IIT Delhi Scholarship 2025: Admission Process, Eligibility, Types & Complete Details

IIT Delhi Scholarship: For engineering candidates who have passed JEE Advanced 2025, the ongoing JoSAA 2025 counseling procedure and the much anticipated release of the Round 2 seat allocation results today at 5 p.m. bring both excitement and important financial concerns. It is an enormous accomplishment to be admitted to a prestigious university like IIT Delhi, which has gained international recognition by moving up 27 spots to the 123rd position in the QS World Rankings. However, many students and their families frequently have serious concerns about the related living expenses and tuition costs.

Fortunately, IIT Delhi is dedicated to making sure that worthy students can obtain its high-quality education despite financial obstacles. An extensive financial help ecosystem is maintained by the institute. Through a variety of avenues, such as government-mandated tuition fee waivers (particularly for SC/ST/PwD categories and those with lower family incomes), merit-based scholarships, and several donor-funded awards, this system is primarily intended to lessen the financial strain. This strong financial aid program demonstrates IIT Delhi's commitment to helping all accepted students, ensuring that a top-notch education is always available to students from all socioeconomic backgrounds.