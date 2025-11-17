IIT Delhi Scholarship 2025: Admission Process, Eligibility, Types & Complete Details

IIT Delhi Scholarship: For engineering candidates who have passed JEE Advanced 2025, the ongoing JoSAA 2025 counseling procedure and the much anticipated release of the Round 2 seat allocation results today at 5 p.m. bring both excitement and important financial concerns. It is an enormous accomplishment to be admitted to a prestigious university like IIT Delhi, which has gained international recognition by moving up 27 spots to the 123rd position in the QS World Rankings. However, many students and their families frequently have serious concerns about the related living expenses and tuition costs.
Fortunately, IIT Delhi is dedicated to making sure that worthy students can obtain its high-quality education despite financial obstacles. An extensive financial help ecosystem is maintained by the institute. Through a variety of avenues, such as government-mandated tuition fee waivers (particularly for SC/ST/PwD categories and those with lower family incomes), merit-based scholarships, and several donor-funded awards, this system is primarily intended to lessen the financial strain. This strong financial aid program demonstrates IIT Delhi's commitment to helping all accepted students, ensuring that a top-notch education is always available to students from all socioeconomic backgrounds.
How To Apply For The IIT-Delhi Scholarships?
IIT Delhi's Financial Assistance Portal is the main way to apply for scholarships, especially the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and other donor-funded awards. The application procedure can be guided by these seven essential steps.
To begin the application process, Gain Enrollment Status must be officially admitted and successfully enrolled as a legitimate student in an applicable UG or PG program at IIT Delhi.
Open the Online Portal To access the application forms, log into the official IIT Delhi Financial Assistance Portal, which is usually connected to the student network or the Institute's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
Fill out the application forms. Fill out the necessary Scholarship Application Forms (commonly called Forms 1 and 2) completely and accurately, making sure to input all program, family, and personal information accurately.
Upload the Income Affidavit Provide the parents' or guardians' most recent Income Tax Returns (ITR) as evidence of financial need, along with the required Income Affidavit (written on non-judicial stamp paper and notarized).
Provide Supporting Evidence As requested by the particular scholarship, upload any required supporting documentation, such as your academic transcripts (CGPA/SGPA records), caste certificates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and verification of your JEE rank.
Uphold Academic Standards You must maintain the minimum CGPA/SGPA standard, which is often set at 6.0 or higher, throughout the duration of your course in order to continue being eligible for and renewing the majority of scholarships.
Final Submission and Due Date Make sure all necessary papers have been uploaded successfully, carefully check the completed application for errors, and click "Final Submit" before the deadline.
IIT Delhi Scholarship: Eligibility and Fee
IIT Delhi provides a strong structure for financial aid, mainly through the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and Tuition Fee Waivers, guaranteeing that worthy students, regardless of their financial situation, obtain a top-notch education. The main IIT Delhi scholarship programs' prerequisites and financial advantages are listed in this table.
Scheme Type
Eligibility Criteria (Means & Merit)
Financial Benefits
Coverage Quota
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakhs. Merit (Renewal): Minimum CGPA/SGPA of ≥6.0 must be maintained.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver + ₹4,000 per month stipend.
Awarded to approx. 25% of eligible Undergraduate (UG) students.
Institute Free Studentship
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakhs. Students who meet MCM means criteria but fall outside the 25% cap.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver only (No monthly stipend).
Awarded to an additional 10% of eligible UG students based solely on financial need.
SC/ST/PwD Tuition Fee Exemption
Category: Must belong to the SC, ST, or PwD category. Income: No income limit (exemption is statutory).
100% Tuition Fee Exemption (Waiver). Additional Benefits: Free messing (basic menu) + ₹1,000 monthly allowance (if family income ≤ ₹8 Lakhs).
100% of all enrolled students in these categories.
Donor-Funded Scholarships
Varies widely. Criteria are set by the donor (e.g., specific branch, gender, JEE rank, CGPA ≥7.5, or income ≤ ₹6 Lakhs).
Varies, typically ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 per year.
Varies, based on the specific scholarship endowment (over 120+ schemes).
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
