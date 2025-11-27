RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at tnmedicalselection.net; Download Allotment Letter Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 27, 2025, 16:16 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment lists for Government and Management quotas today, November 27, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

Key Points

  • DMER Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment lists.
  • The lists were released today, November 27, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment list for Government Quota and Management quota today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at tnmedicalselection.net. The board has released the round 1 allocation list for government quota and management quota seats separately.

DIRECT LINK - Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Result PDF (Government Quota)

DIRECT LINK - Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Result PDF (Management Quota)

How to download TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment letter?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment letter: 

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. Click on ‘PG COURSES’
  3. Press on ‘POST GRADUATE - MEDICAL’
  4. Click on the ‘PG - CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ALLOTMENT ORDER FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF PG DEGREE / DIPLOMA (GOVERNMENT & MANAGEMENT (INCL. MINORITY & NRI) QUOTA ) COURSES 2025 - 2026 SESSION
  5. Enter your credentials and submit
  6. In the dashboard, click on your letter
  7. Download for college reporting purposes

DIRECT LINK - TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Letter

