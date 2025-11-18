Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025 -2026 With Marking Scheme: Download Free PDF

Haryana Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2025 -2026 With Solution: HBSE ( Haryana Board of School Education) will soon release the official date sheet for Class 10th board 2026. As the exam is expected to be next year in 2026, students who are preparing for the board exam can solve the model paper and old question papers to prepare for the exam. The dates are expected to be released by November; therefore, students are advised to check the HBSE official website regularly to stay updated. Here, students can find the Haryana Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 to understand the question patterns, structure, and get accustomed to the exam pattern. Also read: HBSE Date Sheet 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates to be Announced Soon Benefits of Solving Sample Papers Solving sample papers is essential for understanding the question paper for students who are appearing for the board exams. Having familiarity helps students to prepare in accordance with the right pattern and information. These papers benefit students by analysing how much they have understood and where they need to improve. It also helps students understand the type of questions and level of difficulty they will be expected from the paper.

So to prepare for the board exam, students can start practicing different years' model papers. Check out the HBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025 PDF for you to practice the last year's questions. You can check the latest model paper with last year's paper and draw a comparison between them. Analyse the changes in the question pattern and marking scheme from the older paper. Also Read: Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26: Download FREE PDF HBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 The question paper is usually divided into four sections categorized as A, B, C, and D. The parts contain unseen comprehension (20 Marks), grammar (10 Marks), writing skills (10 Marks), and literature (40 Marks). Given here is Section A from the sample paper with solutions. Students can also access the marking scheme in PDF format to download and understand the marking criteria per question and paper.

Here are Section A questions with solved answers: SECTION-A (Unseen Comprehension) 1. Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow: Black Friday, celebrated globally but especially in the USA, falls on the final Friday of November. It symbolises an annual shopping frenzy, erupting the day after 'Thanksgiving' in the United States. It's a retail extravaganza renowned for colossal discounts and unparalleled deals across stores and online platforms. Shoppers eagerly anticipate slashed prices on electronics, clothing, and more, often queuing for hours before stores open or scouring the internet for lightning deals. Black Friday traces its roots back to mid-20th-century Philadelphia, where police used the term to describe the chaotic crowds flooding the city the day after Thanksgiving. It marked the Army-Navy football game and the influx of shoppers, causing traffic gridlock and headaches for law enforcement. Black Friday got its name from the idea of businesses going from 'in the red' (being in debt) to 'in the black' (making profits). Originally, it was known as 'Big Friday,' but that name didn't stick. In 2011, Walmart, a massive retailer, changed the tradition by opening on Thanksgiving night, breaking the usual Black Friday routine. This move shifted the shopping trend, sparking early openings for others, too. There's also Buy Nothing Day, which protests against excessive consumerism. It falls on the same day as Black Friday, promoting mindful spending and challenging the shopping craze. Colombia celebrates two Black Fridays, one in November, the other in May, for better profits. Despite debates about its impact on consumerism and the commercialization of holidays, Black Friday remains a cultural touchstone.

Questions: a) In which month does Black Friday fall? i. December ii. January iii. November iv. March Answer- iii. November b) What does Black Friday symbolise? i. Painting Frenzy ii. dancing frenzy iii. driving frenzy iv. shopping frenzy Answer: iv. Shopping frenzy c) Black Friday originated from ________ in the mid- twentieth country. i. Phoenix ii. New York iii. Los Angeles iv. Philadelphia Answer: iv. Philadelphia d) What do red and black colours symbolise in the field of business? i. Profit and achievements ii. debt and profit iii. black-marketing and loss iv. corruption and profit Answer: ii. Debt and profit e) Who changed the usual Black Friday routine? i. A saint ii. a retailer iii. a magician iv. a minister Answer: ii. A retailer f) Black Friday was originally known as ______. Answer: Big Friday g) Which day protests against excessive consumerism?

Answer: Buy Nothing Day. h) In which months does Colombia celebrate two Black Fridays? Answer: Columbia celebrates two black fridays, one in November and the other in May. i) Which word in paragraph 4 has the same meaning as 'gauge'? Answer: Touchstone j) Which word is opposite in meaning to the word 'balance or peace' in paragraph I? Answer: Frenzy Q2. Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow: National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) places the teacher at the centre of the fundamental reforms in the education system in India. Education is a continuous process that affects every citizen's life, and the teacher plays a crucial role in that process. The National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) seek to fulfil NEP 2020's objectives of ensuring that all students have equitable access to the best possible education. NPST assures that all teachers should be enthusiastic, driven, highly qualified, well prepared, and equipped to teach all learners at all levels of schooling. Thus, drawing the best talent to the teaching profession is the need of the hour.

The NPST facilitates identifying the qualities of teachers at various career stages. In addition, it focuses on the preparation, practice, and performance improvement of all teachers. The standards and related policies are in line with the fundamental NEP 2020 principles, which will guide the education system and will support the policy initiatives' vision of NEP 2020 to provide high-quality education to all. The NPST will also help in designing pre-service teacher education programmes and in determining all aspects of teacher career management. Students reap the rewards of efforts made in upskilling the teachers. The Professional Standards for Teachers would outline what is expected of teachers at various career stages and at various levels of expertise, as well as the competencies needed for each. The professional standards will be reviewed and revised at the national level in 2030 and every ten years after that, based on rigorous empirical analysis of the system's efficacy.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is a statutory body created by the National Council for Teacher Education Act (NCTE Act), 1993. It is mandated with the planned and coordinated development of both pre-service and in-service teachers throughout the country. NPST was announced in the Budget 2021 as a mandate of the Ministry of Education (MoE), and NCTE was assigned the responsibility to carry out this task. Questions: a) What does 'NPST' stand for? Answer: The National Professional Standards for Teachers b) Who holds the most crucial role for the fundamental reforms in the education system of India? Answer: A teacher c) Which qualities should a teacher have, as assured by NPST? Answer: A teacher should be enthusiastic, driven, highly qualified, well-prepared, and equipped to teach all learners at all levels of education.

d) When will the professional standards be revised and reviewed? Answer: The professional standards will be revised and reviewed in 2030. It happens every 10 years. e) Which word in paragraph I has the same meaning as 'unbiased' or 'impartial'? Answer: Equitable f) Which objective of NEP 2020 is discussed in the passage? i. All students should have equitable access to get fame. ii. All students should have equitable access to get money. iii. All students should have equitable access to get job. iv. All students should have equitable access to the best possible education. Answer: iv. All students should have equitable access to the best possible education. g) What is the need of the hour as discussed in the passage? i. drawing the best talent to the teaching profession ii. drawing the best talent to the dancing profession