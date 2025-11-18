IIT Scholarships Kanpur: Know Admission Process, Eligibility, And Other Details

IIT Kanpur Scholarships: For many engineering and research enthusiasts, attending the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is a highly desired goal; yet, the substantial financial commitment can sometimes discourage worthy applicants. In order to combat this, IIT Kanpur has set up a thorough system of financial aid and scholarships to support deserving students and lessen the significant cost of living and tuition. This commitment is essential for encouraging inclusion and academic performance, ensuring that gifted people from all socioeconomic situations may afford its top-notch education.

The esteemed Bright Minds Scholarship, which was created especially to draw in and honor the brightest talent in the country, is a notable offering. Students are immediately eligible for this extremely significant reward if their JEE Advanced All India Rank (AIR) is less than 100. A hefty annual reward of ₹3 lakh is given to each honoree.