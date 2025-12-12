NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip Released at natboard.edu.in; Steps to Download, Direct link here

NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET SS 2025 exam city slip today, December 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the NEET SS 2025 exams can visit the official website today to download the exam city slip at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2025 session exam is scheduled to be held on December 26 and 27, 2025. The NEET SS admit card 2025 will be released by December 22, 2025. The exam city slip will give candidates an idea of the city where they will be allotted centres for the NEET SS 2025 exam. Based on the exam city slip, candidates can make necessary arrangements to reach the exam centre ahead of the exam.

NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip - Click Here

Steps to Download NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip

The link for candidates to download the NEET SS 2025 exam city slip will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps to download