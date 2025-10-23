EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 7276 Posts at examinationservices.nic.in - Steps Here

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The candidates who possess the eligibility requirements for the various teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment at EMRS, can apply through the official website- examinationservices.nic.in by 23 October 2025 till 23:50 hours. The recruitment drive aims to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions. These positions include- Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Accountant. Those who wish to apply for these posts must hurry up and apply at the earliest before the deadline.
EMRS 2025 Application Last Date
The online registration for EMRS Recruitment 2025 opened on 19 September 2025. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions is 23 October 2025 (till 11:50 pm). Candidates are advised to fill the application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.
EMRS Recruitment 2025 Overview
The NESTS has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff for 7,276 positions. The teachers are required to perform responsibilities attached with the residential system of schooling like House Mastership, remedial and supervisory studies, organization of co-curricular activities, escorting of students on official purposes and looking after students' welfare in general. In respect of non-teaching staff, they are required to perform residential duties. All the staff in EMRSs are eligible for special pay @ 10% of the basic pay.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Institution
|
Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS)
|
Notification Released
|
19 Sept 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,276 (teaching + non-teaching)
|
Application Start Date
|
19 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
23 October 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Type of Posts
|
Teaching (PGT, TGT, Principals) & Non-Teaching (Hostel Warden, Nurse, Accountant etc)
Steps to Apply for EMRS Recruitment 2025
Candidates who are willing to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts at EMRS, must follow the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official portal: examinationservices.nic.in (or access via nests.tribal.gov.in)
-
Register yourself with the required details to create an account.
-
After the account has been created, login with your credentials and apply for the posts you are eligible for.
-
Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, eligibility certificates, etc.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode as mentioned in the notification.
-
Preview the form before final submission and save it for future reference.
EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
Candidates who wish to apply for the EMRS Recruitment 2025 can directly apply through the link provided in this section.
|
|
EMRS 2025 Application Fee
The application fee for EMRS Recruitment 2025 varies based on the post and the candidate’s category. The application has to be paid in online mode only though the Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI, etc.
|
For Female, SC, ST and PwBD Candidates
|
Post
|
Application Fee
|
Processing Fee
|
Total
|
Principal
|
0
|
500
|
500
|
PGT & TGTs
|
0
|
500
|
500
|
Non-Teaching Staff
|
0
|
500
|
500
|
For Candidates other than Female, SC, ST and PwBD
|
Post
|
Application Fee
|
Processing Fee
|
Total
|
Principal
|
2000
|
500
|
2500
|
PGT & TGTs
|
1500
|
500
|
2000
|
Non-Teaching Staff
|
1000
|
500
|
1500
