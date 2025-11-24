BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 24, 2025, 13:26 IST

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025–26 is essential for students aiming to score well in both practical and creative components of the subject. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Paper 1 on February 28, 2026followed by Paper 2 on March 14, 2026. 

Understanding the detailed paper pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage helps students prepare strategically and manage their time during the exam. The Art paper evaluates students’ creativity, observation skills, composition techniques, and design ability. Below, you will find the complete exam structure, key highlights, and question paper format for the 2025–26 academic session.

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the following table for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Class

Class 12 (ISC)

Subject

Art

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Type

Theory + Practical

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Marks

70 Marks

Internal Assessment

30 Marks

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 12 Art Exam 2025–26 must understand the complete paper structure to plan their practical and creative work effectively. Students can check the detailed exam pattern below to know the marks distribution for each section.

Category

Details

Marks

Section A

Still Life / Nature Study

30 Marks

Section B

Picture Composition

20 Marks

Section C

Applied Art / Design

20 Marks

Internal Assessment

Practical Work + Portfolio

30 Marks

ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper Format 2025-26

Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper format 2025-26:

Category

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks

Theory Exam

70 Marks

Internal Assessment

30 Marks

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Type of Paper

Drawing, Painting, Composition, and Design-based tasks

Difficulty Level

Moderate

Assessment Focus

Creativity, technique, composition, originality, and visual presentation

ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper Format 2025-26

ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper 2025–26 follows a well-structured format designed to evaluate creativity, observation skills, and practical art techniques. Below is the detailed section-wise paper pattern to help students understand the marks distribution and prepare effectively.

Section

Type of Questions

Marks

Section A

Still Life / Nature Study

30 Marks

Section B

Picture Composition

20 Marks

Section C

Applied Art / Design

20 Marks

Internal Assessment

Practical Work + Portfolio

30 Marks

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the paper structure and evaluation method. By knowing the marks distribution and question format, students can prepare more confidently. With consistent practice and strong creativity, scoring high in the Art exam becomes easier.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

