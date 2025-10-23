TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 7276 Posts at examinationservices.nic.in - Steps Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 23, 2025, 13:07 IST

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 7,276 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching roles in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) network. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates as there are many perks and benefits associated with this job opportunity. Candidates who are interested in applying for the EMRS teaching and non-teahing posts can do so by today, as 23 October is the last date to apply.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date
EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The candidates who possess the eligibility requirements for the various teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment at EMRS, can apply through the official website- examinationservices.nic.in by 23 October 2025 till 23:50 hours. The recruitment drive aims to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions. These positions include- Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Accountant. Those who wish to apply for these posts must hurry up and apply at the earliest before the deadline.

Check the EMRS Exam Date 2025

EMRS 2025 Application Last Date

The online registration for EMRS Recruitment 2025 opened on 19 September 2025. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions is 23 October 2025 (till 11:50 pm). Candidates are advised to fill the application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.

EMRS Recruitment 2025 Overview

The NESTS has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff for 7,276 positions. The teachers are required to perform responsibilities attached with the residential system of schooling like House Mastership, remedial and supervisory studies, organization of co-curricular activities, escorting of students on official purposes and looking after students' welfare in general. In respect of non-teaching staff, they are required to perform residential duties. All the staff in EMRSs are eligible for special pay @ 10% of the basic pay.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Institution

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS)

Notification Released

19 Sept 2025

Total Vacancies

7,276 (teaching + non-teaching)

Application Start Date

19 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

23 October 2025

Application Mode

Online

Type of Posts

Teaching (PGT, TGT, Principals) & Non-Teaching (Hostel Warden, Nurse, Accountant etc)

Steps to Apply for EMRS Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are willing to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts at EMRS, must follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official portal: examinationservices.nic.in (or access via nests.tribal.gov.in)

  • Register yourself with the required details to create an account.

  • After the account has been created, login with your credentials and apply for the posts you are eligible for.

  • Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, eligibility certificates, etc.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode as mentioned in the notification.

  • Preview the form before final submission and save it for future reference.

EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

Candidates who wish to apply for the EMRS Recruitment 2025 can directly apply through the link provided in this section.

EMRS Apply Online 2025

Direct Link to Apply

EMRS 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for EMRS Recruitment 2025 varies based on the post and the candidate’s category. The application has to be paid in online mode only though the  Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI, etc.

For Female, SC, ST and PwBD Candidates

Post

Application Fee

Processing Fee

Total

Principal

0

500

500

PGT & TGTs

0

500

500

Non-Teaching Staff

0

500

500

For Candidates other than Female, SC, ST and PwBD

Post

Application Fee

Processing Fee

Total

Principal

2000

500

2500

PGT & TGTs

1500

500

2000

Non-Teaching Staff

1000

500

1500

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News