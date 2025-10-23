EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 7276 Posts at examinationservices.nic.in - Steps Here

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The candidates who possess the eligibility requirements for the various teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment at EMRS, can apply through the official website- examinationservices.nic.in by 23 October 2025 till 23:50 hours. The recruitment drive aims to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions. These positions include- Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Accountant. Those who wish to apply for these posts must hurry up and apply at the earliest before the deadline.

Check the EMRS Exam Date 2025

EMRS 2025 Application Last Date

The online registration for EMRS Recruitment 2025 opened on 19 September 2025. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions is 23 October 2025 (till 11:50 pm). Candidates are advised to fill the application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.