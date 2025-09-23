This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 September

Every day has a history tied to it. Do you ever stop and wonder what stories belong to today? September 23 is no exception. On this day, we remember many events. In 1846, astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle became the first person to see Neptune, a planet whose existence had been predicted. In 1952, Richard Nixon delivered his famous "Checkers Speech" to defend himself against accusations of improper campaign finance practices. Also on September 23, Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932, when the kingdoms of Hejaz and Nejd merged under the leadership of Ibn Saud.

And in 1965, the Indo-Pakistani War ended after a UN-mandated ceasefire. In this article, we'll look at more events from across time—all tied to September 23.

What Happened on this Day – September 23?

Here's what happened in history on September 23: