HBSE Date Sheet 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates to be Announced Soon at bseh.org; Details Here

Key Points
- The Haryana Board will soon release the HBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet.
- According to past year trends, the schedule is expected in mid or late November 2025.
- Students should check the official website at bseh.org.in for the schedule.
HBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Schedule: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the HBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in mid or late November 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 datesheet:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 schedule soon
|Exam name
|
HBSE Class 10th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
HBSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Board name
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|bseh.org.in
|State
|Haryana
|Class
|
10
12
|Scale
|State-wide
|Exam format
|Offline, pen-and-paper
|Expected exam dates
|February 20 to April 2, 2026
How to check HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Date Sheet?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Date Sheet online when the board releases it:
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Announcements’
- Press on ‘Date Sheet’
- Check the class 10th/ 12th HBSE 2026 exam datesheet
- Check the exam dates and download the file for future use
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Dates
Students can refer to the important dates for Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th exams:
|Event
|Details
|HBSE Class 10th Exam dates
|February 28 - March 19, 2025
|Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 date
|May 17, 2025
|HBSE Class 12th Exam dates
|February 27 - April 2, 2025
|Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 date
|May 13, 2025
HBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Released
The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the HBSE Class 12th Result for Sept/Oct exams 2025 on November 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the September/October CTP, OCTP, Re-appear, Partial Improvement, Full Improvement, and Additional category exams will need to visit the official website to check their results at bseh.org.in by using their roll number or other details.
