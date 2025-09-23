This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 September

Every day has a history tied to it. Do you ever stop and wonder what stories belong to today? September 23 is no exception. On this day, we remember many events. In 1846, astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle became the first person to see Neptune, a planet whose existence had been predicted. In 1952, Richard Nixon delivered his famous "Checkers Speech" to defend himself against accusations of improper campaign finance practices. Also on September 23, Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932, when the kingdoms of Hejaz and Nejd merged under the leadership of Ibn Saud.
And in 1965, the Indo-Pakistani War ended after a UN-mandated ceasefire. In this article, we'll look at more events from across time—all tied to September 23.
What Happened on this Day – September 23?
Here's what happened in history on September 23:
1779 – John Paul Jones Wins in English Waters
- During the American Revolution, the U.S. ship Bonhomme Richard fought HMS Serapis and Countess of Scarborough.
- Despite being outgunned, John Paul Jones forced the British to surrender.
- This battle made him a hero of the American Navy.
1806 – Lewis and Clark Return to St. Louis
- Lewis and Clark came back from their journey to the Pacific.
- Their expedition lasted over two years.
- They mapped new lands and strengthened America's claim to the West.
1846 – Planet Neptune is Discovered
- German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle first observed Neptune.
- French mathematician Urbain Le Verrier had predicted its location.
- It became the first planet found through mathematical prediction.
1875 – Billy the Kid Arrested for the First Time
- William "Billy the Kid" Bonney was caught stealing clothes.
- This was the start of his lengthy criminal record.
- He later became one of the most famous outlaws of the Old West.
1923 – "The Prophet" by Kahlil Gibran was Published
- Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran released his book The Prophet.
- It covered themes like love, work, and freedom.
- Though slow to start, it became one of the best-selling books of the 20th century.
1932 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Founded
- Ibn Saud united the regions of Hejaz and Nejd.
- The new kingdom became known as Saudi Arabia.
- This marked the beginning of the modern Saudi state.
1933 – Standard Oil Geologists Arrive in Saudi Arabia
- A team of American geologists arrived to explore for oil.
- They began work that led to massive oil discoveries.
- This marked the start of U.S.–Saudi oil relations.
1944 – FDR Defends His Dog
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech mentioning his dog, Fala.
- Republicans had accused him of misusing funds to retrieve the dog.
- Roosevelt's humour and defence boosted his popularity.
1949 – Soviets Test Their First Nuclear Bomb
- President Truman announced that the Soviet Union had tested a nuclear device.
- It shocked the U.S., as the test came earlier than expected.
- This marked the beginning of the nuclear arms race during the Cold War.
1969 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Premieres
- The film starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford opened in New York.
- It became a major hit and won four Academy Awards.
- Today, it is considered a classic Western.
1981 – Jack Henry Abbott Captured
- Abbott, a writer and convict, had killed Richard Adan in New York.
- After a two-month search, he was arrested in Louisiana.
- He had been released earlier with the support of author Norman Mailer.
1992 – Manon Rhéaume Breaks Sports Barrier
- Manon Rhéaume played as a goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL preseason game.
- She became the first woman to play in a major North American men's pro sports league.
- She faced nine shots and allowed two goals.
2016 – Truman Capote's Ashes Auctioned
- A small box with part of Truman Capote's ashes was sold in California.
- It belonged to Joanne Carson, his close friend.
- The ashes sold for $43,750 after 12 bids were placed.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 23?
September 23 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on September 23
- 1930 – Ray Charles: Soul legend, known for Georgia on My Mind and I Can't Stop Loving You. Blended gospel, jazz, and blues.
- 1949 – Bruce Springsteen: Rock icon called "The Boss". Famous for Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A.
- 1985 – Hasan Minhaj: American comedian. Explores Indian culture, politics, and identity. Hosted the Patriot Act.
Notable Deaths
1939 – Sigmund Freud
- Austrian neurologist who founded psychoanalysis.
1836 – María Malibran
- Famous Spanish operatic contralto and soprano. Died after falling from a horse.
1835 – Vincenzo Bellini
- Italian opera composer (known for Norma, La Sonnambula).
1877 – Urbain Le Verrier
- French mathematician/astronomer who predicted Neptune's position.
1896 – Emmanuel Benner
- French artist.
1900 – William Marsh Rice
- An American businessman who founded Rice University.
2004 – André Hazes
- A Dutch folk singer died of heart failure.
2004 – Roy Drusky
- American country music singer.
2017 – Charles Bradley
- R&B/soul singer known as "The Screaming Eagle of Soul". Died of stomach cancer.
1997 – Shirley Clarke
- American filmmaker.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation