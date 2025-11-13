IIT Bombay Scholarships: Complete Guide to Scholarships Admission and Other Details

IIT Bombay Scholarships: Through a number of scholarship programs, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay offers vital financial assistance to students, giving equal weight to both academic success and financial need. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Free Messing facility, which is exclusively for SC/ST students, are the Institute's two main aid initiatives. The MCM Scholarship is to support underprivileged students who continue to perform well academically so that financial limitations won't prevent them from pursuing their educational goals. In a similar vein, the Free Messing service is a targeted program created to lessen the financial strain on students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by providing for their basic food needs while they live on campus.
Students must be aware of an important policy rule: after accepting a scholarship from IIT Bombay, they are not allowed to accept any other scholarships from commercial, semi-governmental, or governmental organizations. In order to preserve openness and adhere to the Institute's financial aid policies, students must disclose any external scholarships they currently have or have applied for at the time of admission. This strategy makes sure that the few scholarship funds are used wisely to help as many worthy students as possible.
How To Apply For IIT Bombay Scholarships?
Scholarship applications at IIT Bombay, like the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, need a series of sequential procedures that are often performed online.
Check Eligibility Criteria: Before beginning the process, confirm that you fulfill the particular financial and academic requirements for the MCM or Free Messing scheme.
Access the Online Portal: To discover the scholarship application link, go to the Academic Office or Dean ACR website on the IIT Bombay official portal.
Fill Out Application Form: Carefully fill out the entire online application form, making sure that all financial, academic, and personal information is correct and double-checked.
Upload Documents of Income: To demonstrate financial necessity, submit the required income documentation from the appropriate authority, such as IT returns, pay stubs, or income certificates.
Submit Other Scholarships: In order to adhere to the Institute's stringent policy criteria, it is necessary to report any current or upcoming external scholarships (government or private).
Submit and Acknowledge: Make sure you receive the digital acknowledgment receipt or reference number for tracking purposes after submitting the application electronically.
Await Verification & Outcome: The data will be verified by the Institute. For updates on the status of your application and the outcome of your final payout, frequently check your IIT Bombay email.
IIT Bombay Scholarships: Eligibility Criteria
IIT Bombay's two primary need-based scholarships, the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Free Messing Facility for SC/ST students, have qualifying requirements that center on the applicant's family income and academic performance. The following general needs have been entered into a table:
Feature
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
Free Messing Facility (SC/ST)
Eligible Category
General, OBC, and EWS students. (A maximum of 25% of the sanctioned intake of UG students are awarded).
Only students belonging to the SC and ST categories.
Means (Income) Criterion
Parental annual gross income from all sources must NOT exceed ₹5,00,000 (Five Lakhs Only) for the preceding financial year.
Parental annual gross income from all sources must NOT exceed ₹5,00,000 (Five Lakhs Only) for the preceding financial year.
Merit Criterion (New Entrants)
Based on the rank secured in the qualifying entrance exam (e.g., JEE Advanced AIR for B.Tech/Dual Degree students; UCEED Rank for B.Des students).
The student must be admitted under the respective SC/ST category norms.
Merit Criterion (Subsequent Years)
Must maintain satisfactory academic performance (typically a minimum CPI/GPA) in the preceding academic year/semester.
Must maintain satisfactory academic performance in the preceding academic year/semester.
Applicable Programmes
Awarded to undergraduate (UG) students (B.Tech, B.S., B.Des). For Dual Degree programs, it is available only up to the 4th year.
Awarded to UG students (B.Tech, B.S., B.Des, Dual Degree). For Dual Degree, it is available only up to the 4th year.
General Restriction
Students cannot accept any other scholarship from government, semi-government, or private sources upon availing the Institute’s scholarship.
Students cannot accept any other scholarship from government, semi-government, or private sources upon availing the Institute’s facility.
