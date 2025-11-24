School Assembly News Headlines Today (25 November): 53rd CJI, Davis Cup and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 25 November, 2025 -Incorporating Daily School Assembly Headlines, which span National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news, is vital for student development. Consistent engagement with current affairs fosters responsible citizenship, nurtures curiosity, and enhances news literacy. By exploring contemporary issues and formulating their own perspectives, students significantly improve their critical-thinking skills. This continuous educational process aids in understanding India's progress, challenges, and global position, thus equipping them to make well-informed choices in an ever-evolving world.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India
Legendary actor Dharmendra passes away, leaves behind six-decade cinematic legacy
PM Modi to Attend 350th Shaheedi Diwas Programme of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra
IFFI partners with UNICEF to showcase movies highlighting beauty & struggles of childhood
Indian Navy Commissions country’s first Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel ‘INS Mahe’ in Mumbai
Nation observes 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur
PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg
International News Headlines for School Assembly
India & Canada will fast-track negotiations for FTA to boost bilateral trade & investment
India Sends Contingent to WorldSkills Asia 2025 for the First Time
Dubai approves largest three-year budget in History
Europe agrees to re-invite Russia to G8
Ethiopia: Death toll from Marburg virus disease outbreak
Israel kills Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haitham Ali al-Tabtabai
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Italy wins its fourth Davis Cup title
India’s Abhinav Deshwal wins Gold medal in 25m pistol event at Deaflympics in Tokyo
PM Modi hails Indian athletes for record-breaking performance at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025
First Edition of IAF International Squash Championship 2025 Begins in New Delhi
PM Modi congratulates Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for Historic T20 World Cup victory
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
PM urges G-20 nations to shift from profit-driven innovation to a model focusing on humanity, equity & global cooperation
Thought of the Day
“The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.”
Meaning: This quote means that real satisfaction comes from genuine effort. When you push yourself, overcome challenges, and stay consistent, the victory becomes more meaningful. Hard work builds confidence and teaches discipline, making the achievement feel truly earned. The journey shapes your character and adds value to the success. In the end, the achievement is not just a result — it becomes a reward for your dedication and determination.
