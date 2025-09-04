Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar DElEd result on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted on August 26. Next, the board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff in PDF format for all categories and institutes on the official website. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further admission process. Typically, the minimum qualifying marks for passing the Joint Entrance Examination are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying
Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB DElEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates today, September 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by logging into their account. The direct Bihar DElEd Result 2025 link is provided below for your reference. The cut off marks for the same will be announced anytime soon.
Bihar DElEd Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stage.
BSEB DElEd 1st Year Result
BSEB DElEd 2nd Year Result
Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off
Understanding the Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off enables candidates to set realistic goals in their preparation. The DElEd cutoff is the minimum score required to be declared qualified for the further admission process. The Bihar DELEd cut off marks vary according to the categories and institutes. Several factors are responsible for deciding these cutoff marks, such as the total number of test-takers, availability of seats, difficulty level, categories, exam performance and past cutoff trends. Those who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be shortlisted for the next round, i.e. counselling process.
How to Check Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025 online in a PDF file on the official website. Here are the steps shared below to access DELEd cutoff marks without any hassles:
Go to the official BSEB website.
On the homepage, click “DElEd” and then hit the “Cutoff” link.
The category-wise cutoff PDF will be displayed.
Download or print the copies of the cutoff for future use.
Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends
The Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends help candidates review the fluctuation in trends, recognise competition trends, and establish a target score accordingly. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2024 for reference purposes.
|
COLLEGE CODE
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
FACULTY
|
CAT
|
SUB_CAT
|
SCORE
|
RANK
|
CAT RANK
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
BC
|
—
|
75.28
|
15717
|
5914
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
BC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
76.549
|
13438
|
5052
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
EBC
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
57.523
|
99959
|
35290
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
EBC
|
—
|
78.036
|
10938
|
3943
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
EBC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
79.088
|
9456
|
3426
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
EWS
|
—
|
75.188
|
15889
|
2214
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
EWS
|
STUDIED URDU
|
69.616
|
31048
|
4125
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
SC
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
62.926
|
61789
|
5671
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
SC
|
—
|
65.041
|
50531
|
4357
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
SC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
53.353
|
143517
|
17252
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
ST
|
—
|
77.51
|
11962
|
62
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
UNRESERVED
|
DEPENDENT
|
55.703
|
118124
|
41602
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
UNRESERVED
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
77.609
|
11625
|
4190
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
UNRESERVED
|
—
|
83.732
|
4996
|
1758
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
UNRESERVED
|
STUDIED URDU
|
90.949
|
1941
|
693
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
ARTS/COMM
|
WBC
|
—
|
73.994
|
18518
|
6918
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
BC
|
—
|
87.545
|
2959
|
1112
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
BC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
82.46
|
6001
|
2233
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
EBC
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
69.41
|
31808
|
11450
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
EBC
|
—
|
86.702
|
3331
|
1187
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
EBC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
87.971
|
2864
|
1034
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
EWS
|
—
|
82.392
|
6051
|
841
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
EWS
|
STUDIED URDU
|
81.247
|
7063
|
977
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
SC
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
52.12
|
158590
|
19706
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
SC
|
—
|
77.087
|
12450
|
791
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
SC
|
STUDIED URDU
|
60.63
|
76458
|
7553
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
ST
|
—
|
83.552
|
5197
|
23
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
DEPENDENT
|
69.493
|
31553
|
11715
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
|
80.215
|
8150
|
1121
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
—
|
90.362
|
2110
|
760
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
STUDIED URDU
|
95.586
|
1156
|
389
|
11801
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea
|
SCIENCE
|
WBC
|
—
|
83.287
|
5370
|
2016
Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off PDF
Aspirants should check the Bihar DElEd previous year cut off marks PDF for all the institutes. It comprises information like college code, college name, faculty, category, subcategory, score, rank, category rank and various other details. Check the category-wise Bihar DELEd Previous Year cutoff PDF link on this page for the clarity of the candidates.
Factors Affecting Bihar DElEd Cut Off
There are various factors responsible for influencing the Bihar DElEd Cut Off marks for admission purposes. The list of key factors is shared below:
Total Number of Test-takers
Availability of Seat
Category
Difficulty Level
Marks obtained in the Exam
Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends
Minimum Qualifying Marks for Bihar DElEd Exam
BSEB has announced minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar DElEd exam in the official notification. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum scores as per their category will be shortlisted for the next selection round. The category-wise Bihar DElEd minimum qualifying marks are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Unreserved Category
|
35%
|
Reserved Category
|
30%
FAQs on BSEB DElEd Cut Off
Question 1: Which factors determine Bihar DElEd Cut Off Marks?
Answer: Some factors deciding these cutoff marks such as the total number of test-takers, availability of seats, difficulty level, categories, exam performance, etc.
Question 2: How to download Bihar DElEd Cut Off Marks?
Answer: Aspirants can check and download the Bihar DElEd Cut Off Mark online on the official website of BSEB. Those who clear the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further admission process.
