NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Begins On August 29; Check Important Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations from August 29, 2025. The first round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 wraps up today, with August 25, 2025 being the last date of seat resignation. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round can gear up for the next round. The official counselling schedule will be released by the authority soon, including dates of choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 here: