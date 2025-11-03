ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Women have once again made the nation proud by winning their maiden World Cup title. The final match of the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup was held on November 13 between India and South Africa, where Harmanpreet Kaur took a sensational catch to seal India’s victory by 52 runs. Aspirants preparing for government exams should be familiar with key facts and the complete list of Women’s World Cup winners, as such questions are often asked in competitive exams. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is an important topic for candidates appearing for SSC CHSL, MTS, RRB JE, Teaching, Banking, Railway and other exams, as questions related to current affairs and sports-related topics are frequently asked in the General Awareness section. To help you prepare effectively, here’s a compilation of important SSC Exam 2025 questions on the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 that you should not miss.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 was hosted by India, where a total of eight teams competed against each other, and India emerged as the Women’s World Cup champion in the final match. In 2022, Australia claimed the title. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 not only showcased women dominating cricket field but also became an important topic for competitive exams. Questions related to this Women World Cup—such as the host country, winner, captain, venue, and player achievements—are highly likely to appear in government exams such as Teaching, Banking, SSC, Railways and UPSC. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners Questions PDF Aspirants preparing for competitve exams can download the pdf below to know the complete list of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List and important questions & answers.

ICC Women ODI World Cup Winner List 2025 PDF ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Questions for SSC Exams With SSC CHSL, MTS, JE exams around the corner, here are a few important questions that are likely to be asked in the exam: Question 1: Which country hosted the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Answer: India Question 2: How many teams participated in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? Answer: 8 teams Question 3: Which country won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Answer: India Question 4: Which was the last team to win the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022? Answer: Australia Question 5: Who was the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team for the 2025 ODI World Cup? Answer: Harmanpreet Kaur Question 6: Which player won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the 2025 Women’s World Cup? Answer: Deepti Sharma Question 7: How often is the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup held?

Answer: Every four years Question 8: When was the first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held? Answer: 1973 Question 9: Who was the top run-scorer in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Answer: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 571 runs Question 10: Which Indian bowler took the most wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? Answer: Deepti Bhagwan Sharma Question 11: Where was the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 held? Answer: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India Question 12: What was the format of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Answer: 50-over One Day International (ODI) format Question 13: How many times has India hosted the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup before 2025? Answer: Three times (1978, 1997, and 2013) Question 14: Who was the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team? Answer: Amol Muzumdar