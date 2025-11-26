Bihar DELED Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks Soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DELED 2025 Cut off: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the Bihar DELED Result 2025 on its official website. The board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff for all categories and institutes in PDF format. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted from August 26 to September 27, 2025. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be qualified for the further admission process. The minimum qualifying marks for passing the Bihar DELED JEE are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying.
Bihar DELED Exam 2025: Overview
The Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a state-level program in Bihar, designed to train candidates to become teachers at the elementary level (Classes 1 to 8). Admission to this two-year program is granted through a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Candidates who successfully qualify for the entrance exam are then eligible for admission into D.El.Ed colleges across Bihar.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Organization Name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Joint Entrance Examination 2025
|
Exam Objective
|
To select eligible candidates for admission into the two-year D.El.Ed program in Bihar
|
Session
|
2025-27
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025 Date
|
November 26, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 26 to September 27, 2025
|
Official Website
|
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Bihar DELED 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Below we have tabulated the category-wise minimum qualifying marks of the Bihar DELED exam 2025. The D.El.Ed qualification is essential for those seeking government teaching positions at the primary level in the state.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Unreserved
|
35%
|
Reserved
|
30%
Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends
All the aspirants are advised to check the Bihar DElEd past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to clear the exam. It also helps them to review the fluctuation in trends and recognise competition trends. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2025 for reference purposes.
|
College Code
|
College Name
|
Faculty
|
Cat
|
Sub_cat
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Cat Rank
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
BC
|
—
|
75.28
|
15717
|
5914
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
BC
|
Studied Urdu
|
76.549
|
13438
|
5052
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
EBC
|
Differently Abled
|
57.523
|
99959
|
35290
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
EBC
|
—
|
78.036
|
10938
|
3943
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
EBC
|
Studied Urdu
|
79.088
|
9456
|
3426
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
EWS
|
—
|
75.188
|
15889
|
2214
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
EWS
|
Studied Urdu
|
69.616
|
31048
|
4125
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
SC
|
Differently Abled
|
62.926
|
61789
|
5671
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
SC
|
—
|
65.041
|
50531
|
4357
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
SC
|
Studied Urdu
|
53.353
|
143517
|
17252
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
ST
|
—
|
77.51
|
11962
|
62
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
Unreserved
|
Dependent
|
55.703
|
118124
|
41602
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
Unreserved
|
Differently Abled
|
77.609
|
11625
|
4190
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
Unreserved
|
—
|
83.732
|
4996
|
1758
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
Unreserved
|
Studied Urdu
|
90.949
|
1941
|
693
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Arts/Comm
|
WBC
|
—
|
73.994
|
18518
|
6918
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
BC
|
—
|
87.545
|
2959
|
1112
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
BC
|
Studied Urdu
|
82.46
|
6001
|
2233
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
EBC
|
Differently Abled
|
69.41
|
31808
|
11450
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
EBC
|
—
|
86.702
|
3331
|
1187
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
EBC
|
Studied Urdu
|
87.971
|
2864
|
1034
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
EWS
|
—
|
82.392
|
6051
|
841
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
EWS
|
Studied Urdu
|
81.247
|
7063
|
977
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
SC
|
Differently Abled
|
52.12
|
158590
|
19706
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
SC
|
—
|
77.087
|
12450
|
791
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
SC
|
Studied Urdu
|
60.63
|
76458
|
7553
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
ST
|
—
|
83.552
|
5197
|
23
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
Unreserved
|
Dependent
|
69.493
|
31553
|
11715
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
Unreserved
|
Differently Abled
|
80.215
|
8150
|
1121
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
Unreserved
|
—
|
90.362
|
2110
|
760
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
Unreserved
|
Studied Urdu
|
95.586
|
1156
|
389
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
Science
|
WBC
|
—
|
83.287
|
5370
|
2016
Factors Deciding Bihar DELED Cutoff Marks
There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.
-
Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition which increases the cut-off marks.
-
Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.
-
Number of Vacancies: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice-versa.
- Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation