Which Spice Is Known as the Queen of Spices?

Queen of Spices: Cardamom is known as the Queen of Spices because of its premium value, strong aroma, high oil content, global culinary importance, and long-standing role in ancient spice trade routes. It is one of the world’s most expensive spices and is widely used in Indian cooking, festive sweets, luxury beverages, herbal medicine, and international food industries. Why Is Cardamom Called the Queen of Spices? Cardamom carries this title because it has a naturally rich fragrance, a complex flavour profile, a high demand across cuisines, and a strong historical presence in trade. The spice contains aromatic essential oils that make it valuable for food, drinks, medicines, perfumes, and wellness applications. Its high cost, hand-harvesting process, and limited growing areas further elevate its status.

Where Does Cardamom Grow in India? Cardamom grows mainly in the Western Ghats, where the climate is cool, humid, and shaded. The top-producing regions are Idukki in Kerala, Coorg in Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu. These areas have rich soil, steady rainfall, and ideal temperature conditions that produce high-quality green cardamom with a strong aroma and flavour. Largest Producer of Cardamom in India Kerala is the biggest producer of cardamom in India. The Idukki district alone contributes a major share of the country’s total production. Kerala’s plantations have high-altitude terrains, rich organic soil, and controlled shade conditions that result in superior-quality pods used for exports, premium sweets, and spice blends. Largest Producer of Cardamom in the World Guatemala is the world’s largest producer of cardamom. The country grows cardamom on large commercial plantations and exports most of its production to the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia. Guatemala’s favourable climate and large-scale cultivation make it the top supplier to global markets.

Types of Cardamom Used Around the World Green cardamom is the most popular type, used in Indian sweets, chai, biryanis, and international desserts. Black cardamom has a smoky flavour and is used in curries, stews, and rice dishes. White cardamom, bleached for colour, is used in Scandinavian baking. Each type has unique aroma, strength, and culinary uses. Culinary Uses of Cardamom in Daily Life Cardamom is used in tea, coffee, desserts, kheer, cookies, pulao, biryani, gravies, spice mixes, and festive dishes. Even small quantities add noticeable aroma and depth. It is a common ingredient in traditional Indian weddings, festival sweets, and celebratory recipes. Cardamom in Traditional Medicine Systems Ayurveda and Unani consider cardamom a warming and detoxifying spice. It is used for digestion, acidity relief, respiratory support, breath freshening, and body cleansing. Cardamom is also used in herbal powders, natural mouth fresheners, and medicinal teas.

Interesting Facts About the Queen of Spices World’s Oldest Spices Cardamom has been used for more than 4,000 years in ancient Indian, Egyptian, and Greek civilizations. Archaeologists found cardamom seeds in Egyptian tombs, showing its use in rituals, cosmetics, and healing practices. Guatemala Leads Global Production Guatemala produces the most cardamom in the world. Its plantations supply major international markets, especially Middle Eastern countries that use cardamom in daily coffee and desserts. India’s Best Cardamom Idukki district produces premium-quality green cardamom with high oil content, deep aroma, and bright colour. These qualities make Kerala cardamom highly valued for exports. Cardamom Contains Essential Oils The spice has natural aromatic oils like cineole and limonene. These compounds are used in perfumes, mouth fresheners, candies, cosmetics, and aromatherapy products.