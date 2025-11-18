ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 18, 2025, 15:31 IST

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 outlines the structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for the theory and practical components. With clear division into sections, choice-based questions, and a detailed game-specific format, the exam pattern helps students prepare strategically and score effectively in the 2026 board examination. Check this article for more details.

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Students should carefully understand the updated exam structure to score well in the upcoming board exams. The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education 2026 Theory Paper is going to be conducted on 18 March 2026, and knowing the pattern in advance helps students plan their preparation more effectively. 

The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 explains the division of the paper into two sections, the type of questions asked, and the marking scheme for theory as well as game-based questions. With clear knowledge of the question formats, weightage, and choice options, students can focus on important areas and improve their overall performance in the exam. Check this article for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26.

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following details for the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Feature

Details

Subject

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education

Academic Year

2025–26

Paper Type

Paper I – Theory

Theory Marks

70 Marks

Practical Work

30 Marks

Duration

3 hours

Total Sections

2 (Section A & Section B)

Section A

7 questions given; attempt any 5; each carries 8 marks

Section B

Based on major games listed in the syllabus

Choice in Section B

Select 2 games of your choice

Questions per Game

Each game has 5 subparts (a–e)

Attempt Requirement

Attempt any 3 subparts from each selected game

Marks per Game Question

15 Marks

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students understand the marking scheme and the structure of both theory and practical papers. Knowing the paper pattern makes preparation easier and helps you score higher.

Category

Details

Paper I (Theory)

70 Marks

Division

Two Sections: Section A & Section B

Section A

7 questions given; candidates must attempt any 5; each question carries 8 marks

Section B

Based on major games; candidates select 2 games

Questions in Section B

Each selected game has 5 subparts (a–e); candidates must attempt any 3 subparts from each selected game

Marks per Game Question

Each game question is worth 15 marks

Total Marks

70 marks for Theory Paper

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education exam in 2025-26 should focus on the structure of the question paper to plan their preparation effectively. By understanding the topic-wise weightage, students can allocate time wisely and maximize their scores.

Section

No. of Questions

Marking Scheme

Type

Total Marks

Section A

15

1 × 15 = 15

Multiple Choice Questions

15

Section B

5

5 × 5 = 25

Short Answer Questions

25

Section C

9

3 × 10 = 30

Long Answer Questions

30

Theory Total

70

Understanding the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 allows students to prepare with greater confidence and clarity. By focusing on section-wise weightage and game-specific questions, they can approach the exam more efficiently. A well-planned study strategy based on this pattern can significantly enhance overall performance.

