NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Updated for 2022-2023 Session: Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science will provide you with the best-explained answers by the subject experts. Download the chapter-wise solutions in PDF here.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science by Jagran Josh are best to clear the concepts and prepare well for the Class 10 Science Board Exam. The Class 10 Science NCERT Solutions provided below have been updated for the current academic session, 2022-2023. These solutions have been explained and reviewed by the subject matter experts. Written in an appropriate and simple manner, these NCERT Solutions will bring a hundred percent concept clarity to all students helping them achieve the best results. Students can download the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10th Science in PDF from the respective links mentioned below.

Also Read| CBSE Class 10 Science Revised Syllabus 2022-2023 (in PDF)

Class 10 Science NCERT Solutions: Chapter-wise links are provided below:

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter 6: Life Processes

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Chapter 12: Electricity

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter 15: Our Environment

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

Class 10 Science NCERT Solutions cover all 16 chapters of the latest Class 10 Science NCERT Book. NCERT science solutions for class 10 by Jagranjosh will be very helpful for all those students who are having trouble solving difficult problems. For better results, the students are advised to practice these solutions on a regular basis.

A brief overview of all chapters of the NCERT Class 10 Science Textbook is provided below which will help students recall various concepts and topics studied in different chapters.

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

This chapter explains the concepts related to chemical reactions and equations. Here, you will know the different types of reactions taking place in the surrounding. Some important topics explained in this chapter are:

→ Writing and balancing chemical equations

→ Different types of chemical reactions

→ Combination reaction

→ Decomposition reaction

→ Displacement reaction

→ Double displacement reaction

→ Effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life: Corrosion & Rancidity

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

This chapter mainly explains the difference between acids, bases and salts. It also deals with various types of reactions related to these three forms of chemical compounds. Some important topics involved in this chapter are:

→ Chemical properties of acids and bases

→ Reaction between acids and bases

→ Reactions of metal carbonates and metal hydrogen carbonates with acids

→ Reaction of metallic oxides with acids

→ Reaction of non-metallic oxide with base

→ Acid or base in a water solution

→ Determining the strengths of acid or base solutions

→ Importance of pH in everyday life

→ Nature and formation of different salts

→ Chemicals from common salt

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-metals

All the aspects related to metals and non-metals like their physical/chemical properties, reactiveness and various chemical reactions. Important topics covered in this chapter are:

→ Physical properties of metals and non-metals

→ Chemical properties of metals and non-metals

→ Reactions of metals and non-metals

→ Occurrence and extraction of metals

→ Corrosion and its prevention

Chapter 4: Carbon and its Compounds

This chapter describes various features of carbon element and different compounds formed by it. Give below are the main topics covered in class 10 Science Chapter 4:

→ Bonding in Carbon

→ Saturated and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds

→ Homologous Series

→ Nomenclature of carbon Compounds

→ Chemical Properties of carbon Compounds

→ Properties of some important carbon compounds: Ethanol and Ethanoic Acid

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Here students get to learn various concepts related to the classification of elements. Some major concepts discussed in this chapter are:

→ Dobereiner’s Triads

→ Newlands’ Law Of Octaves

→ Mendeleev’s Periodic Table: Its merits and demerits

→ The Modern Periodic Table

→ Position of Elements in Modern Periodic Table

→ Trends in the Modern Periodic Table

Chapter 6: Life Processes

This chapter deals with the various biological processes and reaction taking place in organisms. Some major topics covered in this chapter are:

→ What are Life Process?

→ Nutrition in Organisms: Autotrophic and Heterotrophic Nutrition

→ How do organisms obtain their nutrition

→ Nutrition in human beings: Respiration, Transportation and Excretion

→ Excretion in human beings and Plants

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

This chapter gives details of different ways in which organisms respond to the stimuli. Here you also get to know about the human nervous system, automatics and voluntary actions, exocrine and endocrine glands, etc. Practice following concepts before working on NCERT solutions:

→ Nervous system of human beings

→ Reflex actions and their path

→ Action of nervous tissues

→ Coordination In Plants

→ Different ways in which plants respond to stimulus

→ Action of different hormones in animals

Chapter 8: How do Organisms Reproduce

In this chapter students get to learn different methods of reproduction in plants and animals and get aware of the various methods of birth control in humans. Some of the important topics discussed in this chapter are:

→ Modes of asexual reproduction: Fission, Fragmentation, Regeneration, Budding, Vegetative propagation, Spore Formation

→ Sexual reproduction and its significance

→ Sexual reproduction in flowering plants

→ Reproduction in Human Beings

→ Reproductive systems in human male and female

→ Process involved in fertilisation of egg

→ Reproductive Health and different ways of birth control

Chapter 9: Heredity And Evolution

This chapter deals with the details related to heredity and evolution of different species. Darwin's theory of evolution and natural selection are also discussed here. Go through the major topics mentioned below:

→ Variations observed in different generations

→ Heredity

→ Rules for Inheritance of Traits

→ Mendel’s experiments on expression of traits generation to generation

→ Sex determination

→ Evolution

→ Acquired and Inherited Traits

→ Speciation

→ Tracing Evolutionary Relationships

→ Human Evolution

Chapter 10: Light Reflection and Refraction

This chapter explains the concepts of reflection and refraction of light. It also explains the Image formation by a plane mirror/curved mirrors and lenses. Some important topics to learn from this chapter are:

→ Reflection of light

→ Image formation by spherical mirrors

→ Sign convention for reflection by spherical mirrors

→ Mirror formula and magnification

→ Refraction of Light

→ Refraction through a rectangular glass slab

→ Refractive index

→ Refraction by spherical lenses

→ Image formation by spherical lenses

→ Sign Convention for refraction by spherical lenses

→ Lens Formula and Magnification

→ Power of Lens

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and Colorful World

In this chapter students get to know each and every detail of the human eye from its structure to its working. Various defects of vision are also discussed here. It also explains atmospheric refraction and various phenomena related to it. Some major topics discussed in this chapter are:

→ Structure and working of human eye

→ Power of accommodation of human eye

→ Defects of vision and their correction

→ Refraction of light through a prism

→ Dispersion of white light through a glass prism

→ Atmospheric refraction and its effects

→ Scattering of light (Tyndall Effect) and its applications in nature

Chapter 12: Electricity

This chapter explains electric current, its applications and various effects related to it. Go through the following major topics before starting with the NCERT questions and solutions:

→ Introduction to electric current

→ Potential difference

→ Ohm’s law and its graphical representation

→ Factors on which the Resistance of the conductor depends – Resistivity

→ Resistors in series and parallel: Calculation of resultant resistance in the series, current and voltage across each resistor

→ Advantage of parallel combination over the series combination

→ Heating effects of electric circuit: Joule’s law of heating effect of electric current

→ Electric fuse

→ Power

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

This chapter is all about the magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, AC and DC generator, Advantages of AC over DC and domestic electric circuits. NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 13 includes the following major topics:

→ Magnetic field and its representation as field lines

→ Magnetic field due to current carrying conductor

→ Magnetic field due to the current through a straight conductor

→ Right-hand thumb rule

→ Magnetic field due to a current through a circular loop

→ Magnetic field due to a current in a solenoid

→ Force on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field

→ Electric motor

→ Electromagnetic induction

→ Electric generator

→ Domestic electric circuits

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Different forms of energy and their sources are discussed in this chapter. Some of the main topics explained in this chapter are:

→ Ideal source of energy

→ Conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, thermal power plant, hydro power plants

→ Bio mass and wind energy as major energy resources

→ Non-Conventional Sources of Energy: Solar Energy, Energy from Sea, Geothermal Energy, Nuclear Energy

→ Renewable and non-renewable sources of energy and their availability in the long run

Chapter 15: Our Environment

This chapter deals with various components of environment components and how human activities are affecting the environment. Some of the main topics discussed in this chapter are:

→ Eco system and its components

→ Food chains and webs

→ Ozone Layer and its depletion

→ Managing the garbage we Produce

Chapter 16: Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

In this chapter you get to know about the different natural resources, their advantages and conservation efforts. Here main focus should be laid on the following concepts:

→ Natural resources and their management

→ Management of forests and wild life

→ Dams

→ Water harvesting

→ Management of fossil fuels; Coal and Petroleum

Class 10 Science NCERT Solutions is the best resource to prepare for the board examinations. So, all class 10 students are advised to follow the NCERT solutions provided here on a regular basis to achieve desired results in their board exams.

Also, check below some other important NCERT articles for Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science

For all the latest updates and study material for CBSE Board Exams, visit jagranjosh.com/school.