JEE Main 2026: Physics Sample Paper with Answer Key, Download PDF

1. An air bubble having volume 1 cm3 at depth 40 m inside water comes to the surface. What will be the volume of the bubble at the surface? (1) 5 cm3 (2) 2 cm3 (3) 4 cm3 (4) 3 cm3

2. If velocity of charged particle has the component both in and perpendicular to the direction of magnetic field then the path traced by the charged particle will be (1) Circular (2) Straight line (3) Cycloid (4) Helical

3. If mass, radius of cross-section and height of a cylinder are (0.4 + 0.01) g, (6 + 0.03) m and height (8 + 0.04) m. The maximum percentage error in the measurement of density of cylinder is (1) 1% (2) 4% (3) 8% (4) 7%

4. An atom of atomic mass 242, having binding energy per nucleon 8.4 MeV, breaks into two atoms of atomic mass 121 each (with binding energy per nucleon 7.1 MeV). Find the absolute Q-value of the reaction (1) 150 MeV (2) 314.6 MeV (3) 208.4 MeV (4) 290.8 MeV

5. What is the ratio of potential difference across C1 and C2 at steady state for the given circuit? (1) 4 : 5 (2) 2 : 5 (3) 1 : 4 (4) 3 : 1

6. A train is moving with a speed of 10 m/s towards a platform and blows a horn with frequency 400 Hz. Find the frequency heard by a passenger standing on the platform. Take speed of sound = 310 m/s. (1) 405 Hz (2) 425 Hz (3) 380 Hz (4) 413 Hz

7. A monoatomic gas initially at pressure P and volume V is compressed to 1/ 8 th of its volume adiabatically. Final pressure of the gas is equal to (1) 4P (2) 8P (3) 16P (4) 32P

8. A projectile, when projected at 15° horizontally, has a range of 50 m. Find the range when projected at 45° with horizontal. (1) 50 m (2) 100 m (3) 80 m (4) 120 m

9. Angular momentum of an e– in first Bohr's orbit is L. The change in angular momentum if this electron jumps to the second orbit will be (1) L (2) 2L (3) 3L (4) 1.5L

10. Choose the incorrect statement about the standing wave in string. (a) Slope at antinodes is always zero (b) The sum of energy of all the points between two nodes is fixed with time (c) Total energy at any point is constant with time (d) As string vibrates from extreme to mean position, potential energy of nodes decreases while kinetic energy of antinodes increases.

11. The ionization energy of the hydrogen atom is 13.6eV. Hydrogen atoms in the ground state are excited by monochromatic radiation of photon energy 12.1 eV. According to Bohr's theory, the spectral lines emitted by hydrogen will be (a) Three (b) four (c) one (d) two

12. Statement (1): An LCR circuit connected to an AC source has maximum average power at resonance. Statement (2): A resistor only circuit with zero phase difference has maximum average power. (1) (1) and (2) both are correct (2) (1) is correct but (2) is incorrect (3) (1) is incorrect but (2) is correct (4) Both (1) and (2) are incorrect

13. A parallel plate capacitor C connected with a battery of voltage V0. A close gaussian surface is shown by dotted boundary as shown. The electric flux through the surface is

14. A gas is compressed adiabatically. Which of the following statements is not correct? (1) Internal energy is constant (2) Temperature increases (3) |Work done| = |Change in internal energy| (4) Heat is not supplied to the system

15. Which of the following is more energetic between Infrared waves and microwaves? (1) IR wave (2) Microwaves (3) Both are same energetic (4) Cannot predict

16. Consider two statements: Statement 1: Magnetic susceptibility of diamagnetic substance is –1 ≤ x < 0. Statement 2: Diamagnetic substance moves from stronger to weaker magnetic field. (1) Both statements are correct (2) Both are incorrect (3) Statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is incorrect (4) Statement 1 is incorrect and statement 2 is correct

17. When electric field is applied to the electrons in a conductor it starts (1) Moving in straight line (2) Drifting from higher potential to lower potential (3) Drifting from lower potential to higher potential (4) Moving with constant velocity

18. In communication of a message signal, the frequency of the message signal and carrier signal are 3 kHz and 6 MHz respectively. Then, amplitude modulated signal will have bandwidth of (1) 12 MHz (2) 6 kHz (3) 3 kHz (4) 6 MHz

19. Assertion (A): Acceleration due to gravity is minimum at equator. Reason (R): Rotation of earth influences acceleration. (1) A is correct, R is correct explanation of A (2) A is correct, R is incorrect explanation of A (3) A is correct and R is incorrect (4) Both A and R are incorrect

21. An electric dipole with dipole moment 5 µcm is placed in a region with uniform electric field 600 N/C at angle 90° with the direction of the field. The torque experienced by the dipole (in milli Newton-meters) is equal to _________. (1) 27. (2) 28. (3) 29. (4) 30.

22. A piano tuner uses a 440 Hz tuning fork to tune a string. After initial adjustment she hears 4 beats. She then tightens the string very slightly. Now she hears 6 beats. What was the frequency (in Hz) of the string after the initial tuning?__________.

23. In a long solenoid the magnetic field intensity inside the solenoid is equal to 1.6 × 10–3T. If the number of turns per unit length on the solenoid is equal to 8/π per cm then current flowing in the solenoid is equal to ______ Amperes.

24. A conducting rod of length 1 m is moved across a magnetic field of 0.15 T, with constant speed of 4 m/s. Find force (in N) on the rod.