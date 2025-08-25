NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Begins On August 29; Check Important Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations from August 29, 2025. The first round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 wraps up today, with August 25, 2025 being the last date of seat resignation. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round can gear up for the next round. The official counselling schedule will be released by the authority soon, including dates of choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
BSc Nursing
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
Round 2 admissions start date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
NEET UG Roll Number
Password
Also Read on ICSI CA Executive, Professional Result June Session 2025:
- ICSI Result 2025 Live: CS Professional, Executive Scorecard OUT at icsi.edu; Check Scores Here
- ICSI CS June 2025 Result Today: Check CS Professional and Executive Results at icsi.edu With Registration Number and Roll Number
- ICSI June Result Declared FOR CS Executive, Professional at icsi.edu, Download Scorecard Here, Marks Verification from August 26
- ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released; Check Toppers List Details With Name and Rank here
How To Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule online on the official website when the board releases it:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homage, click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
- Scroll down to ‘NEWS & EVENTS’ and click on ‘UG Counselling Schedule 2025 for Round 2’
- The notice will appear
- Download for future reference
Related Stories
Latest News:
- NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Today; Check Important Details here
- DU Admissions 2025: UG Spot Round 1 Registration Starts at du.ac.in
- West Bengal NEET UG 2025: WBMCC Released Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbmcc.nic.in
- TG ICET 2025: TGCHSE Web Option Entry Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule OFFICIAL Notice
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation