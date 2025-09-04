Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar DElEd result on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted on August 26. Next, the board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff in PDF format for all categories and institutes on the official website. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further admission process. Typically, the minimum qualifying marks for passing the Joint Entrance Examination are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying

Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB DElEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates today, September 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by logging into their account. The direct Bihar DElEd Result 2025 link is provided below for your reference. The cut off marks for the same will be announced anytime soon. Bihar DElEd Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stage. BSEB DElEd 1st Year Result Click Here BSEB DElEd 2nd Year Result Click Here Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Understanding the Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off enables candidates to set realistic goals in their preparation. The DElEd cutoff is the minimum score required to be declared qualified for the further admission process. The Bihar DELEd cut off marks vary according to the categories and institutes. Several factors are responsible for deciding these cutoff marks, such as the total number of test-takers, availability of seats, difficulty level, categories, exam performance and past cutoff trends. Those who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be shortlisted for the next round, i.e. counselling process.

How to Check Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025? Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025 online in a PDF file on the official website. Here are the steps shared below to access DELEd cutoff marks without any hassles: Go to the official BSEB website.

On the homepage, click “DElEd” and then hit the “Cutoff” link.

The category-wise cutoff PDF will be displayed.

Download or print the copies of the cutoff for future use. Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends The Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends help candidates review the fluctuation in trends, recognise competition trends, and establish a target score accordingly. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2024 for reference purposes.

COLLEGE CODE COLLEGE NAME FACULTY CAT SUB_CAT SCORE RANK CAT RANK 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM BC — 75.28 15717 5914 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM BC STUDIED URDU 76.549 13438 5052 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM EBC DIFFERENTLY ABLED 57.523 99959 35290 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM EBC — 78.036 10938 3943 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM EBC STUDIED URDU 79.088 9456 3426 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM EWS — 75.188 15889 2214 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM EWS STUDIED URDU 69.616 31048 4125 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM SC DIFFERENTLY ABLED 62.926 61789 5671 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM SC — 65.041 50531 4357 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM SC STUDIED URDU 53.353 143517 17252 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM ST — 77.51 11962 62 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM UNRESERVED DEPENDENT 55.703 118124 41602 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM UNRESERVED DIFFERENTLY ABLED 77.609 11625 4190 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM UNRESERVED — 83.732 4996 1758 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM UNRESERVED STUDIED URDU 90.949 1941 693 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea ARTS/COMM WBC — 73.994 18518 6918 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE BC — 87.545 2959 1112 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE BC STUDIED URDU 82.46 6001 2233 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE EBC DIFFERENTLY ABLED 69.41 31808 11450 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE EBC — 86.702 3331 1187 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE EBC STUDIED URDU 87.971 2864 1034 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE EWS — 82.392 6051 841 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE EWS STUDIED URDU 81.247 7063 977 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE SC DIFFERENTLY ABLED 52.12 158590 19706 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE SC — 77.087 12450 791 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE SC STUDIED URDU 60.63 76458 7553 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE ST — 83.552 5197 23 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE UNRESERVED DEPENDENT 69.493 31553 11715 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE UNRESERVED DIFFERENTLY ABLED 80.215 8150 1121 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE UNRESERVED — 90.362 2110 760 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE UNRESERVED STUDIED URDU 95.586 1156 389 11801 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea SCIENCE WBC — 83.287 5370 2016

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off PDF Aspirants should check the Bihar DElEd previous year cut off marks PDF for all the institutes. It comprises information like college code, college name, faculty, category, subcategory, score, rank, category rank and various other details. Check the category-wise Bihar DELEd Previous Year cutoff PDF link on this page for the clarity of the candidates. Factors Affecting Bihar DElEd Cut Off There are various factors responsible for influencing the Bihar DElEd Cut Off marks for admission purposes. The list of key factors is shared below: Total Number of Test-takers

Availability of Seat

Category

Difficulty Level

Marks obtained in the Exam

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends Minimum Qualifying Marks for Bihar DElEd Exam BSEB has announced minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar DElEd exam in the official notification. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum scores as per their category will be shortlisted for the next selection round. The category-wise Bihar DElEd minimum qualifying marks are as follows: