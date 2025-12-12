CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs with Answers 2025–26: Download Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Social Science: Preparing for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science annual exam 2025-26 becomes easier when students have access to chapter-wise MCQs with answers. To help you score better, we have compiled expert-curated Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for History, Political Science (Civics), Geography, and Economics based on the latest NCERT Class 9 syllabus and CBSE exam pattern 2025-26.
These subject-wise and chapter-wise Class 9 SST MCQs are designed to strengthen your understanding of key concepts, boost your confidence, and offer excellent practice for school tests, periodic assessments, and annual exams.
Why Practice CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs?
Based strictly on the latest CBSE syllabus 2025-26
Prepared by subject experts
Covers every chapter of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics
Helps in quick revision before exams
Enhances concept clarity and improves accuracy
Perfect for last-minute exam preparation
Class 9 Social Science MCQs (Subject-Wise and Chapter-Wise)
Click on each chapter below to access detailed MCQs and answers.
Class 9 History MCQs – India and the Contemporary World I
The following MCQs are prepared as per the NCERT Class 9 History book to help students understand major historical events and developments.
Chapter-Wise MCQs
MCQs for Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution
Class 9 Political Science (Civics) MCQs – Democratic Politics I
These MCQs cover fundamental political concepts such as democracy, elections, and institutions.
Chapter-Wise MCQs
Class 9 Geography MCQs – Contemporary India I
These Geography MCQs help students practice concepts related to physical features, climate, vegetation, and population.
Chapter-Wise MCQs
Class 9 Economics MCQs
These MCQs cover key concepts such as resources, poverty, and food security.
Chapter-Wise MCQs
Download Class 9 SST MCQs with Answers PDF
Students can download the chapter-wise MCQ PDFs to practice offline and revise quickly for school exams. These PDFs follow the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus and include questions on high-scoring topics.
By offering subject-wise and chapter-wise MCQs for Class 9 Social Science History, Civics, Geography, and Economics, this article aims to enhance your preparation for the annual exams 2025-2026. Regular practice will help you understand concepts deeply, improve accuracy, and build confidence to tackle any question. Keep practicing, stay consistent, and score high in your Class 9 Social Science exam.
