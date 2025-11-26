MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 Form Submission Extended, Apply at mbose.in

MBOSE Exam Form 2026: Meghalaya Board of School Education has extended the last date for the submission of Examination forms, fees, etc., of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026, for all categories. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the submission is November 29, 2025.

It must be noted that a late fee of Rs. 400 will be applicable when submitting the applications. To submit the examination forms. Candidates must visit the official website and log in through the link available on the official website. When filling out the details, it must be noted that the information must be correct. Following the submission of the examination form, candidates will be issued their MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026.

MBOSE SSLC Exam Form Submission 2026 Official Notification - Click Here