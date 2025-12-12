Andhra Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Sankranti & Christmas Holidays Schedule Check Here

The academic session for 2025-2026 is progressing rapidly, and as the year approaches its end, students and parents across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly looking forward to the much-anticipated winter break. Unlike the extended winter vacations seen in North Indian states, the Andhra Pradesh holiday schedule centers strategically around the observance of major festivals, particularly the harvest festival of Sankranti in January.
The official calendar, governed by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) and APSCERT, confirms that the winter season involves two distinct holiday periods: the traditional Christmas closure in December and the extended Sankranti break that falls in the new year. It is crucial for families to note that the exact duration and dates vary significantly between general and minority educational institutions.
Winter Vacation Schedule 2025-2026
The Andhra Pradesh school academic calendar for the 2025-26 session outlines two separate holiday schedules, which must be followed by respective school managements:
1. General Schools (General Category)
For most government and state-affiliated schools, the main focus of the winter holidays is the celebration of Sankranti in January.
-
December Holiday: The month of December is mostly a working period, with only one fixed day off.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Day
|
Duration
|
Christmas Holiday
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
1 Day
-
Sankranthi Vacation Period: This is the main winter recess, typically giving students a significant break from studies.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Duration
|
Sankranti Holidays
|
January 10, 2026 – January 18, 2026
|
9 Days
|
Reopening Date
|
January 19, 2026
2. Christian Minority Institutions
Schools designated as Christian Minority institutions observe a distinct calendar that prioritizes the Christmas festival break in December.
-
Christmas Vacation Period: These schools receive a longer, consecutive break specifically for the festival.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Duration
|
Christmas Holidays
|
December 21, 2025 – December 28, 2025
|
8 Days
|
Reopening Date
|
December 29, 2025
-
Sankranthi Vacation Period: Their Sankranti break is slightly shorter than that of General Schools.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Duration
|
Sankranti Holidays
|
January 10, 2026 – January 15, 2026
|
6 Days
Important Note for Students and Parents
The official APSCERT calendar provides these fixed holiday schedules. Students should remember:
-
December Focus: For General Schools, the first half of December and the last week (except Dec 25th) remain working days, often used for Formative Assessments (FA-III) and final syllabus completion.
-
Cross-Check: Families are advised to cross-check these state-level dates against circulars issued by their individual school management bodies, as local optional holidays might cause minor variations.
