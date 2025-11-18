ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Students should carefully understand the updated exam structure to score well in the upcoming board exams. The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education 2026 Theory Paper is going to be conducted on 18 March 2026, and knowing the pattern in advance helps students plan their preparation more effectively.
The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 explains the division of the paper into two sections, the type of questions asked, and the marking scheme for theory as well as game-based questions. With clear knowledge of the question formats, weightage, and choice options, students can focus on important areas and improve their overall performance in the exam. Check this article for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26.
ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check the following details for the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Subject
|
ICSE Class 12 Physical Education
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Paper Type
|
Paper I – Theory
|
Theory Marks
|
70 Marks
|
Practical Work
|
30 Marks
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Total Sections
|
2 (Section A & Section B)
|
Section A
|
7 questions given; attempt any 5; each carries 8 marks
|
Section B
|
Based on major games listed in the syllabus
|
Choice in Section B
|
Select 2 games of your choice
|
Questions per Game
|
Each game has 5 subparts (a–e)
|
Attempt Requirement
|
Attempt any 3 subparts from each selected game
|
Marks per Game Question
|
15 Marks
ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students understand the marking scheme and the structure of both theory and practical papers. Knowing the paper pattern makes preparation easier and helps you score higher.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Paper I (Theory)
|
70 Marks
|
Division
|
Two Sections: Section A & Section B
|
Section A
|
7 questions given; candidates must attempt any 5; each question carries 8 marks
|
Section B
|
Based on major games; candidates select 2 games
|
Questions in Section B
|
Each selected game has 5 subparts (a–e); candidates must attempt any 3 subparts from each selected game
|
Marks per Game Question
|
Each game question is worth 15 marks
|
Total Marks
|
70 marks for Theory Paper
ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education exam in 2025-26 should focus on the structure of the question paper to plan their preparation effectively. By understanding the topic-wise weightage, students can allocate time wisely and maximize their scores.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marking Scheme
|
Type
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
15
|
1 × 15 = 15
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
15
|
Section B
|
5
|
5 × 5 = 25
|
Short Answer Questions
|
25
|
Section C
|
9
|
3 × 10 = 30
|
Long Answer Questions
|
30
|
Theory Total
|
70
Understanding the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 allows students to prepare with greater confidence and clarity. By focusing on section-wise weightage and game-specific questions, they can approach the exam more efficiently. A well-planned study strategy based on this pattern can significantly enhance overall performance.
