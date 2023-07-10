CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Class 9 MCQs: Test your knowledge about India's geography with these multiple-choice questions! From its location on the world map to its physical divisions, borders, and the system of different rivers, see how well you know the size, geographical features, location of India, its natural vegetation, flora, fauna, biodiversity and its climate . Choose the correct answers and discover fascinating facts about the country's vast landscape, its rivers and its climate.

Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife from the NCERT book "Contemporary India" for Class 9 covers various types of natural vegetation found in different regions of the world, including tropical rainforests, deciduous forests, thorn forests, Mediterranean vegetation, and grasslands. The chapter also explores the characteristics, distribution, and adaptations of wildlife species, highlighting the importance of biodiversity.

Additionally, the chapter discusses the factors influencing the distribution of natural vegetation and wildlife, such as climate, topography, and human activities. It delves into the concept of the biosphere reserves and the role of protected areas in conserving biodiversity.

Furthermore, the chapter addresses the threats faced by natural vegetation and wildlife, including deforestation, habitat loss, poaching, and pollution. It emphasizes the significance of conservation measures and the need to promote sustainable practices to protect the environment and ensure the survival of diverse species.

1. Which of the following is not a type of natural vegetation?

a) Tropical Rainforest

b) Taiga

c) Tundra

d) Plantation

2. The tropical rainforest is characterized by:

a) Dense vegetation and high biodiversity

b) Sparse vegetation and low biodiversity

c) Tall grasses and few trees

d) Extreme cold temperatures

3. Which of the following is an example of a coniferous forest?

a) Sundarbans

b) Amazon Rainforest

c) Taiga

d) Savanna

4. The tropical grasslands are also known as:

a) Taiga

b) Tundra

c) Savanna

d) Coniferous forest

5. Which of the following animals is not found in the grasslands?

a) Lion

b) Zebra

c) Penguin

d) Giraffe

6. The hot deserts are characterized by:

a) High rainfall

b) Low rainfall

c) Moderate rainfall

d) Snowfall

7. Which of the following is an example of a wildlife sanctuary in India?

a) Corbett National Park

b) Mount Everest

c) Taj Mahal

d) Red Fort

8. The Indian rhinoceros is found in which national park?

a) Gir National Park

b) Kaziranga National Park

c) Sundarbans National Park

d) Ranthambore National Park

9. The Great Barrier Reef is famous for:

a) Dense rainforests

b) Coral reefs

c) Alpine meadows

d) Hot deserts

10. Which of the following is an endangered species?

a) Tiger

b) Cow

c) Dog

d) Cat

11. The Amazon rainforest is located in:

a) Asia

b) Europe

c) Africa

d) South America

12. Which of the following is not a threat to wildlife?

a) Deforestation

b) Pollution

c) Conservation efforts

d) Poaching

13. The Red Data Book is a record of:

a) Endangered species

b) Plantation crops

c) Natural disasters

d) Wildlife sanctuaries

14. Which of the following is not a method of conservation of wildlife?

a) Habitat preservation

b) Wildlife reserves

c) Deforestation

d) Captive breeding

15. Which of the following is a characteristic of deciduous forests?

a) Evergreen trees

b) Coniferous trees

c) Trees shed their leaves during a particular season

d) Sparse vegetation

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. d) Plantation

2. a) Dense vegetation and high biodiversity

3. c) Taiga

4. c) Savanna

5. c) Penguin

6. b) Low rainfall

7. a) Corbett National Park

8. b) Kaziranga National Park

9. b) Coral reefs

10. a) Tiger

11. d) South America

12. c) Conservation efforts

13. a) Endangered species

14. c) Deforestation

15. c) Trees shed their leaves during a particular season

Overall, studying Chapter 5 of the NCERT book "Contemporary India" for Class 9 will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of natural vegetation, wildlife, their interdependence, and the importance of their conservation.

