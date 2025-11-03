SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing TODAY at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Manish Kumar
Nov 3, 2025, 11:43 IST

SSC CHSL Admit Card City Slip 2025 will be released  today i.e. on November 03 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 on its official website. Candidates will get all the crucial details including SSC CHSL exam date, shift timings through city intimation slip. The Tier 1 exam will be conducted from November 12, 2025 onwards. 

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the examination city details today i.e. on November 03 for the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025. The exam city slip which is a crucial document which provides you all details including SSC CHSL exam center allocation, shift timings and city will be released in online mode. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on November 08 can download SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 after using their login credentials at ssc.gov.in. You can get the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 direct link also in this story-

SSC CHSL City Details 2025 Download Link 

To download the city details for Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025,  you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. The SSC CHSL City Slip can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

SSC CHSL Admit Card City Slip 2025 Download Link 

SSC CHSL City Details 2025 Overview

Under the recruitment drive, a total of  3131 vacancies including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator/Data Entry Operator Grade “A” are to be filled. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 is summariesed below.

Institution  Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name  Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I)
Number of Posts  3131
Exam Date  November 12, 2025 Onwards
City Details status  Awaited
Admit Card Date Tentatively on November 09, 2025
Official Website  Https://ssc.gov.in/

How to Download SSC CHSL City Details 2025 ?

Candidates can download the SSC CHSL City Details 2025 after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at - https://ssc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link Information regarding the city slip of examination and Admission Certificate for the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I). on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required City Slip in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

