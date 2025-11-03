SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing TODAY at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the examination city details today i.e. on November 03 for the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025. The exam city slip which is a crucial document which provides you all details including SSC CHSL exam center allocation, shift timings and city will be released in online mode. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on November 08 can download SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 after using their login credentials at ssc.gov.in. You can get the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 direct link also in this story-

SSC CHSL City Details 2025 Download Link

To download the city details for Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. The SSC CHSL City Slip can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-