IIT Scholarships Kanpur: Know Admission Process, Eligibility, And Other Details

IIT Kanpur Scholarships: For many engineering and research enthusiasts, attending the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is a highly desired goal; yet, the substantial financial commitment can sometimes discourage worthy applicants. In order to combat this, IIT Kanpur has set up a thorough system of financial aid and scholarships to support deserving students and lessen the significant cost of living and tuition. This commitment is essential for encouraging inclusion and academic performance, ensuring that gifted people from all socioeconomic situations may afford its top-notch education.
The esteemed Bright Minds Scholarship, which was created especially to draw in and honor the brightest talent in the country, is a notable offering. Students are immediately eligible for this extremely significant reward if their JEE Advanced All India Rank (AIR) is less than 100. A hefty annual reward of ₹3 lakh is given to each honoree.
This sum is carefully determined to pay for all living expenses and tuition associated with an undergraduate degree at IIT Kanpur. The Institute guarantees that its most talented students can devote their entire focus to academics and research by completely eliminating financial concerns for these top performers, upholding IIT Kanpur's standing as the highest level of technical education.
How To Apply For The IIT Scholarships Kanpur?
Applying for scholarships at IIT Kanpur, such as the important Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and other donor rewards, is done via a specific web platform that is available after admission. The application process is outlined in these six steps.
-
Secure Admission and Enroll: To start the process, you must first pass JEE Advanced and formally register as a legitimate student in an IIT Kanpur undergraduate or graduate program.
-
Access the ERP Portal: To locate and download the appropriate application form, log in to the official IIT Kanpur Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) student portal or the scholarship website.
-
Finish the Application: Fill out the main Scholarship Application Form completely, including all necessary academic, personal, and financial details about your family's assets and income.
-
Get Income Documentation: To confirm your financial need, get and certify the necessary financial documentation, such as a notarized Income Affidavit from your parents or guardian and copies of your most recent Income Tax Return (ITR).
-
Upload Supporting Documents: Upload any supporting documentation that the particular scholarship committee requests, including your academic transcripts (CGPA/SGPA records), caste certificate (if applicable), and any other supporting documentation.
-
Submit and Follow Up: Examine the application carefully, make sure all the necessary papers are attached, click "Final Submit" before the deadline, and use the same ERP portal to monitor its progress.
IIT Scholarships Kanpur: Eligibility And Fee
IIT Kanpur provides a number of extensive financial aid programs that focus on both need and merit. A full or partial tuition fee waiver is the main perk of the majority of need-based programs. The qualifying requirements and financial advantages for the primary IIT Kanpur scholarships and fee waiver programs are summarized in the following table:
|
Scheme Type
|
Eligibility Criteria (Means & Merit)
|
Financial Benefits (Annual)
|
CPI Requirement for Renewal
|
Bright Minds Scholarship
|
Merit: All India Rank (AIR) ≤100 in JEE Advanced upon admission.
|
₹3,00,000 (Covers tuition fees, hostel, mess, books, and living expenses).
|
≥8.0
|
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
Family Income: Gross Annual Income ≤₹6.0 Lakhs (Recent norm) or ≤₹4.5 Lakhs (For certain donor funds).
|
Full Tuition Fee Waiver + ₹1,000 per month pocket allowance.
|
≥6.5 (Pocket allowance withdrawn if CPI is between 6.0 and 6.5)
|
Most Economically Backward (MEB) Fee Waiver
|
Family Income: Annual Income ≤₹1.0 Lakh.
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Statutory waiver, covers academic fee only).
|
Varies by specific program rules.
|
Other Economically Backward (OEB) Fee Waiver
|
Family Income: Annual Income between ₹1.0 Lakh and ₹5.0 Lakhs.
|
2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver (Statutory waiver, covers academic fee only).
|
Varies by specific program rules.
|
SC/ST/PwD Statutory Fee Waiver
|
Category: Must belong to the SC, ST, or PwD category.
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver. Additional: SC/ST students with family income ≤ ₹6 Lakhs get a waiver on the hostel seat rent.
|
Varies by specific program rules.
