Andhra Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Sankranti & Christmas Holidays Schedule Check Here

The academic session for 2025-2026 is progressing rapidly, and as the year approaches its end, students and parents across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly looking forward to the much-anticipated winter break. Unlike the extended winter vacations seen in North Indian states, the Andhra Pradesh holiday schedule centers strategically around the observance of major festivals, particularly the harvest festival of Sankranti in January.

The official calendar, governed by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) and APSCERT, confirms that the winter season involves two distinct holiday periods: the traditional Christmas closure in December and the extended Sankranti break that falls in the new year. It is crucial for families to note that the exact duration and dates vary significantly between general and minority educational institutions.