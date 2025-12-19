SNAP Exam Analysis 2025: Check December 06, 14 Subject Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SNAP Exam Analysis 2025: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025, conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is a crucial gateway for admission to top management programs offered by Symbiosis Institutes across India. This year, the SNAP exam is being conducted on December 06, 14 and 20, 2025, in two shifts. Shift 1 is from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, and shift 2 is from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The SNAP exam’s unique feature of multiple attempts and a compact duration of 60 minutes makes it a competitive yet student-friendly test. Here's a detailed analysis of SNAP 2025 to help aspirants understand the difficulty level, sectional performance, and expected cutoffs.
SNAP 2025 Exam Highlights
The SNAP 2025 exam is computer-based and follows a simple format. There are 60 MCQs for 60 marks with a negative marking of 25% for each wrong answer in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the SNAP 2025 Exam Pattern along with the exam pattern
|
Mode
|
Computer-based mode
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Number of Questions
|
60
|
Total Marks
|
60
|
Language of Question Paper
|
English Only
|
Sections
|
|
Exam Duration
|
60 Minutes
SNAP Exam Analysis 2025, December 14: Shift 1 and 2
The SNAP 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.
-
Students who took the SNAP 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the entrance exam.
-
Some found the exams easy, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.
-
A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.
SNAP 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level: December 14, Shift 1
Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the SNAP 2025 Exam held in the first shift. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General English
|
15
|
Moderate
|
8-10
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
Moderate
|
15-17
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
Moderate
|
12-13
|
Overall
|
60
|
Moderate
|
40-45
SNAP 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level: December 14, Shift 2
Here, the candidates will find a breakdown analysis of the SNAP 2025 Exam from the second shift. This review is based on student feedback and expert opinions, which will help you understand how hard the exam was.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General English
|
15
|
Easy to moderate
|
10-12
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
Moderate
|
14-16
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
Moderate
|
12-13
|
Overall
|
60
|
Moderate
|
40-45
SNAP Exam Analysis 2025, December 06: Shift 1 and 2
-
Students found the exam easy to moderate, and others found it arithmetic-heavy, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.
-
A balanced mix of verbal and non-verbal logic. Topics like Clocks, Calendars, and Family Trees dominated.
SNAP 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level: December 06, Shift 1
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General English
|
15
|
Easy to moderate
|
10-12
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
Moderate
|
15-18
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
Moderate
|
12-13
|
Overall
|
60
|
Moderate
|
40-45
SNAP 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level: December 06, Shift 2
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General English
|
15
|
Moderate
|
8-10
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
Easy to moderate
|
16-18
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
Moderate
|
12-13
|
Overall
|
60
|
Moderate
|
40-45
