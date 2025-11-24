ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025–26 is essential for students aiming to score well in both practical and creative components of the subject. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Paper 1 on February 28, 2026, followed by Paper 2 on March 14, 2026.
Understanding the detailed paper pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage helps students prepare strategically and manage their time during the exam. The Art paper evaluates students’ creativity, observation skills, composition techniques, and design ability. Below, you will find the complete exam structure, key highlights, and question paper format for the 2025–26 academic session.
ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the following table for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class
|
Class 12 (ISC)
|
Subject
|
Art
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Exam Type
|
Theory + Practical
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Marks
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 12 Art Exam 2025–26 must understand the complete paper structure to plan their practical and creative work effectively. Students can check the detailed exam pattern below to know the marks distribution for each section.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Still Life / Nature Study
|
30 Marks
|
Section B
|
Picture Composition
|
20 Marks
|
Section C
|
Applied Art / Design
|
20 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical Work + Portfolio
|
30 Marks
ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper Format 2025-26
Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper format 2025-26:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Theory Exam
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Type of Paper
|
Drawing, Painting, Composition, and Design-based tasks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate
|
Assessment Focus
|
Creativity, technique, composition, originality, and visual presentation
ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper Format 2025-26
ICSE Class 12 Art Question Paper 2025–26 follows a well-structured format designed to evaluate creativity, observation skills, and practical art techniques. Below is the detailed section-wise paper pattern to help students understand the marks distribution and prepare effectively.
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Still Life / Nature Study
|
30 Marks
|
Section B
|
Picture Composition
|
20 Marks
|
Section C
|
Applied Art / Design
|
20 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical Work + Portfolio
|
30 Marks
ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the paper structure and evaluation method. By knowing the marks distribution and question format, students can prepare more confidently. With consistent practice and strong creativity, scoring high in the Art exam becomes easier.
Also check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation