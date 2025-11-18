Which IIMS Offer Scholarships for Aspiring Students?

IIM Scholarships 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are dedicated to making sure that access to their esteemed management education is not impeded by budgetary constraints. As a result, qualified applicants enrolled in their PGP/MBA programs for the 2025 intake have access to a wide range of IIM scholarships and financial help. These scholarships are funded by the Government of India directly as well as by kind donations from corporations, private organizations, and alumni. Promoting inclusion is the main objective, guaranteeing that all worthy applicants, regardless of their financial status, can enroll in these prestigious universities.
The most popular Need-Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) program, which offers tuition fee waivers to students based on their annual family income, is one of the various categories into which the scholarships fall. Additionally, some programs honor academic performance through merit-based awards (such as the Director's Merit Scholarship) or service reserved categories (such as the SC/ST Fee Waivers).
Candidates must carefully review the eligibility requirements—which frequently center around a stringent income cap and upholding a minimum academic level (CGPA)—and finish the application procedure following admission in order to take advantage of these. The IIMs' standing as establishments committed to equal opportunity is strengthened by this strong financial assistance mechanism.
IIM Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria
IIMs provide a wide variety of scholarships to guarantee that access to their programs is not hampered by financial limitations. The three main categories of eligibility criteria are Merit-Based, Category-Specific (SC/ST/PwD), and Need-Based (for all categories). The following table lists the essential qualifying requirements for the main IIM scholarship categories for 2025:
|
Scholarship Type
|
Eligibility Criteria (Means-Based)
|
Additional Criteria
|
Coverage/Features
|
IIM Need-Based Financial Assistance (NBFA)
|
Gross Annual Family Income ≤ ₹8,00,000 (Common across most IIMs like IIM B, K, L, Ranchi). IIM Indore: ≤ ₹12,00,000.
|
Must be a bonafide student in the PGP/MBA program. Financial need assessed via application and personal interview.
|
Partial to Full Tuition Fee Waiver (e.g., 20% to 100% based on financial score).
|
Top Class Education Scheme (SC/ST)
|
Annual Parental Income ≤ ₹8,00,000 (General standard for this Central Sector Scheme).
|
Must belong to the SC or ST category with a valid certificate. Must be admitted to a PGP/MBA program.
|
Full Tuition Fee and non-refundable charges reimbursement. Maintenance allowance and book allowance.
|
Merit-cum-Means for Minorities
|
Annual Parental Income ≤ ₹2,50,000 (Varies slightly by state/scheme).
|
Belong to a Minority Community (Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi). Must maintain a minimum of 50% marks in the previous final examination.
|
Fixed amount of maintenance allowance and tuition fee reimbursement (up to ₹30,000/year).
|
IIM Merit Scholarships (Batch Topper/Donor)
|
Academic Performance: Must be among the top 10% or top 25% of the batch (CGPA criteria).
|
Eligibility specific to the donor (e.g., gender, specific academic background, or participation in an online test).
|
Varies widely, from fixed stipends (e.g., ₹2,200/year) to high-value annual awards (e.g., ₹1,00,000 - ₹1,75,000).
|
IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarship
|
Gross Annual Family Income ≤ ₹15,00,000 (Wider net for preliminary application).
|
Financial need assessed based on family assets, dependents, and educational loan amount.
|
Tuition fee waiver. Quantum determined by the IIMA Financial Aid Committee.
IIM Scholarship for MBA Programme
The table below lists the IIM scholarships offered by various IIMs along with the requirements for eligibility.
|
IIMs
|
IIM Scholarship
|
IIM Scholarship Eligibility Criteria
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
IIMA Special Need-Based Scholarships
|
Gross annual family income is below Rs. 15,00,000. During the previous financial year, you are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
|
SC/ST Scholarships
|
Awarded to meritorious SC/ST students whose family income does not exceed Rs. 4,50,000 per annum.
|
Aditya Birla Group scholarships
|
Merit-based scholarship. 6 students are selected.
|
OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholars
|
Based on academic performance along with an online test and personal interview.
|
IIM Bangalore
|
T Thomas
|
The second-year student is shortlisted. Based on what merit cum means.
|
Societe General Global Solution Centre India
|
Financially weak students. Based on the interview.
|
Employment in Social sector scholarship
|
One-third of the tuition fee will be reimbursed as a scholarship after the candidate has completed 3 years of service in the social sector.
|
IIM Calcutta
|
Aditya Kashyap Memorial
|
First Rank Holder
|
SC/ST scholarship
|
Students belonging to SC/ST. Need-based.
|
IIM Lucknow
|
Bharti Scholarship
|
Annual income less than 1.08 lacs p.a.
|
IIM Indore
|
Financial scholarship
|
Need-based
|
State scholarship
|
Merit-based. Funded by the state government for top students belonging to the state.
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
IIMK Merit Scholarship
|
awarded to the students of Post Graduate Programmes (PGP, PGPLSM, and PGPFIN) first- and second-year students based on their performance during one academic year, as determined by their CGPA.
|
Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students
|
Students belonging to the SC category based on annual parental income from all sources for the previous financial year. The maximum income limit is Rs. 8,00,000/-.
|
National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students
|
Students belonging to the ST category, based on annual parental income from all sources for the previous financial year. The maximum income limit is Rs. 6,00,000/-.
|
Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS
|
Students belonging to minority communities who have secured not less than 50% marks or equivalent grades in the previous final examination. The maximum limit of income for the previous financial year is Rs. 2,50,000.
|
Scholarship Scheme for Govt. of Tamil Nadu
|
Offered by the Government of Tamil Nadu to the native students belonging to BC/MBC/DNC communities. The maximum limit of income is Rs. 2,000,000/-.
|
IIM Nagpur
|
IIM Nagpur Merit Scholarship
|
For top ten scorer candidates securing 95%ile or above in CAT.
|
IIM Nagpur Need-cum-Merit Scholarship
|
For candidates with a family income of less than Rs 8 lakhs.
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Merit cum Means Scholarship
|
Students should possess an aggregate of more than 50% marks (or equivalent grade in the previous final examination).
The annual income of a student’s parents/guardians from all sources should not exceed INR 2.50 lakhs.
|
IIM Mumbai
|
Type 1
|
It gives a 30% waiver on the tuition fee. The annual family income should be less than 2.5 lakhs.
|
Type 2
|
It gives a 50% waiver on the tuition fee. The annual family income should be less than 1 lakh.
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!