EMRS Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 7276 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2025: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) managed by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF on its official website, nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Notification 2025 has been released to recruit eligible candidates for 7267 vacancies for posts such as PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 23, 2025. Candidates going to apply for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit.
EMRS Recruitment 2025 OUT
EMRS Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for EMRS Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, application fees, syllabus, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the EMRS Notification 2025 PDF.
|
EMRS Notification 2025
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Overview
The EMRS Recruitment 2025 has been released at nests.tribal.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 23, 2025. Check the table below for EMRS Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organization
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Exam Name
|
EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,267 Posts
|
Posts Available
|
Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk etc.
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
19 Sept 2025 – 23 Oct 2025
|
Official Website
|
emrs.tribal.gov.in
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies through EMRS Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below.
Age Limit
The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 55 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification
The educational qualification varies as per the post the candidate is applying for. Check the details below
- PGT: Postgraduate degree in relevant subject + B.Ed
- TGT: Graduate degree in relevant subject + B.Ed
- Hostel Warden: Graduate degree (specific disciplines preferred)
- Accountant/Clerk: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or relevant field
- Staff Nurse: Diploma or degree in Nursing
EMRS Vacancy 2025
EMRS has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates to recruit eligible candidates for various posts such as TGT, PGT, hostel wardens, etc. Check the details below for EMRS Vacancy 2025.
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – 1,460 posts
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – 2,550 posts
- TGT Regional Languages – 223 posts
- Music, Art, PET & Librarians – 1,189 posts
- Hostel Wardens (Male & Female) – 635 posts
- Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk, Lab Attendant - 1210 posts
How to Apply Online for EMRS Recruitment 2025?
Candidates can apply online for EMRS Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website. Check the step by step process below
- Visit the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in
- On the homepage click on “EMRS Recruitment 2025” apply online link.
- Register with personal and academic details
- Upload required documents (photo, signature)
- Pay the required category-wise application fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.
