Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs with Answers 2025-26. Get chapter-wise important MCQs for History, Civics, Geography & Economics based on the latest CBSE syllabus.  

CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs with Answers 2025–26: Download Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Social Science: Preparing for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science annual exam 2025-26 becomes easier when students have access to chapter-wise MCQs with answers. To help you score better, we have compiled expert-curated Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for History, Political Science (Civics), Geography, and Economics based on the latest NCERT Class 9 syllabus and CBSE exam pattern 2025-26.

These subject-wise and chapter-wise Class 9 SST MCQs are designed to strengthen your understanding of key concepts, boost your confidence, and offer excellent practice for school tests, periodic assessments, and annual exams.

Why Practice CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs?

  • Based strictly on the latest CBSE syllabus 2025-26

  • Prepared by subject experts

  • Covers every chapter of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics

  • Helps in quick revision before exams

  • Enhances concept clarity and improves accuracy

  • Perfect for last-minute exam preparation

Also Check CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26

Class 9 Social Science MCQs (Subject-Wise and Chapter-Wise)

Click on each chapter below to access detailed MCQs and answers.

Class 9 History MCQs – India and the Contemporary World I

The following MCQs are prepared as per the NCERT Class 9 History book to help students understand major historical events and developments.

Chapter-Wise MCQs

MCQs for Chapter 1: The French Revolution

MCQs for Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

MCQs for Chapter 3: Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 

MCQs for Chapter 4: Forest Society and Colonialism

MCQs for Chapter 5: Pastoralists in the Modern World

Class 9 Political Science (Civics) MCQs – Democratic Politics I

These MCQs cover fundamental political concepts such as democracy, elections, and institutions.

Chapter-Wise MCQs

MCQs for Chapter 1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

MCQs for Chapter 2: Constitutional Design

MCQs for Chapter 3: Electoral Politics 

MCQs for Chapter 4: Working of Institutions

MCQs for Chapter 5: Democratic Rights

Class 9 Geography MCQs – Contemporary India I

These Geography MCQs help students practice concepts related to physical features, climate, vegetation, and population.

Chapter-Wise MCQs

MCQs for Chapter 1: India - Size and Location

MCQs for Chapter 2: Physical Features of India

MCQs for Chapter 3: Drainage

MCQs for Chapter 4: Climate

MCQs for Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

MCQs for Chapter 6: Population

Class 9 Economics MCQs

These MCQs cover key concepts such as resources, poverty, and food security.

Chapter-Wise MCQs

MCQs for Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur

MCQs for Chapter 2: People as Resource

MCQs for Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge

MCQs for Chapter 4: Food Security in India

Download Class 9 SST MCQs with Answers PDF

Students can download the chapter-wise MCQ PDFs to practice offline and revise quickly for school exams. These PDFs follow the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus and include questions on high-scoring topics.

By offering subject-wise and chapter-wise MCQs for Class 9 Social Science History, Civics, Geography, and Economics, this article aims to enhance your preparation for the annual exams 2025-2026. Regular practice will help you understand concepts deeply, improve accuracy, and build confidence to tackle any question. Keep practicing, stay consistent, and score high in your Class 9 Social Science exam.

NCERT Books for Class 9 Social Science 

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science

