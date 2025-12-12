CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs with Answers 2025–26: Download Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Social Science: Preparing for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science annual exam 2025-26 becomes easier when students have access to chapter-wise MCQs with answers. To help you score better, we have compiled expert-curated Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for History, Political Science (Civics), Geography, and Economics based on the latest NCERT Class 9 syllabus and CBSE exam pattern 2025-26. These subject-wise and chapter-wise Class 9 SST MCQs are designed to strengthen your understanding of key concepts, boost your confidence, and offer excellent practice for school tests, periodic assessments, and annual exams. Why Practice CBSE Class 9 Social Science MCQs? Based strictly on the latest CBSE syllabus 2025-26

Prepared by subject experts

Covers every chapter of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics

Helps in quick revision before exams

Enhances concept clarity and improves accuracy

Perfect for last-minute exam preparation