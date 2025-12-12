RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table to be Released Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points
- RBSE to release the Class 10, 12 exams time table 2026 soon.
- It will be released on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Students need a minimum of 33 percent in each subject to pass.
RBSE Exam 2026 Time Table: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th time table 2026 shortly. Students in classes 10th and 12th will need to visit the official website to check for the schedule at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will be held in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm, tentatively.
How to check RBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Time Table?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the RBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Time Table online:
- Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Under ‘News Updates’, click on the notification for RBSE 10th/ 12th Class Time Table 2026
- RBSE exam date sheet 2026 for classes 10 and 12 will appear
- Download the date sheet
Details Mentioned in RBSE Time Table 2026
The following details must be mentioned on the RBSE time table 2026:
- Exam dates
- Exam day
- Subject code
- Subject name
- Exam timings
- Exam day instructions
Students must satisfy the minimum passing criteria in order to clear their RBSE Board exams 2026. In order to pass the RBSE exam, students must achieve at least 33% in each subject. If a student did not receive a score of 33 percent in their final board exams result, they can apply for supplementary exams, to be held within a few months from the actual final exam.
