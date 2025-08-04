CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has made available the sample paper for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check the complete Science sample paper here, along with a detailed marking scheme. The marking scheme outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines for students to follow while writing responses in the board exams.
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights
To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Released by
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
For Academic Session
|
2025-26
|
Applicable for
|
CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26
|
Subjects Covered
|
Science
|
Medium
|
English and Hindi (for selected subjects)
|
Includes
|
Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme
|
Availability
|
Downloadable in PDF format
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-26: FREE PDF Download
Students can check the science sample question paper below, along with its answers.
General Instructions:
(i)This question paper consists of 39 questions in 3 sections. Section A is Biology, Section B is Chemistry, and Section C is Physics.
(ii)All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.
|
Section – A
|
Marks
|
1
|
Select the group in which all organisms have the same mode of nutrition.
A. Cuscuta, yeast, legumes, leeches and tapeworm
B. Cactus, ticks, lice, leeches and cow
C. Cuscuta, ticks, lice, leeches and tapeworm
D. Cactus, grass, lice, lion and tapeworm
|
1
|
2
|
Which of the following options indicates the products formed after the breakdown of glucose in our muscle cells when there is a lack of oxygen?
A. Ethanol + carbon dioxide + Energy
B. Lactic acid + Energy
C. Lactic acid + carbon monoxide + Energy
D. Carbon dioxide + Water + Energy
|
1
|
3
|
Which of the following is a correct combination of function and part of the brain?
A. Posture and balance: Cerebrum
B. Salivation: Medulla in midbrain
C. Hunger: Pons in the hindbrain
D. Blood pressure: Medulla in hindbrain
|
1
|
4
|
The blood glucose level in a patient was very high. It may be due to inadequate secretion of:
A. growth hormone from the pituitary gland
B. oestrogen from the ovary
C. insulin from the pituitary gland
D. insulin from the pancreas
|
1
|
5
|
In a cross between black furred rabbit (B) and white furred rabbit (b), all offspring were found to have black fur. What can be inferred about the genetic makeup of the parent rabbits?
A. BB X bb
B. Bb X Bb
C. Bb X bb
D. bb X bb
|
1
|
6
|
Which are the correct statements related to ozone?
(i) The ozone layer helps in decreasing the UV radiation reaching Earth.
(ii) Ozone is a deadly poison.
(iii) The ozone layer shields the Earth from UV radiation.
(iv) The ozone layer prevents UV rays, which cause skin cancer.
(v) Ozone is formed with the help of Chlorofluorocarbons.
A. (i), (ii), (iii)
B. (ii), (iii), (iv)
C. (iii), (iv), (v)
D. (i), (iv), (v)
|
1
|
7
|
Which of the following human activities has increased due to non-biodegradable substances?
A. Organic farming
B. Increase in tree plantation
C. Use of plastic as a packaging material
D. Composting of kitchen waste
|
1
|
The following two questions consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions by selecting the appropriate option given below:
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, and R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. A is false, but R is true.
|
8
|
Assertion (A): Tallness of a pea plant is controlled by an enzyme.
Reason (R): The gene for that enzyme makes proteins which help the plant to be tall.
|
1
|
9
|
Assertion (A): Vultures will always have the least amount of pesticides in a food chain.
Reason (R): Vulture occupies the last trophic level, and it gets only 10% of the energy of the previous trophic level.
|
1
|
10
|
Unlike animals, plants do not have any excretory products as they do not eat food. Comment upon the statement with justification.
|
2
|
11
|
Students are to attempt either option A or B.
A. How many chambers are there in the heart of the following organisms? How is the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood prevented in their body?
(i) Fishes
(ii) Humans
OR
B. Explain the mechanism by which the water is transported in plants?
|
2
|
12
|
About 100 acres of forest land was declared a Natural reserve park. The following organisms were predominant in the Natural reserve park:
Rabbit, frog, grass, fish, fox, water insects, zebra, peacock, snake, trees, bird, owl, insects, tiger, vulture, duck.
Create a food web comprising two separate food chains with different producers by using the above data.
|
2
|
13
|
Draw and explain how the nerve cells help in the transmission of impulses.
|
3
|
14
|
In a genetic experiment, plants with pure round green seeds (RRyy) were crossed with plants with wrinkled yellow seeds (rrYY).
(i) Show the gametes formed when F1 was self-pollinated.
(ii) A total of 144 seeds were produced, which developed into saplings. Show the ratio in which these traits are independently inherited in these 144 saplings.
|
3
To get the full set of questions, check the link below:
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Question Paper PDF In English and Hindi
To get the rest of the questions, students can download the PDF below easily:
|
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF (English)
To download the sample paper in Hindi, students can check the direct link below:
|
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF (Hindi)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Answer Key And Marking Scheme PDF In English and Hindi
To get the answer key to the questions, students can download the PDF below easily:
|
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper Answer Key And Marking Scheme 2025-26: Download FREE PDF (English)
To download the answer key in Hindi, students can check the direct link below:
