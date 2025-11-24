ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025–26 is essential for students aiming to score well in both practical and creative components of the subject. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Paper 1 on February 28, 2026, followed by Paper 2 on March 14, 2026.

Understanding the detailed paper pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage helps students prepare strategically and manage their time during the exam. The Art paper evaluates students’ creativity, observation skills, composition techniques, and design ability. Below, you will find the complete exam structure, key highlights, and question paper format for the 2025–26 academic session.

ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the following table for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2025-26: