SSC CHSL Exam Day Guidelines 2025 – Check Important Rules, Documents to Carry & Dress Code Here

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct SSC CHSL 2025 exam starting November 12. The exam will be held in online mode at various designated centres spread across the country. The exam will be held in three shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 10 am, afternoon from 1 pm to 2 pm and evening shift from 5 pm to 6 pm. Thousands of applicants are expected to appear, vying for 3131 vacancies. Those who will clear SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2 exam.

The SSC CHSL Admit Card for Tier 1 has already been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Day Guidelines