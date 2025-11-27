TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at tnmedicalselection.net; Download Allotment Letter Here

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment list for Government Quota and Management quota today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at tnmedicalselection.net. The board has released the round 1 allocation list for government quota and management quota seats separately.

DIRECT LINK - Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Result PDF (Government Quota)

DIRECT LINK - Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Result PDF (Management Quota)

How to download TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment letter?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their TN NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment letter: