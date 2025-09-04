NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Sep 4, 2025, 18:04 IST

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 is released for 1st and 2nd year at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download their result pdf by entering their registration number and password. The Bihar School Examination Board will soon announce Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025 for all categories. In the meantime, you can check previous year cut off marks and minimum passing marks to gauge your chances of qualifying.

Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar DElEd result on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education program was conducted on August 26. Next, the board will release the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff in PDF format for all categories and institutes on the official website. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further admission process. Typically, the minimum qualifying marks for passing the Joint Entrance Examination are 35% for unreserved categories and 30% for reserved categories. Till the Bihar DElEd cutoff 2025 is released, aspirants can check the previous year's cutoff marks to evaluate their chances of qualifying

Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB DElEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates today, September 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by logging into their account. The direct Bihar DElEd Result 2025 link is provided below for your reference. The cut off marks for the same will be announced anytime soon. 

Bihar DElEd Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stage.

BSEB DElEd 1st Year Result

Click Here

BSEB DElEd 2nd Year Result

Click Here

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off

Understanding the Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off enables candidates to set realistic goals in their preparation. The DElEd cutoff is the minimum score required to be declared qualified for the further admission process. The Bihar DELEd cut off marks vary according to the categories and institutes. Several factors are responsible for deciding these cutoff marks, such as the total number of test-takers, availability of seats,  difficulty level, categories, exam performance and past cutoff trends. Those who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be shortlisted for the next round, i.e. counselling process. 

How to Check Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd Cut Off 2025 online in a PDF file on the official website. Here are the steps shared below to access DELEd cutoff marks without any hassles:

  • Go to the official BSEB website.

  • On the homepage, click “DElEd” and then hit the “Cutoff” link.

  • The category-wise cutoff PDF will be displayed.

  • Download or print the copies of the cutoff for future use.

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends

The Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends help candidates review the fluctuation in trends, recognise competition trends, and establish a target score accordingly. It provides institute-wise cutoff marks that allow candidates to estimate their chances of admission at various institutions. The cutoff for the general category is typically higher compared to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the previous cutoff marks for Bihar DElEd 2024 for reference purposes.

COLLEGE CODE

COLLEGE NAME

FACULTY

CAT

SUB_CAT

SCORE

RANK

CAT RANK

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

BC

75.28

15717

5914

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

BC

STUDIED URDU

76.549

13438

5052

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

EBC

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

57.523

99959

35290

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

EBC

78.036

10938

3943

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

EBC

STUDIED URDU

79.088

9456

3426

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

EWS

75.188

15889

2214

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

EWS

STUDIED URDU

69.616

31048

4125

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

SC

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

62.926

61789

5671

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

SC

65.041

50531

4357

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

SC

STUDIED URDU

53.353

143517

17252

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

ST

77.51

11962

62

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

UNRESERVED

DEPENDENT

55.703

118124

41602

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

UNRESERVED

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

77.609

11625

4190

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

UNRESERVED

83.732

4996

1758

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

UNRESERVED

STUDIED URDU

90.949

1941

693

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

ARTS/COMM

WBC

73.994

18518

6918

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

BC

87.545

2959

1112

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

BC

STUDIED URDU

82.46

6001

2233

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

EBC

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

69.41

31808

11450

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

EBC

86.702

3331

1187

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

EBC

STUDIED URDU

87.971

2864

1034

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

EWS

82.392

6051

841

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

EWS

STUDIED URDU

81.247

7063

977

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

SC

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

52.12

158590

19706

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

SC

77.087

12450

791

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

SC

STUDIED URDU

60.63

76458

7553

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

ST

83.552

5197

23

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

DEPENDENT

69.493

31553

11715

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

DIFFERENTLY ABLED

80.215

8150

1121

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

90.362

2110

760

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

STUDIED URDU

95.586

1156

389

11801

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Shree Nagar, Purnea

SCIENCE

WBC

83.287

5370

2016

Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off PDF

Aspirants should check the Bihar DElEd previous year cut off marks PDF for all the institutes. It comprises information like college code, college name, faculty, category, subcategory, score, rank, category rank and various other details. Check the category-wise  Bihar DELEd Previous Year cutoff PDF link on this page for the clarity of the candidates.

Factors Affecting Bihar DElEd Cut Off

There are various factors responsible for influencing the Bihar DElEd Cut Off marks for admission purposes. The list of key factors is shared below:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Availability of Seat

  • Category

  • Difficulty Level

  • Marks obtained in the Exam

  • Bihar DElEd Previous Year Cut Off Trends

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Bihar DElEd Exam

BSEB has announced minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar DElEd exam in the official notification. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum scores as per their category will be shortlisted for the next selection round. The category-wise Bihar DElEd minimum qualifying marks are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Unreserved Category

35%

Reserved Category

30%

FAQs on BSEB DElEd Cut Off

Question 1: Which factors determine Bihar DElEd Cut Off Marks?

Answer: Some factors deciding these cutoff marks such as the total number of test-takers, availability of seats, difficulty level, categories, exam performance, etc.

Question 2: How to download Bihar DElEd Cut Off Marks?

Answer: Aspirants can check and download the Bihar DElEd Cut Off Mark online on the official website of BSEB. Those who clear the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further admission process.

