Bihar DELED Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar DELED Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks Soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 12:03 IST

Bihar DELED 2025 Cutoff: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release the Bihar DELED Result 2025 for the entrance exam held from August 26 to September 27, 2025. Check out the category-wise Bihar DELED 2025 along with the factors that determine the cutoff here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar DELED 2025 Cutoff
Bihar DELED 2025 Cutoff

Bihar DELED 2025 Cut off: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the Bihar DELED Result 2025 on its official website. The board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff for all categories and institutes in PDF format. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted from August 26 to September 27, 2025. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be qualified for the further admission process. The minimum qualifying marks for passing the Bihar DELED JEE are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying. 

Bihar DELED Exam 2025: Overview

The Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a state-level program in Bihar, designed to train candidates to become teachers at the elementary level (Classes 1 to 8). Admission to this two-year program is granted through a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Candidates who successfully qualify for the entrance exam are then eligible for admission into D.El.Ed colleges across Bihar. 

Detail

Information

Organization Name

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Joint Entrance Examination 2025

Exam Objective

To select eligible candidates for admission into the two-year D.El.Ed program in Bihar

Session

2025-27

Result Mode

Online

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025 Date

November 26, 2025

Exam Date

August 26 to September 27, 2025

Official Website

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DELED 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Below we have tabulated the category-wise minimum qualifying marks of the Bihar DELED exam 2025. The D.El.Ed qualification is essential for those seeking government teaching positions at the primary level in the state.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Unreserved

35%

Reserved

30%

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends

 All the aspirants are advised to check the Bihar DElEd past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to clear the exam. It also helps them to review the fluctuation in trends and recognise competition trends. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2025 for reference purposes.

College Code

College Name

Faculty

Cat

Sub_cat

Score

Rank

Cat Rank

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

BC

75.28

15717

5914

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

BC

Studied Urdu

76.549

13438

5052

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

EBC

Differently Abled

57.523

99959

35290

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

EBC

78.036

10938

3943

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

EBC

Studied Urdu

79.088

9456

3426

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

EWS

75.188

15889

2214

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

EWS

Studied Urdu

69.616

31048

4125

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

SC

Differently Abled

62.926

61789

5671

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

SC

65.041

50531

4357

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

SC

Studied Urdu

53.353

143517

17252

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

ST

77.51

11962

62

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

Unreserved

Dependent

55.703

118124

41602

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

Unreserved

Differently Abled

77.609

11625

4190

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

Unreserved

83.732

4996

1758

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

Unreserved

Studied Urdu

90.949

1941

693

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Arts/Comm

WBC

73.994

18518

6918

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

BC

87.545

2959

1112

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

BC

Studied Urdu

82.46

6001

2233

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

EBC

Differently Abled

69.41

31808

11450

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

EBC

86.702

3331

1187

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

EBC

Studied Urdu

87.971

2864

1034

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

EWS

82.392

6051

841

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

EWS

Studied Urdu

81.247

7063

977

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

SC

Differently Abled

52.12

158590

19706

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

SC

77.087

12450

791

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

SC

Studied Urdu

60.63

76458

7553

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

ST

83.552

5197

23

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

Unreserved

Dependent

69.493

31553

11715

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

Unreserved

Differently Abled

80.215

8150

1121

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

Unreserved

90.362

2110

760

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

Unreserved

Studied Urdu

95.586

1156

389

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

Science

WBC

83.287

5370

2016

Factors Deciding Bihar DELED Cutoff Marks

There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition which increases the cut-off marks.

  • Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.

  • Number of Vacancies: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice-versa. 

  • Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News