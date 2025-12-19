School Holiday on 20 December 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

The arrival of peak winter in Northern India has brought a dual challenge: plummeting temperatures and a significant spike in air pollution. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) has breached the 'severe' category, forcing the government to prioritize public health over regular school schedules. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 is currently in effect, marking the most stringent level of environmental intervention to protect vulnerable students from respiratory distress. Beyond the pollution crisis in Delhi, a massive cold wave has descended upon Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. These weather conditions, coupled with scheduled administrative events in states like Rajasthan, have resulted in a patchwork of school closures across the country. While senior students in Classes 10 and 12 are largely required to attend physical classes for board preparation, younger students are transitioning back to online or hybrid learning models to navigate the harsh climate safely.

Delhi: GRAP-4 Restrictions and Hybrid Learning The Delhi government has maintained its order for all government and private schools to remain shut for students from Nursery to Class 5 until further notice. This move is a response to the AQI reaching "Severe Plus" levels. Classes 6 to 11: Operating primarily in hybrid mode, allowing students the choice to attend online.

Classes 10 and 12: Physical classes remain mandatory to ensure board exam readiness, though outdoor activities are strictly prohibited.

Work for Home: All offices in the capital are operating at 50% capacity, reducing vehicular load on the streets. Rajasthan: 3-Day Long Weekend Schools across Rajasthan are officially closed on December 19 and 20 (Friday and Saturday) to accommodate a state-level Teachers' Conference. Dates: Closed from Dec 19–21 (including Sunday).

Scope: Applicable to all classes from Nursery to Class 12.

Winter Break: The formal winter vacation is set to begin on December 25, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh: Cold Wave Closures The Uttar Pradesh state government and local district magistrates have initiated closures based on the "Orange Alert" issued by the IMD for dense fog. Bareilly: Schools closed for Classes 1 to 8 through December 20.

General State Status: Most schools are preparing for a 12-day winter break starting officially from December 20 to December 31, 2025. Punjab and Haryana: Extreme Fog Alerts While a statewide general holiday for December 20 has not been declared, specific districts have adjusted timings due to zero visibility in the mornings. Punjab: Winter vacation is officially scheduled to start on December 22, 2025, and last until January 10, 2026.

Haryana: Schools are following adjusted winter timings (mostly starting at 9:30 AM or 10:00 AM). The formal winter break aligns with Delhi, starting January 1, 2026.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Christmas Preparations In the southern states, schools are currently operational but are preparing for the Christmas/Sankranti breaks. Telangana: Christian-minority schools are expected to begin an 8-day holiday stretch starting December 21.

Andhra Pradesh: Most schools remain open on December 20, with winter holidays tentatively starting on December 24. Check: Telangana School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Check: Andhra Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools 2025-26 Students can enjoy school winter breaks in Delhi from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026. The dates are announced by the local authorities and may likely to be changed as per the weather conditions and related advisories. Students and parents are suggested to get winter break updates from the responsible authorities.