen from the ovary C. insulin from the pituitary gland D. insulin from the pancreas 1

5 In a cross between black furred rabbit (B) and white furred rabbit (b), all offspring were found to have black fur. What can be inferred about the genetic makeup of the parent rabbits? A. BB X bb B. Bb X Bb C. Bb X bb D. bb X bb 1

6 Which are the correct statements related to ozone? (i) The ozone layer helps in decreasing the UV radiation reaching Earth. (ii) Ozone is a deadly poison. (iii) The ozone layer shields the Earth from UV radiation. (iv) The ozone layer prevents UV rays, which cause skin cancer. (v) Ozone is formed with the help of Chlorofluorocarbons.

A. (i), (ii), (iii) B. (ii), (iii), (iv) C. (iii), (iv), (v) D. (i), (iv), (v) 1

7 Which of the following human activities has increased due to non-biodegradable substances? A. Organic farming B. Increase in tree plantation C. Use of plastic as a packaging material D. Composting of kitchen waste 1

The following two questions consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions by selecting the appropriate option given below: A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true, and R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true, but R is false. D. A is false, but R is true.

8 Assertion (A): Tallness of a pea plant is controlled by an enzyme. Reason (R): The gene for that enzyme makes proteins which help the plant to be tall. 1

9 Assertion (A): Vultures will always have the least amount of pesticides in a food chain. Reason (R): Vulture occupies the last trophic level, and it gets only 10% of the energy of the previous trophic level. 1

10 Unlike animals, plants do not have any excretory products as they do not eat food. Comment upon the statement with justification. 2

11 Students are to attempt either option A or B. A. How many chambers are there in the heart of the following organisms? How is the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood prevented in their body? (i) Fishes (ii) Humans OR B. Explain the mechanism by which the water is transported in plants? 2

12 About 100 acres of forest land was declared a Natural reserve park. The following organisms were predominant in the Natural reserve park: Rabbit, frog, grass, fish, fox, water insects, zebra, peacock, snake, trees, bird, owl, insects, tiger, vulture, duck. Create a food web comprising two separate food chains with different producers by using the above data. 2

13 Draw and explain how the nerve cells help in the transmission of impulses. 3