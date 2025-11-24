JEE Main 2026: Physics Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam in January 2026, and with only months left, aspirants have intensified their preparation. To support students, a JEE Main 2026 Physics Sample Paper along with its complete Answer Key has been provided for practice. This sample paper is designed to help candidates understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, difficulty level, and the types of conceptual and numerical questions likely to be asked in the upcoming exam.
The Physics section of JEE Main is often known for its mix of theory-based and numerical problems, making high-quality practice material essential. The sample paper given below aims to strengthen students’ problem-solving skills, speed, and accuracy.
JEE Main 2026: Marking Scheme of Physics
Check the table below to know the marking scheme of Physics subject in JEE Main 2026:
|
Section
|
Type of Question
|
No. Of Questions
|
Positive Marks (for correct answer)
|
Negative Marks (for wrong answer)
|
Section A
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
20
|
4
|
-1
|
Section B
|
Questions with Numerical Value Answers
|
5 (Compulsory)
|
4
|
-1
|
Total
|
25
|
JEE Main 2026: Physics Sample Paper Questions
|
SECTION A: Multiple Choice Questions: This section contains 20 multiple choice questions. Each question has 4 choices (1), (2), (3) and (4), out of which ONLY ONE is correct.
|
SL. No.
|
Questions
|
1.
|
An air bubble having volume 1 cm3 at depth 40 m inside water comes to the surface. What will be the volume of the bubble at the surface?
(1) 5 cm3
(2) 2 cm3
(3) 4 cm3
(4) 3 cm3
|
2.
|
If velocity of charged particle has the component both in and perpendicular to the direction of magnetic field then the path traced by the charged particle will be
(1) Circular
(2) Straight line
(3) Cycloid
(4) Helical
|
3.
|
If mass, radius of cross-section and height of a cylinder are (0.4 + 0.01) g, (6 + 0.03) m and height (8 + 0.04) m. The maximum percentage error in the measurement of density of cylinder is
(1) 1%
(2) 4%
(3) 8%
(4) 7%
|
4.
|
An atom of atomic mass 242, having binding energy per nucleon 8.4 MeV, breaks into two atoms of atomic mass 121 each (with binding energy per nucleon 7.1 MeV). Find the absolute Q-value of the reaction
(1) 150 MeV
(2) 314.6 MeV
(3) 208.4 MeV
(4) 290.8 MeV
|
5.
|
What is the ratio of potential difference across C1 and C2 at steady state for the given circuit?
(1) 4 : 5
(2) 2 : 5
(3) 1 : 4
(4) 3 : 1
|
6.
|
A train is moving with a speed of 10 m/s towards a platform and blows a horn with frequency 400 Hz. Find the frequency heard by a passenger standing on the platform. Take speed of sound = 310 m/s.
(1) 405 Hz
(2) 425 Hz
(3) 380 Hz
(4) 413 Hz
|
7.
|
A monoatomic gas initially at pressure P and volume V is compressed to 1/ 8 th of its volume adiabatically. Final pressure of the gas is equal to
(1) 4P
(2) 8P
(3) 16P
(4) 32P
|
8.
|
A projectile, when projected at 15° horizontally, has a range of 50 m. Find the range when projected at 45° with horizontal.
(1) 50 m
(2) 100 m
(3) 80 m
(4) 120 m
|
9.
|
Angular momentum of an e– in first Bohr's orbit is L. The change in angular momentum if this electron jumps to the second orbit will be
(1) L
(2) 2L
(3) 3L
(4) 1.5L
|
10.
|
Choose the incorrect statement about the standing wave in string.
(a) Slope at antinodes is always zero
(b) The sum of energy of all the points between two nodes is fixed with time
(c) Total energy at any point is constant with time
(d) As string vibrates from extreme to mean position, potential energy of nodes decreases while kinetic energy of antinodes increases.
|
11.
|
The ionization energy of the hydrogen atom is 13.6eV. Hydrogen atoms in the ground state are excited by monochromatic radiation of photon energy 12.1 eV. According to Bohr's theory, the spectral lines emitted by hydrogen will be
(a) Three
(b) four
(c) one
(d) two
|
12.
|
Statement (1): An LCR circuit connected to an AC source has maximum average power at resonance. Statement (2): A resistor only circuit with zero phase difference has maximum average power.
(1) (1) and (2) both are correct
(2) (1) is correct but (2) is incorrect
(3) (1) is incorrect but (2) is correct
(4) Both (1) and (2) are incorrect
|
13.
|
A parallel plate capacitor C connected with a battery of voltage V0. A close gaussian surface is shown by dotted boundary as shown. The electric flux through the surface is
|
14.
|
A gas is compressed adiabatically. Which of the following statements is not correct?
(1) Internal energy is constant
(2) Temperature increases
(3) |Work done| = |Change in internal energy|
(4) Heat is not supplied to the system
|
15.
|
Which of the following is more energetic between Infrared waves and microwaves?
(1) IR wave
(2) Microwaves
(3) Both are same energetic
(4) Cannot predict
|
16.
|
Consider two statements:
Statement 1: Magnetic susceptibility of diamagnetic substance is –1 ≤ x < 0.
Statement 2: Diamagnetic substance moves from stronger to weaker magnetic field.
(1) Both statements are correct
(2) Both are incorrect
(3) Statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is incorrect
(4) Statement 1 is incorrect and statement 2 is correct
|
17.
|
When electric field is applied to the electrons in a conductor it starts
(1) Moving in straight line
(2) Drifting from higher potential to lower potential
(3) Drifting from lower potential to higher potential
(4) Moving with constant velocity
|
18.
|
In communication of a message signal, the frequency of the message signal and carrier signal are 3 kHz and 6 MHz respectively. Then, amplitude modulated signal will have bandwidth of
(1) 12 MHz
(2) 6 kHz
(3) 3 kHz
(4) 6 MHz
|
19.
|
Assertion (A): Acceleration due to gravity is minimum at equator. Reason (R): Rotation of earth influences acceleration.
(1) A is correct, R is correct explanation of A
(2) A is correct, R is incorrect explanation of A
(3) A is correct and R is incorrect
(4) Both A and R are incorrect
|
20.
|
|
SECTION B: Numerical Value Type Questions: In Section B, attempt any five questions. The answer to each question is a NUMERICAL VALUE.
|
21.
|
An electric dipole with dipole moment 5 µcm is placed in a region with uniform electric field 600 N/C at angle 90° with the direction of the field. The torque experienced by the dipole (in milli Newton-meters) is equal to _________.
(1) 27.
(2) 28.
(3) 29.
(4) 30.
|
22.
|
A piano tuner uses a 440 Hz tuning fork to tune a string. After initial adjustment she hears 4 beats. She then tightens the string very slightly. Now she hears 6 beats. What was the frequency (in Hz) of the string after the initial tuning?__________.
|
23.
|
In a long solenoid the magnetic field intensity inside the solenoid is equal to 1.6 × 10–3T. If the number of turns per unit length on the solenoid is equal to 8/π per cm then current flowing in the solenoid is equal to ______ Amperes.
|
24.
|
A conducting rod of length 1 m is moved across a magnetic field of 0.15 T, with constant speed of 4 m/s. Find force (in N) on the rod.
|
25.
|
Frictional force acts on the lift of mass 1400 kg is 2000 N. If lift moves with constant velocity of 3 m/s in upward direction, the power (in kW) of motor is (take g = 10 m/s2)
|
JEE Main 2026: Physics Answer Key
|
SECTION A
|
Sl. No.
|
Answers
|
1.
|
(1) 5 cm3
|
2.
|
(4) Helical
|
3.
|
(2) 4%
|
4.
|
(2) 314.6 MeV
|
5.
|
(1) 4 : 5
|
6.
|
(4) 413 Hz
|
7.
|
(4) 32P
|
8.
|
(2) 100 m
|
9.
|
(1) L
|
10.
|
(c) Total energy at any point is constant with time
|
11.
|
(d) two
|
12.
|
(1) (1) and (2) both are correct
|
13.
|
(1)
|
14.
|
(1) Internal energy is constant
|
15.
|
(1) IR wave
|
16.
|
(1) Both statements are correct
|
17.
|
(3) Drifting from lower potential to higher potential
|
18.
|
(2) 6 kHz
|
19
|
(1) A is correct, R is correct explanation of A
|
20.
|
(1) 2V
|
SECTION B
|
21.
|
(4) 30.
|
22.
|
443
|
23.
|
5
|
24.
|
Answer (0)
Sol. Since system is open
⇒ Current i = 0
⇒ Force = i B = 0
|
25.
|
48
|
JEE Main 2026: Physics Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF
Why Must Students Practice the Physics Sample Paper for JEE Main 2026 ?
Practicing authentic sample papers gives students a competitive edge. Benefits include:
-
Understanding real-time exam pressure
-
Familiarity with question difficulty level
-
Improving time management
-
Reducing exam-day anxiety
-
Strengthening high-weightage topics
The JEE Main 2026 Physics Sample Paper with Answer Key provided in this article is curated by highly qualified subject experts who have carefully analysed previous years’ trends and the expected difficulty level for 2026. Students are encouraged to go through the questions given below and download the complete sample paper for effective exam preparation.
