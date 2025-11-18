School Assembly News Headlines Today (19 November): Hornbill Festival, 2026 FIFA World Cup,and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 19 November, 2025 - Staying updated with today's essential School Assembly Headlines—covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology—is vital for students. This regular engagement with current events is crucial for developing responsible citizenship, fostering curiosity, and building news awareness. By exploring contemporary issues and forming independent viewpoints, students can strengthen their critical thinking and gain a better understanding of India's progress, challenges, and global standing, enabling informed decision-making in an ever-changing world.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
8th India-UK ‘Ajeya Warrior’ Military Exercise Begins in Bikaner
-
UK will be Partner country for Hornbill Festival 2025 in Nagaland
-
Media and Entertainment Sector Among India’s Fastest-Growing Industries
-
Embassy of India Hosts Seminar on Relevance of Bhagavad Gita in Today’s World
-
India to Host Global Big Cats Summit in New Delhi next year
-
India to submit updated climate targets to U.N. by December end
-
Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 36
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
UN Opposes Death Penalty for Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
-
Iran ends visa-free entry for Indian travellers amid rising fraud cases
-
NASA, SpaceX Launch US-European Satellite, Sentinel 6 to Monitor Earth’s Oceans
-
Sri Lanka Crosses Two Million Tourist Arrivals in 2025 while India Leads Visitor Numbers
-
India, UAE Explore Deeper Defence Cooperation at Dubai Air Show 2025
-
Elon Musk calls Jeff Bezos a ‘copycat’ after Amazon founder announces $6.2 bn AI startup
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Olympian Gurpreet Singh Wins Silver in 25m Centre Pistol at ISSF World Championships
-
India Dominates World Boxing Cup, Advances to Semifinals in All 20 Categories
Also Check
30+ Question of the Day for School Assembly with Answers
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Sixteenth Finance Commission submits its report for 2026-31 to President
-
India’s Exports Rise 4.8% to $491.8 Billion in April–October Period
-
US announces ‘Fast-track’ visa system for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Thought of the Day
"Believe you can and you’re halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt
Meaning: The quote, "Believe you can and you’re halfway there," succinctly captures the profound power of self-confidence in the pursuit of any goal. It suggests that the most significant barrier to success is often not the physical or intellectual challenge of the task itself, but the internal mental hurdle of doubt and fear. By cultivating genuine belief in one's ability to achieve an outcome, an individual effectively overcomes this initial psychological resistance, which constitutes the "halfway" point of the journey. This strong conviction provides the motivation and focus necessary to start, persist through difficulty, and commit to the sustained effort and action—the remaining half—required to turn the belief into a tangible reality. Therefore, Roosevelt argues that a positive and confident mindset is the essential prerequisite that unlocks all subsequent efforts.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation