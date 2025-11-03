ECGC PO Notification 2025 Released, Apply Online Begins November 11th at ecgc.in

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer. Under the ECGC PO 2025 recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit the Probationary Officers posts in Generalist and Rajbhasha area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 02, 2025. The online application process will commence from November 11, 2025. ECGC PO Notification 2025 The detailed ECGC PO Notification 2025 will be releasd soon on the official website-https://www.ecgc.in/ . Recently the organisation has released the indicative notification for the ECGC PO 2025 recruitment drive.Ṭhe detailed recruitment pdf is containing all the details regarding the recruitment process, important dates, vacancies, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, and much more. The direct link to download the notification PDF is attached below:

ECGC PO Notification 2025 Download PDF Also Read: Employment News Of The Week 2025 Indian Army Rally Bharti 2025: All States Rally Latest Updates ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Limited has released short notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer. The online application process will commence from November 11th, 2025 and 2nd December 2025 is the last date to apply online. Check details of the important dates details given below- Description Details Opening of online application November 11th, 2025 Last date for online application 2nd December 2025 Detailed advertisement release date Soon What is Educational Qualification for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025? As per the notification released earlier, the minimum educational qualification to apply for Probationary Officer posts is a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Highlights Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check all the crucial details about the recruitment drive for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 given below- Organization Name ECGC Number of Vacancies Awaited Application Start Date November 11, 2025 Last Date of Application December 02, 2025 Official Website ecgc.in Steps to Apply Online for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025? You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below- Step 1- Visit the ECGC website https://www.ecgc.in/

Step 2- Select the "Current Vacancies" option and then click on "Click here to apply online.

Step 3- Select the option for new registration and register using a valid email ID and phone number.

Step 4- Complete the application form with the required details and upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

Step 5- Now proceed for the final payment and click on the submit button.

Step 6- Take a printout of the ECGC PO 2025 application form for future purposes.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process As per the notification released for last year, selection will be based for the Probationary Officer posts on online screening examination. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Examination will subsequently be called for an

interview round. The online examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice questions mode which consists of two papers carrying 200 marks followed by a Descriptive Paper of 40 marks. The Objective TestMultiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be consists of subjects including- Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 40 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 10 minutes General Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 140 minutes