SSC CHSL Exam Centres 2025 Announced — Check Exam City, Region & Venue Details at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Exam Centres 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC CHSL City Slip 2025 today, November 4, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Aspirants planning to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam must check their allotted exam cities in advance to plan their travel accordingly. The exam cities have been assigned based on the candidates’ preferences mentioned in the application forms. The exact details of the SSC CHSL Exam Centre will be mentioned on the SSC CHSL Admit Card, which will be released 4 days prior to the exam date. SSC CHSL 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from November 12 onwards. It will be held in online mode to recruit 3131 vacancies for LDC, JSA and DEO. Scroll on to check the complete list of SSC CHSL Exam Centres along with codes here. SSC CHSL Exam Centres 2025

SSC is all set to conduct the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3131 vacancies. All candidates planning to appear for the exam must familiarize themselves with their exam centre to reach the venue on time. The exam centre details are mentioned on SSC CHSL admit card. Once the admit card is released, the commission will not entertain any requests for changes in the SSC CHSL exam centre. Scroll on to find state-wise SSC CHSL Exam Centres along with their codes here.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper List of SSC CHSL Exam Centres 2025 The commission has divided exam centres in nine regions. For your reference, we have tabulated the list of SSC CHSL 2025 exam centres along with their respective city codes below. SSC CHSL Exam Centres & Centre Codes SSC Region and States/UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region Regional Offices Address /Website Bhagalpur (3201), Darbhanga (3202), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206), Purnea (3209), Agra (3001), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Jhansi (3008), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010), Meerut (3011), Prayagraj (3003), Varanasi (3013) Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Regional Director (CR), Staff Selection Commission, 34-A, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil lines, Kendriya Sadan, Prayagraj – 211001 http://www.ssc-cr.org Port Blair (4802), Ranchi (4205), Balasore (4601), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Dhenkenal (4611), Rourkela (4610), Sambalpur(4609), Gangtok (4001), Hooghly (4418), Kolkata (4410), Siliguri (4415) Eastern Region (ER)/ Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal Regional Director (ER), Staff Selection Commission, 1st MSO Building,8th Floor, 234/4, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal-700020 www.sscer.org Kavaratti (9401), Belagavi (9002), Bengaluru (9001), Hubballi (9011), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (9005), Mangaluru (9008), Mysuru (9009), Shivamogga (9010), Udupi (9012), Ernakulam (9213), Kannur (9202), Kollam (9210), Kottayam (9205), Kozhikode (9206), Thrissur (9212), Thiruvananthapuram (9211) Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Regional Director (KKR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, “E” Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560034 www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in Bilaspur (6202), Raipur(6204), Durg Bhilai (6205), Bhopal( 6001), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ujjain (6016) Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Dy. Director (MPR), Staff Selection Commission, 5th Floor, Investment Building, LIC Campus-2, Pandri, Raipur Chhattisgarh-492004 www.sscmpr.org Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Ukhrul (5503), Shillong (5401), Aizwal (5701), Kohima (5302), Agartala (5601) North Eastern Region (NER)/Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura Regional Director (NER), Staff Selection Commission, Housefed Complex, Last Gate, Beltola- Basistha Road, P. O. Assam Sachivalaya, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam- 781006 www.sscner.org.in Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409), Sikar (2411), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Haridwar (2005), Roorkee (2006) Northern Region (NR)/Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Regional Director (NR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 www.sscnr.net.in Chandigarh (1601), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Jammu (1004), Samba (1010), Srinagar (J&K) (1007), Leh (1005), Amritsar (1404), Jalandhar (1402), Ludhiana (1405) North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Punjab Dy. Director (NWR), Staff Selection Commission, Block No. 3, Ground Floor, Kendriya Sadan, Sector-9, Chandigarh- 160009 www.sscnwr.org Chirala (8011), Guntur (8001), Kakinada (8009), Kurnool (8003), Nellore (8010), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vizianagaram (8012), Vijaywada (8008), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Puducherry (8401), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Salem (8205), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Vellore (8208), Hyderabad (8601), Karimnagar (8604), Warangal (8603) Southern Region (SR)/Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana Regional Director (SR), Staff Selection Commission, 2nd Floor, EVK Sampath Building, DPI Campus, College Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-600006 www.sscsr.gov.in Panaji (7801), Ahmedabad (7001), Anand (7011), Gandhinagar (7012), Mehsana (7013), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Vadodara (7002), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Jalgaon (7214), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208) Western Region (WR)/Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra Regional Director (WR), Staff Selection Commission, 1st Floor, South Wing, Pratishtha Bhawan, 101, Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400020 www.sscwr.net

Can I change SSC CHSL Exam Center? No, you cannot change the SSC CHSL exam center after submitting your application form. The commission allotts the exam centres based on your preference and seat availability. Hence, you are advised to fill out your application form carefully. What documents are required to carry to SSC CHSL exam centre? Here is the list of mandatory items to bring to the SSC CHSL centers. Failing to produce these documents may lead to disqualification or denial of entry. Print out of SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Valid Photo ID Proof (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc) Passport-size Photograph PwD Certificate, if applicable SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025: What is SSC CHSL Tier 1 Date? In the latest notice, the commission announced the CHSL tier 1 exam will begin on November 12 onwards. The admit card for the same will be issued on November 8 at ssc.gov.in. Check the complete exam schedule in the table below.