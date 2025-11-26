Bihar DELED Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks Soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DELED 2025 Cut off: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the Bihar DELED Result 2025 on its official website. The board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff for all categories and institutes in PDF format. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted from August 26 to September 27, 2025. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be qualified for the further admission process. The minimum qualifying marks for passing the Bihar DELED JEE are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying.

The Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a state-level program in Bihar, designed to train candidates to become teachers at the elementary level (Classes 1 to 8). Admission to this two-year program is granted through a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Candidates who successfully qualify for the entrance exam are then eligible for admission into D.El.Ed colleges across Bihar.

Bihar DELED 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Below we have tabulated the category-wise minimum qualifying marks of the Bihar DELED exam 2025. The D.El.Ed qualification is essential for those seeking government teaching positions at the primary level in the state.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Unreserved 35% Reserved 30%

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends

All the aspirants are advised to check the Bihar DElEd past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to clear the exam. It also helps them to review the fluctuation in trends and recognise competition trends. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2025 for reference purposes.