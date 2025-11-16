School Assembly News Headlines Today (17 November): India vs South Africa T20, World Boxing Cup Finals and Other News in English

School News Headlines for Assembly 17 November, 2025 - Stay updated and build responsible citizenship with today’s key School Assembly Headlines. Covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news, these highlights help students understand the country's developments, challenges, and global position. Regular news awareness fosters curiosity and encourages active engagement in society. By exploring current events and forming independent viewpoints, news literacy strengthens critical thinking and supports informed decision-making in an ever-changing world.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 is all set for opening in Goa
-
Government launches the “Digital Rural India Mission 2025” to boost internet and e-learning in villages.
-
India becomes world’s 6th largest Patent Filer
-
Railways rolls out an AI-based fraud detection system to curb ticketing scams.
-
Jammu & Kashmir recognized as top achiever in ease of doing business at Udyog Samagam 2025
-
PM Modi launches development projects in Gujarat to honour Birsa Munda’s legacy.
-
Odisha Sets a Global Benchmark in Eco-Tourism
-
CSIR and ISRO plan a joint “Space Meet” to foster collaboration in space research.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India South Korea to deepen maritime ties
-
UAE Makes Digital Dirham Official Legal Tender
-
India - Paraguay reaffirm commitment to Combat terrorism through coordinated efforts
-
U.S. proposes ending the H-1B visa programme.
-
European Union tightens cybersecurity regulations, mandating stricter data protection rules.
-
As per United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Pakistan Detains Over 100,000 Afghans in 2025
-
Afghanistan Boosts Trade with Iran, Central Asia to Reduce Dependence on Pakistan
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India’s men’s T20 team reaches the final of the Tri-Series after defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final.
-
South Africa have defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test of two-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
-
India is set to host the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida
-
Dhanush Srikanth Wins Air Rifle Gold, Sets World Record at 2025 Deaflympics
-
Arjun Erigaisi becomes first Indian to make Chess World Cup quarters
Also Check
80+ Synonyms List for Kids And All Grades School Students
30+ Question of the Day for School Assembly with Answers
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India’s exports grow by 5%, driven by strong pharma, textile, and tech sectors.
-
13th International Tourism Mart inaugrated at Gangtok, Sikkim
Thought of the Day
“Small habits every day create big achievements tomorrow.”
Meaning: This thought reminds us that big success doesn’t happen all at once. It is built slowly through the small actions we repeat every day—like studying regularly, staying disciplined, being kind, or practicing a skill. Even if these habits seem small, they add up over time and create big results in the future. So, by improving a little each day, you move closer to your goals.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation