NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip Released at natboard.edu.in; Steps to Download, Direct link here

Key Points
- The last date for candidates to make changes to their NEET SS application form is December 14
- NEET SS 2025 admit card to be released on December 22, 2025
- NEET SS 2025 to be held on December 26 and 27, 2025
NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET SS 2025 exam city slip today, December 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the NEET SS 2025 exams can visit the official website today to download the exam city slip at natboard.edu.in.
The NEET SS 2025 session exam is scheduled to be held on December 26 and 27, 2025. The NEET SS admit card 2025 will be released by December 22, 2025. The exam city slip will give candidates an idea of the city where they will be allotted centres for the NEET SS 2025 exam. Based on the exam city slip, candidates can make necessary arrangements to reach the exam centre ahead of the exam.
Steps to Download NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip
The link for candidates to download the NEET SS 2025 exam city slip will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps to download
- Visit the official website of NEET SS
- Click on the NEET SS exam city slip link
- Log in with the application ID and password
- The NEET SS exam city slip will be displayed
- Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on NEET SS Exam City Slip 2025
The NEET SS 2025 exam city slip will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Exam name
- Exam centre city is allotted
- Exam date
What After NEET SS 2025 Exam City Slip?
After the exam city slip is released, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will issue the NEET SS admit card on December 22, 2025. The admit card will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied will be able to login with their login id and password to download the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to reach out to the NBE board officials through the official helpline immediately.
NEET SS 2025 Application Correction Window Open Till Dec 14
As per the schedule released, the window for candidates to make changes to their NEET SS 2025 application form is open until December 14, 2025. Candidates can make changes or corrections in the following sections
- Photograph
- Signatures
- Thumb Impression
