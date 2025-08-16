ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Eligibility 2025: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has announced 558 vacancies for the Specialist Grade II (Senior/Junior Scale) post. All candidates must fulfil the essential eligibility requirements and conditions specified in the official advertisement for the concerned post. This includes the prescribed age limit, relaxation, post-wise educational qualification, nationality, and other criteria. Candidates must also submit all required documents to support their eligibility claims. Any false declarations, misrepresentation, or submission of incorrect information will result in the cancellation of candidature at any stage. Read on to check the detailed ESIC Specialist Grade 2 eligibility criteria here. ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Eligibility 2025 Familiarity with the ESIC Specialist Grade 2 eligibility plays an important role in the recruitment drive. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the concerned post will be shortlisted for interview based on the details provided by them in the application form. Before applying, they must check all the requirements of essential qualifications, age, experience, etc and confirm they are eligible for the post. If the claims made in the applications are found false during the document verification on the day of the interview, their candidature shall be cancelled. To be eligible, they must have completed a postgraduate degree in the concerned speciality. Additionally, candidates must be under the age of 45 years and should have previous work experience in the concerned speciality when applying for the post.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Age Limit 2025 One of the important parameters of ESIC Specialist Grade 2 eligibility is the age limit. As per the official notification, the age limit for Senior/Junior Scale must not exceed 45 years as on 26.05.2025. There shall be relaxation up to 5 years for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and the Government Servants. Furthermore, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC categories will be eligible for age relaxation to the extent of the posts reserved for their respective categories. ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Educational Qualification Candidates must possess the requisite qualifications when applying for the concerned post. The minimum ESIC Specialist Grade 2 educational qualification is a Post Graduate Degree in the concerned speciality. They must also have passed the middle-level examination in the official language of the state concerned where the vacancies are notified. If no candidate is available who satisfies the required conditions, the selection Board will have the power to recommend aspirants who have working knowledge of the local language. Check the subject-wise educational qualification below:

Subject Section ‘A’ Requisite Post Graduate Degree Qualification Section ‘B’ Requisite Post Graduate Diploma Qualification Anaesthesia (Anaesthesiology) M.D. (Anaesthesiology) D.A. (Two years’ course) FFARCS (by examination) Speciality Board of Anaesthesiology (USA) D.A Bio-chemistry M.D. (Bio-Chemistry) M. Sc. (Medical Bio-Chemistry) Ph. D (Bio-Chemistry) D. Sc. (Bio. Chemistry) - Dermatology & STD (Dermatology & Venereology) M.D. (Dermatology & Venereology) Specialty Board of Dermatology (USA) DVD, DDV, DV & D. Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (ENT) M.S. (Oto-Rhino-Laryngology) Specialty Board of Laryngology (USA) D.I.O. D.O.R.L Eye (Ophthalmology) M.S.(Ophthalmology) M.D.(Ophthalmology) Speciality Board of Ophthalmology(USA) D.O. D.O.M.S. General Medicine M.D. (General) M.D. (General Medicine) M.D. (Medicine & Therapectics) M.R.C.P. Speciality Board of Internal Medicine (USA) - General Surgery M.D. (Surgery) M.S. (General Surgery) Speciality Board of Surgery (USA) FRCS - Bacteriology/ Microbiology M.D. (Bacteriology) M.D. (Microbiology) M.D. (Bact. With Pathology) M. Sc. (Microbiology) M. Sc. (Bacteriology) D(Bact.) D.P.B. Obstetrics & Gynaecology M.D. (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) M.S. (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) M.D. (Mid & Gyane) M.S. (Mid & Gynae) M.O. M.R.C.O.G. Speciality Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (USA) D.G.O Orthopaedics M.S. (Ortho) M.Ch. (Ortho) Speciality Board of Ortho Surgery (USA) D. Ortho. Pathology M.D. (Pathology) M.D. (Pathology & Bacteriology) D.C.P. M.D. (Pathology & Bacteriology) D.P.B. M. Sc. (Pathology) M. Sc. (Medical Pathology) Ph. D. (Pathology) D. Sc. (Pathology) Specialty Board of Pathology (USA) - Paediatrics M.D. (Paediatrics) Diploma Paed. D.C.H Pulmonary Medicine (Tuberculosis or Chest/Respiratory Disease) M.D. (Tuberculosis) M.D./M.R.C.P. in Medicine with T.D.D., D.T.D. or D.T.C.D. or M.D. Respiratory Diseases and T.B.O. or Diploma National Board (Respiratory Diseases) M.D. (Medicine) with Diploma National Board (Respiratory Diseases) T.D.D. D.T.D. D.T.C.D. Psychiatry M.D.(Psychiatry) M.D.(Psychological Medicine) Specialty Board of Psychiatry & Neurology (USA) D.P.M. of 2 years course, Diploma in Psychiatry (Edin) of two years course Diploma in Psychiatry (Mc. Gill) University, Montreal, Canada of two years course. D.P.M. (one year course) Radiology (Radio-diagnosis) M.D. (Radio-diagnosis) D.M.R.D. or equivalent Diploma of two years duration. D.M.R.D. or equivalent Diploma of one year duration. Respiratory Medicine (Chest/Respiratory Diseases) M.D. Respiratory Diseases and T.B.O. or Diploma National Board (Respiratory Diseases) M.D. (Medicine) with Diploma National Board (Respiratory Diseases). - Super Specialities Cardiology D.M. (Cardiology) - Cardio Thoracic* M.Ch. (Cardiothoracic Surgery), M.Ch. (Thoracic Surgery) OR Specialty Board of Thoracic Surgery (USA) - Thoracic Surgery * M.Ch. (Thoracic Surgery) OR Specialty Board of Thoracic Surgery(USA) - Endocrinology DM (Endocrinology) - Gastroenterology DM(Gastroenterology) - Nephrology D.M. (Nephrology) - Neurology DM (Neurology) OR Specialty Board of Psychiatry and Neurology(USA) - Neuro-Surgery M.Ch.(Neuro-Surgery) OR Specialty Board of Neurological Surgery (USA) - Paediatric Surgery M.Ch.(Paediatric Surgery) - Plastic Surgery/Burns (Plastic Surgery) M.Ch. (Plastic Surgery) OR Specialty Board of Plastic Surgery(USA) - Surgical Oncology /Oncology (Cancer Surgery) M.Ch.(Cancer Surgery/Surgery Oncology) - Urology M.Ch. (Urology) -

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Eligibility 2025: Nationality To be eligible for the ESIC Specialist Grade 2 post, a candidate must be either: (i) a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a subject of Bhutan, or (iv) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Eligibility 2025: Work Experience Candidates must hold prior work experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree. Check the post-wise ESIC Specialist Grade 2 work experience shared below: