TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26) with Answers, Download Chapter-Wise PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 24, 2025, 13:26 IST

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for 2025-26 are carefully curated from previous year question papers and subject matter experts to help students prepare effectively. The updated syllabus and deleted topics are included, ensuring students focus on essential chapters. Chapter-wise important questions with answers and PDF links are provided below to help students study smarter and score higher in Board Exams 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26): Chapter-Wise Questions with Answers, Download PDF. As the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 approach, students are gearing up for one of the most crucial subjects, Mathematics. To help students prepare effectively, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of important questions with answers for all chapters from the CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus 2025-26. These questions are carefully curated from previous year question papers, sample papers, and inputs from subject matter experts to ensure maximum exam relevance. Whether you’re revising for the Basic or Standard Maths paper, these chapter-wise important questions with answers (PDF links included) will help you study smarter and score higher. Scroll down to download the free PDFs and access all chapters in one place for a structured and effective study plan.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline

Subject

Mathematics

Paper Name

Maths Standard and Maths Basic

Medium/ Language

English and Hindi

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26):

Check the table below to get all the chapter-wise important questions with their solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths for both Basic and Standard Maths students. If you want to download the PDF for Free the links of all the PDF to be downloaded is attached in the table.

Sl. No.

Chapter Name

Download PDF

1.

Real Numbers

Download PDF

2.

Polynomials

Download PDF

3.

Linear Equations in Two Variables

Download PDF

4.

Quadratic Equation

Download PDF

5.

Arithmetic Progression

Download PDF

6.

Triangles

Download PDF

7.

Coordinate Geometry 

Download PDF

8.

Introduction to Trigonometry

Download PDF

9.

Application of Trigonometry

Download PDF

10.

Circles

Download PDF

11.

Areas Related to Circles

Download PDF

12.

Surface Areas and Volumes

Download PDF

13.

Statistics

Download PDF

14.

Probability

Download PDF

Related: Best 5 Month Study Plan for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of Maths 2025-26:

CBSE has made some changes to the Class 10 Maths syllabus, with a few topics deleted from the curriculum. Students are advised to check the updated syllabus and deleted topics mentioned below before beginning their preparation. Practicing these important questions will not only help students strengthen their conceptual understanding but also improve their speed, accuracy, and problem-solving approach for the final exam.

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Real Numbers

• Euclid’s division lemma 

• Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals

Polynomials

• Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients

Linear Equations in Two Variables

• Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations

Coordinate Geometry

• Area of a triangle

Triangles

• Proofs of the following theorems excluded: 

1. If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other. 

2. The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides. 

3. In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides. 

4. In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle.

Constructions

Full Chapter Deleted

Trigonometry Identities

• Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles

Surface Areas And Volumes

• Frustum of a cone 

• Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems (only problems with a combination of not more than two different solids to be taken)

Statistics 

• Step-deviation method for finding the mean 

• Cumulative frequency graph

To check all the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of All Subjects of 2025-26, check the link below

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2026

The question paper will contain 38 questions, all of which are compulsory. It will be divided into five sections — A, B, C, D, and E as described below:

Section

Question Numbers

Question Type

Marks per Question

Total Marks

A

1–18

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1 mark each

20

19–20

Assertion-Reason Based

1 mark each

B

21–25

Very Short Answer (VSA)

2 marks each

10

C

26–31

Short Answer (SA)

3 marks each

18

D

32–35

Long Answer (LA)

5 marks each

20

E

36–38

Case Study-Based Questions

4 marks each (sub-parts: 1, 1, 2 marks)

12

Preparing with the CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions 2025-26 is one of the best ways to ensure exam success. The questions provided here are based on the latest CBSE syllabus and marking scheme, covering all vital concepts and frequently asked patterns. Students can download the chapter-wise PDFs and revise efficiently before the board exams. Don’t forget to go through the deleted syllabus portions listed below to avoid studying outdated topics. With regular practice and proper time management using these expertly curated questions, students can build strong mathematical foundations and aim for full marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Papers 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper with Marking Scheme 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News