EMRS Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 7276 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2025: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) managed by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF on its official website, nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Notification 2025 has been released to recruit eligible candidates for 7267 vacancies for posts such as PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 23, 2025. Candidates going to apply for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. EMRS Recruitment 2025 OUT The EMRS Recruitment 2025 for posts such as TGT, PGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, etc. is underway at nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates can apply online for 7267 vacancies from September 19, 2025. The online application window is open till October 23, 2025, for various teaching and non-teaching roles.

EMRS Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for EMRS Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, application fees, syllabus, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the EMRS Notification 2025 PDF. EMRS Notification 2025 PDF Download EMRS Recruitment 2025: Overview The EMRS Recruitment 2025 has been released at nests.tribal.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 23, 2025. Check the table below for EMRS Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Organization National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 Total Vacancies 7,267 Posts Posts Available Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk etc. Application Mode Online Application Dates 19 Sept 2025 – 23 Oct 2025 Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for the announced vacancies through EMRS Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 55 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification varies as per the post the candidate is applying for. Check the details below PGT: Postgraduate degree in relevant subject + B.Ed

TGT: Graduate degree in relevant subject + B.Ed

Hostel Warden: Graduate degree (specific disciplines preferred)

Accountant/Clerk: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or relevant field

Staff Nurse: Diploma or degree in Nursing