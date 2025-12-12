EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Anisha Mishra
Dec 12, 2025

The AP school calendar schedules winter holidays differently based on the institution type. General schools observe a single holiday for Christmas (Dec 25) but receive an extended 9-day Sankranti break from January 10 to January 18, 2026. In contrast, Christian Minority schools enjoy a longer, consecutive 8-day Christmas holiday (Dec 21 to Dec 28, 2025), followed by a slightly shorter Sankranti break in January. 

Andhra Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Sankranti & Christmas Holidays Schedule Check Here

The academic session for 2025-2026 is progressing rapidly, and as the year approaches its end, students and parents across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly looking forward to the much-anticipated winter break. Unlike the extended winter vacations seen in North Indian states, the Andhra Pradesh holiday schedule centers strategically around the observance of major festivals, particularly the harvest festival of Sankranti in January.

The official calendar, governed by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) and APSCERT, confirms that the winter season involves two distinct holiday periods: the traditional Christmas closure in December and the extended Sankranti break that falls in the new year. It is crucial for families to note that the exact duration and dates vary significantly between general and minority educational institutions.

Winter Vacation Schedule 2025-2026

The Andhra Pradesh school academic calendar for the 2025-26 session outlines two separate holiday schedules, which must be followed by respective school managements:

1. General Schools (General Category)

For most government and state-affiliated schools, the main focus of the winter holidays is the celebration of Sankranti in January.

  • December Holiday: The month of December is mostly a working period, with only one fixed day off.

Event

Date

Day

Duration

Christmas Holiday

December 25, 2025

Thursday

1 Day

  • Sankranthi Vacation Period: This is the main winter recess, typically giving students a significant break from studies.

Event

Dates

Duration

Sankranti Holidays

January 10, 2026 – January 18, 2026

9 Days

Reopening Date

January 19, 2026

  

2. Christian Minority Institutions

Schools designated as Christian Minority institutions observe a distinct calendar that prioritizes the Christmas festival break in December.

  • Christmas Vacation Period: These schools receive a longer, consecutive break specifically for the festival.

Event

Dates

Duration

Christmas Holidays

December 21, 2025 – December 28, 2025

8 Days

Reopening Date

December 29, 2025

  

  • Sankranthi Vacation Period: Their Sankranti break is slightly shorter than that of General Schools.

Event

Dates

Duration

Sankranti Holidays

January 10, 2026 – January 15, 2026

6 Days

Important Note for Students and Parents

The official APSCERT calendar provides these fixed holiday schedules. Students should remember:

  • December Focus: For General Schools, the first half of December and the last week (except Dec 25th) remain working days, often used for Formative Assessments (FA-III) and final syllabus completion.

  • Cross-Check: Families are advised to cross-check these state-level dates against circulars issued by their individual school management bodies, as local optional holidays might cause minor variations.

