Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana 10th result 2022 tentatively in May. Students can check their HBSE class 10th result 2022 at bseh.org.in. To check the Haryana 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number and date of birth. Also, a direct link will be available on this after the declaration of the BSEH 10th result 2022.

The HBSE 10th result 2022 will be provisional. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

The article provides the students with the latest information and updates about the Haryana Board result 2022 class 10th including the procedure for checking the result, last year statistics, compartmental examination, rechecking and reevaluation process.

HBSE 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Exam Name HBSE Class 10th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website bseh.org.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

BSEH will announce the class 10th result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative Haryana Board 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates -

HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Dates

Events Dates Haryana Class 10th Exam March 2022 HBSE Result 10th May 2022 BSEH Class 10th re-evaluation - application June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Haryana class 10th result will be available in online mode on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online bseh.org.in 2022 result class 10th result -

1st Step - Go to the official website - www.bseh.org.

2nd Step - Click on the Haryana Board Class 10th result link available on the home screen.

3rd Step - The HBSE 10th result 2022 window will appear.

4th Step - Now, enter the roll number and date of birth.

5th Step - Click on ‘Find result.’ BSEH 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to Check HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 through Board of School Education, Haryana App?

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has their own app named - 'Board of School Education, Haryana app.' Students can download this app from the play store. They can follow the steps to check the HBSE 10th result 2022 via the app -

1st Step - Open play store and search for 'Board of School Education, Haryana'.

2nd Step - Register by entering your name, email ID and mobile number, after opening the app.

3rd Step - After completing the registration, click on the tab of 'result', towards the bottom of the page.

4th Step - A login page will appear on the screen. Students need to choose the course and enter the roll number.

5th Step - HBSE class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same for future use.

How to check HBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

Apart from checking the result of 10th class 2022 HBSE through the internet, students can also check the result via SMS. After sending the SMS in the given format, Haryana Board will send the HBSE 10th result 2022 on the mobile phone of the candidate.Type the SMS in this format - RESULTHB10(space)ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Haryana Board Result 2022 for Class 10th - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the Haryana Board result checking procedure easier, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the HBSE class 10th result window images along with checking procedure below -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - bseh.org.in. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the result tab. The below provided window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on HBSE 10th Result. This login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Now, enter the required login credentials and the respective result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in HBSE Result 2022 class 10th?

Initially, Haryana Board will release the 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the Haryana result for class 10th based on last year's data. Check details here -

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

Haryana Board 10th Results Statistics

The exam conducting body will release the Haryana Board 10th result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of HBSE, last year, the pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the BSEH result statistics of the last few years -

Previous Years HBSE Result Class 10 Statistics

Years Overall pass percentage Pass% of Boys Pass% of Girls 2021 100% 100% 100% 2020 64.59 % Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751 Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262 2019 57.39% - - 2018 51.15 47.61 55.34 2017 97 95 96 2016 96.45 95.27 94.68 2015 93.48 92.37 91.89 2014 90.45 90.67 89.7

What After the Announcement of Haryana Board 10th Result 2022?

After the declaration of the HBSE class 10 board exam results, students will be able to download and take a printout of the result sheet for further admission process. A hard copy of the examination results will be issued by the board which can be collected from the respective schools.

The students who qualify in the BSEH class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Science and Commerce streams based on the cutoff and the marks secured by the students. The cutoffs for the class 11 admission will be set by the respective schools and junior colleges based on which the admissions will be conducted.

HBSE Result 2022 Class 10 - Rechecking and Revaluation

The students who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10 exam but are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students are required to fill in the applications for the BSEH class 10 revaluation and rechecking process. After submitting the applications, the board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by the candidates. In case there are changes in the marks secured after the rechecking and revaluation process the same will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 - Improvement / Supplementary / Compartment Exam

For the students who do not score the pass percentage in the HBSE 10th Result 2022, the Haryana Board conducts the compartmental examination. This helps the students in saving their academic year. However, it is to be noted that the students who fail in one or two subjects can only appear in the compartmental examination. More information can be sought by the students in this regard from their respective schools.

Haryana 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

The toppers for the Haryana Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the toppers from the table provided below -

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020

Topper’s name Marks secured Rishita 500 marks Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita 499 marks Chahak and Rohit -

About Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE)

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE) was established in the year 1969 to improve the education standard in the state of Haryana. It conducted its first examination at the Secondary level in 1970 and Higher Secondary level in 1976. In the year 1981, the HBSE was shifted to Bhiwani.

The Haryana Board adopted the 10+2 pattern of education as per the new national education scheme starting from 1987. To fulfil the need for vocational education, the board started conducting the vocational examination at the intermediate level starting from the year 1990.