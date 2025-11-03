ECGC PO Notification 2025 Released, Apply Online Begins November 11th at ecgc.in

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Manish Kumar
Nov 3, 2025, 17:17 IST

ECGC PO Notification 2025 has been released by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Limited for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer in Generalist and Rajbhasha area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 11th November to 2nd December 2025. Check all details here. 

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of  Probationary Officer. Under the ECGC PO 2025 recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit the Probationary Officers posts in Generalist and Rajbhasha area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 02, 2025. The  online application process will commence from November 11, 2025. 

ECGC PO Notification 2025

The detailed ECGC PO Notification 2025 will be releasd soon on the  official website-https://www.ecgc.in/ . Recently the organisation has released the indicative notification for the ECGC PO 2025 recruitment drive.Ṭhe detailed recruitment pdf is containing all the details regarding the recruitment process, important dates, vacancies, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, and much more. The direct link to download the notification PDF is attached below:

ECGC PO Notification 2025 Download PDF

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The  Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Limited has released short notification for recruitment to the post of  Probationary Officer. The  online application process will commence from November 11th, 2025 and 2nd December 2025 is the last date to apply online. Check details of the important dates details given below-

Description  Details 
Opening of online application November 11th, 2025
Last date for online application  2nd December 2025
Detailed advertisement release date Soon

What is Educational Qualification for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025?  

As per the notification released earlier, the minimum educational qualification to apply for Probationary Officer posts is a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. 

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check all the crucial details about the recruitment drive for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 given below-

Organization Name

ECGC

Number of Vacancies

Awaited  

Application Start Date

November 11, 2025

Last Date of Application

December 02, 2025

Official Website

ecgc.in

Steps to Apply Online for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-

Step 1- Visit the ECGC website https://www.ecgc.in/
Step 2- Select the "Current Vacancies" option and then click on "Click here to apply online.
Step 3- Select the option for new registration and register using a valid email ID and phone number.
Step 4- Complete the application form with the required details and upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration.
Step 5- Now proceed for the final payment and click on the submit button.
Step 6- Take a printout of the ECGC PO 2025 application form for future purposes.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

As per the notification released for last year, selection will be based for the Probationary Officer posts on online screening examination. 

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Examination will subsequently be called for an
interview round. The online examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice questions mode which consists of two papers carrying 200 marks followed by a Descriptive Paper of 40 marks. The  Objective TestMultiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be consists of subjects including-

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration
Reasoning Ability  50  50  40 minutes
English Language  40  40  30 minutes
Computer Knowledge  20  20  10 minutes
General Awareness  40  40  20 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude  50  50  40 minutes
Total  200 200   140 minutes

Documents Required for Application

As per the last year's Probationary Officer posts notification, candidates will have to submit several documents to complete the application process. Ensuring that all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as per the notification, below are the list of documents to be submitted-

  • Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted.
  •  The left thumb impression should be properly scanned and not smudged.
  • The text for the hand written declaration 
  • Photograph Image
  • Signature, left thumb impression and hand-written declaration Image
  • Hand-written declaration Image




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

