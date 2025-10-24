CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26): Chapter-Wise Questions with Answers, Download PDF. As the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 approach, students are gearing up for one of the most crucial subjects, Mathematics. To help students prepare effectively, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of important questions with answers for all chapters from the CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus 2025-26. These questions are carefully curated from previous year question papers, sample papers, and inputs from subject matter experts to ensure maximum exam relevance. Whether you’re revising for the Basic or Standard Maths paper, these chapter-wise important questions with answers (PDF links included) will help you study smarter and score higher. Scroll down to download the free PDFs and access all chapters in one place for a structured and effective study plan.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Paper Name
|
Maths Standard and Maths Basic
|
Medium/ Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26):
Check the table below to get all the chapter-wise important questions with their solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths for both Basic and Standard Maths students. If you want to download the PDF for Free the links of all the PDF to be downloaded is attached in the table.
|
Sl. No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Download PDF
|
1.
|
Real Numbers
|
2.
|
Polynomials
|
3.
|
Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
Download PDF
|
4.
|
Quadratic Equation
|
Download PDF
|
5.
|
Arithmetic Progression
|
6.
|
Triangles
|
Download PDF
|
7.
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
Download PDF
|
8.
|
Introduction to Trigonometry
|
Download PDF
|
9.
|
Application of Trigonometry
|
Download PDF
|
10.
|
Circles
|
Download PDF
|
11.
|
Areas Related to Circles
|
Download PDF
|
12.
|
Surface Areas and Volumes
|
Download PDF
|
13.
|
Statistics
|
Download PDF
|
14.
|
Probability
|
Download PDF
|
Related: Best 5 Month Study Plan for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of Maths 2025-26:
CBSE has made some changes to the Class 10 Maths syllabus, with a few topics deleted from the curriculum. Students are advised to check the updated syllabus and deleted topics mentioned below before beginning their preparation. Practicing these important questions will not only help students strengthen their conceptual understanding but also improve their speed, accuracy, and problem-solving approach for the final exam.
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Real Numbers
|
• Euclid’s division lemma
• Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals
|
Polynomials
|
• Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients
|
Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
• Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
• Area of a triangle
|
Triangles
|
• Proofs of the following theorems excluded:
1. If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.
2. The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.
3. In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.
4. In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle.
|
Constructions
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Trigonometry Identities
|
• Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
Surface Areas And Volumes
|
• Frustum of a cone
• Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems (only problems with a combination of not more than two different solids to be taken)
|
Statistics
|
• Step-deviation method for finding the mean
• Cumulative frequency graph
To check all the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of All Subjects of 2025-26, check the link below
CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2026
The question paper will contain 38 questions, all of which are compulsory. It will be divided into five sections — A, B, C, D, and E as described below:
|
Section
|
Question Numbers
|
Question Type
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
1–18
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
1 mark each
|
20
|
19–20
|
Assertion-Reason Based
|
1 mark each
|
B
|
21–25
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
2 marks each
|
10
|
C
|
26–31
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
3 marks each
|
18
|
D
|
32–35
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
5 marks each
|
20
|
E
|
36–38
|
Case Study-Based Questions
|
4 marks each (sub-parts: 1, 1, 2 marks)
|
12
Preparing with the CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions 2025-26 is one of the best ways to ensure exam success. The questions provided here are based on the latest CBSE syllabus and marking scheme, covering all vital concepts and frequently asked patterns. Students can download the chapter-wise PDFs and revise efficiently before the board exams. Don’t forget to go through the deleted syllabus portions listed below to avoid studying outdated topics. With regular practice and proper time management using these expertly curated questions, students can build strong mathematical foundations and aim for full marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026.
