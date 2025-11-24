SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 24, 2025, 17:07 IST

The SOF has released the official IEO Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF, offering a critical resource for students preparing for the International English Olympiad. This download provides crucial familiarity with the latest IEO syllabus and exam structure for both Level 1 and Level 2. Utilize these papers to practice specific questions, refine time management, and significantly boost confidence for a top rank. Secure your competitive edge today by accessing the essential SOF IEO study materials.

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the SOF IEO Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF for the upcoming International English Olympiad, providing students with the ultimate resource for comprehensive exam preparation. Aspiring candidates for both IEO Level 1 and Level 2 can now directly download the PDF to align their study strategy with the latest IEO syllabus and question patterns.

This essential preparatory tool allows students to gain critical familiarity with the official IEO exam structure, evaluate their current English language proficiency, and practice the specific types of questions from Word and Structure Knowledge to the advanced Achievers Section typically featured in the Olympiad. Utilizing these meticulously crafted sample question papers is the most effective way to boost confidence, refine time management skills, and ensure optimal readiness to achieve a top rank in the IEO 2025-26 competition. Download the complete PDF version today to turn your preparation into peak performance!

SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights

Know important details about the SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) exam.

Exam Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IEO

Exam Level

Intermediate

Application Process

Via Respective School Authorities

Exam Dates

Level 1 Exam Date 1: 26th September 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 2: 11th November 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 3: 26th November 2025

Exam Mode

Offline

Fee of registration

₹ 125

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Objective

To identify & foster passion for English language

Languages

English

Duration

1 hour

SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF

Students preparing for the SOF IEO Olympiad can boost their practice with these sample papers. These PDFs help you understand the exam pattern and improve your preparation for 2025–26.

SOF IEO Olympiad Sample Papers 2025-26

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 1

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 2

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 3

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 4

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 5

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 6

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 7

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 8

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 9

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 10

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 11

Download PDF

IEO Sample Paper Class 12

Download PDF

4-Step Strategy to Follow for SOF IEO 2025-26

Mastering the International English Olympiad requires a focused and systematic approach. Follow these four steps to maximize your score and achieve a top rank in the SOF IEO exam.

SOF IEO

Step

Action

Focus Areas

1.

Syllabus Deep Dive & Plan

IEO Syllabus 2025-26: Thoroughly review the official SOF IEO syllabus and Exam Pattern. Identify the weightage of sections (Word & Structure, Reading, Achievers Section) to create a Targeted Study Plan and schedule.

2.

Vocabulary & Grammar Build

Daily Vocabulary Boost: Dedicate time every day to learn new words, idioms, and phrasal verbs. Master Grammar Rules (Tenses, Prepositions, Conjunctions) through focused exercises and conceptual clarity, avoiding rote learning.

3.

Practice with Official Papers

IEO Sample Papers & PYQs: Immediately download and solve the SOF IEO Sample Papers 2025-26 and Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs). Use these resources to track time, build accuracy, and understand the Higher-Order Thinking (HOT) questions.

4.

Mock Tests & Refinement

Simulated IEO Mock Tests: Attempt full-length IEO Mock Tests under strict time limits. Analyze Mistakes rigorously to pinpoint weak topics and convert them into strengths for both Level 1 and the advanced Level 2 qualification.

To secure a stellar performance in the SOF IEO, success lies in the synergy of Conceptual Clarity and Consistent Practice. Start early, use authentic SOF study materials, and maintain a positive, determined mindset. By diligently executing this 4-step preparation strategy, you will not only enhance your English language skills but also secure a competitive edge to become an International English Olympiad Rank Holder.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

