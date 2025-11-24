BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today (25 November): 53rd CJI, Davis Cup and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 24, 2025, 17:46 IST

School Assembly News Headlines 25 November, 2025 - This briefing is specially curated for your school assembly, providing a clear and concise overview of major developments across five key sections: National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology. It concludes with an inspiring "Thought of the Day." Full source articles are available for students who wish to explore any topic in greater detail.

School Assembly News Headlines 25 November, 2025 -Incorporating Daily School Assembly Headlines, which span National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news, is vital for student development. Consistent engagement with current affairs fosters responsible citizenship, nurtures curiosity, and enhances news literacy. By exploring contemporary issues and formulating their own perspectives, students significantly improve their critical-thinking skills. This continuous educational process aids in understanding India's progress, challenges, and global position, thus equipping them to make well-informed choices in an ever-evolving world.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

  • Legendary actor Dharmendra passes away, leaves behind six-decade cinematic legacy

  • PM Modi to Attend 350th Shaheedi Diwas Programme of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra

  • IFFI partners with UNICEF to showcase movies highlighting beauty & struggles of childhood

  • Indian Navy Commissions country’s first Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel ‘INS Mahe’ in Mumbai

  • Nation observes 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

  • PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • India & Canada will fast-track negotiations for FTA to boost bilateral trade & investment

  • India Sends Contingent to WorldSkills Asia 2025 for the First Time

  • Dubai approves largest three-year budget in History

  • Europe agrees to re-invite Russia to G8

  • Ethiopia: Death toll from Marburg virus disease outbreak 

  • Israel kills Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haitham Ali al-Tabtabai

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Italy wins its fourth Davis Cup title

  • India’s Abhinav Deshwal wins Gold medal in 25m pistol event at Deaflympics in Tokyo

  • PM Modi hails Indian athletes for record-breaking performance at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025

  • First Edition of IAF International Squash Championship 2025 Begins in New Delhi

  • PM Modi congratulates Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for Historic T20 World Cup victory

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • PM urges G-20 nations to shift from profit-driven innovation to a model focusing on humanity, equity & global cooperation

Thought of the Day

“The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.”

Meaning: This quote means that real satisfaction comes from genuine effort. When you push yourself, overcome challenges, and stay consistent, the victory becomes more meaningful. Hard work builds confidence and teaches discipline, making the achievement feel truly earned. The journey shapes your character and adds value to the success. In the end, the achievement is not just a result — it becomes a reward for your dedication and determination.


