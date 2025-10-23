CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Maths (2025-26) Chapter 2: Polynomials with Answers, Download PDF

Class 10 Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials is one of the most important chapters in the CBSE curriculum, carrying a weightage of around 5 marks in the board examination. This chapter focuses on the concepts of zeros of a polynomial, relationships between zeros and coefficients, and the geometrical meaning of zeros. However, the topic “2.4 Division Algorithm for Polynomials” has been deleted from the CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus (2025–26).
In this article, we bring you the most important and repeated questions from the Polynomials chapter, including 1-mark, 2-mark, 3-mark, and 4-mark case study questions, based on the latest pattern and previous year trends. These questions are carefully curated from previous year question papers and insights from subject matter experts.
Practising these questions will help students score full marks in this chapter and strengthen their understanding of polynomial identities, quadratic equations, and graphical interpretation of zeros.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Paper Name
|
Maths Standard and Maths Basic
|
Chapter Name
|
Polynomials
|
Chapter Weightage
|
5 Marks (Both Standard and Basic)
|
Medium/ Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials
SECTION A: ONE MARKS
SECTION B: TWO MARKS
SECTION C: THREE MARKS
SECTION D: FOUR MARKS (CASE STUDY BASED)
Case Study 1:
A parabolic bridge has an arch represented by the equation y=−x2+4xy = -x^2 + 4xy=−x2+4x.
Answer the following:
(i) At what points does the arch touch the ground?
(ii) Identify the polynomial and its degree.
(iii) Find its zeros and interpret them.
(iv) Draw a rough sketch of the parabola.
Case Study 2:
A gardener designs a flowerbed in a parabolic shape given by p(x)=x2−5x+6.
Answer the following:
(i) Find the zeros of the polynomial.
(ii) What do these zeros represent in the design?
(iii) Verify the relationship between zeros and coefficients.
(iv) If the width of the garden is equal to the difference between zeros, find the width.
Case Study 3:
The path of a ball thrown upward is given by h(x)=−5x2+20x+15 is the height.
(i) Find the time when the ball hits the ground (i.e. when h=0).
(ii) Find the maximum height.
(iii) Identify the type and degree of the polynomial.
(iv) Interpret the zeros in the context of time.
Case Study 4:
A company’s profit (in ₹ thousand) is given by P(x)=−x2+6x−5, where x is the number of items sold.
(i) Find the number of items for which the company makes no profit.
(ii) Find the maximum profit.
(iii) What do the zeros signify here?
(iv) Find the value of x for which profit is maximum.
Answers:
SECTION A
|
Question No.
|
Answer
|
1.
|
k=−4
|
2.
|
k=−3/2
|
3.
|
Sum of zeros = −b/a, Product of zeros = c/a
|
4.
|
x=2
|
5.
|
x=0,2
|
6.
|
x2−5x+6
|
7.
|
Sum of zeros = –4
|
8.
|
0 real zeros
|
9.
|
0
|
10.
|
a=4
To Check all the detailed answers of the important question of CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials, Download PDF from the link provided below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials: Download PDF of Important Questions and Answers (Link Active Soon)
Mastering Class 10 Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials is essential for scoring well in the CBSE board exams. This chapter builds the foundation for algebraic concepts in higher classes and frequently appears in exams with both direct and application-based questions. By practising these important and repeated questions of 1, 2, 3, and 4 marks, students can improve accuracy and boost confidence. Remember, the topic “Division Algorithm for Polynomials” has been removed from the syllabus (2025–26), so focus on the remaining key concepts, zeros, relationships between coefficients, and graphical understanding. Consistent practice of these questions ensures full marks in this 5-mark chapter in the Class 10 Board Exam 2025.
