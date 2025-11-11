SSC CHSL Exam Day Guidelines 2025 – Check Important Rules, Documents to Carry & Dress Code Here

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct SSC CHSL 2025 exam starting November 12. The exam will be held in online mode at various designated centres spread across the country. The exam will be held in three shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 10 am, afternoon from 1 pm to 2 pm and evening shift from 5 pm to 6 pm. Thousands of applicants are expected to appear, vying for 3131 vacancies. Those who will clear SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2 exam.
The SSC CHSL Admit Card for Tier 1 has already been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password.
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
-
Reach the exam centre at least 70–75 minutes before the scheduled start time to complete verification and avoid last-minute delays.
-
Carry a printed copy of the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025, as entry without it will not be permitted.
-
Bring two recent passport-size colour photographs along with a valid photo ID proof (with date of birth) such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, or any other government-issued ID.
-
If your photo ID does not display your date of birth, carry an additional original document like a Matriculation Certificate, Birth Certificate, or Marksheet issued by a recognised board to verify your DOB.
-
In case of any discrepancy between the date of birth mentioned on the admit card and the ID proof, entry to the exam hall will not be allowed.
-
Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, or any digital accessories are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Any candidate found in possession of such items will be disqualified immediately.
-
Misconduct or rude behaviour towards invigilators, supervisors, security personnel, or any exam staff will lead to disqualification and possible disciplinary action.
-
Using unfair means, such as copying from notes or written material, is strictly prohibited and will result in immediate cancellation of candidature.
-
Leaving the examination hall without informing the invigilator or before the completion of the exam duration will lead to disqualification.
Also, check:
What Documents to Carry for SSC CHSL Tomorrow: Here is the Checklist
Before going to SSC CHSL exam centres, here is a list of documents that you should carry:
-
Print out of the admit card (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License)
-
Valid ID proof
-
Two passport-sized photographs
SSC CHSL Dress Code 2025
Candidates must follow the prescribed dress code while appearing for the SSC CHSL exam. Wear comfortable, light-coloured, half-sleeve clothes without large buttons or heavy embroidery or multiple pockets. Avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, accessories, or metallic items. Opt for open footwear such as slippers or sandals, as shoes are generally not permitted inside the examination hall.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation