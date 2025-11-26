Bihar DELED Result 2025
News

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 Form Submission Extended, Apply at mbose.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 26, 2025, 11:54 IST

MBOSE SSLC Exam form 2026 submission deadline extended. Last date to submit exam form extended to November 29. Check official notification here. 

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 Form Submission Extended
Key Points

  • Last date for submission of MBOSE SSLC Exam form 2026 is November 29
  • Late fee of Rs. 400 applicable for form submission
  • Submit SSLC Exam form at mbose.in

MBOSE Exam Form 2026: Meghalaya Board of School Education has extended the last date for the submission of Examination forms, fees, etc., of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026, for all categories. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the submission is November 29, 2025. 

It must be noted that a late fee of Rs. 400 will be applicable when submitting the applications. To submit the examination forms. Candidates must visit the official website and log in through the link available on the official website. When filling out the details, it must be noted that the information must be correct. Following the submission of the examination form, candidates will be issued their MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026. 

MBOSE SSLC Exam Form Submission 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

MBOSE SSLC 2026 Exam Form Submission

The window for candidates to submit the MBOSE SSLC exam form is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBOSE

Step 2: Click on the Login link

Step 3: Enter the Unique Username and password

Step 4: Fill out the examination form

Step 5: Submit the fee required

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

