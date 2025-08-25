ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Begins On August 29; Check Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 25, 2025, 19:44 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations to begin from August 29, 2025. An official schedule with key dates for choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting will be released soon on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations from August 29, 2025. The first round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 wraps up today, with August 25, 2025 being the last date of seat resignation. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round can gear up for the next round. The official counselling schedule will be released by the authority soon, including dates of choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:

Overview

Details 

Event name 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

BSc Nursing

Level 

Undergraduate 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Round 2 admissions start date

August 29, 2025

Log in credentials 

NEET UG Roll Number

Password

How To Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule online on the official website when the board releases it: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homage, click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
  3. Scroll down to ‘NEWS & EVENTS’ and click on ‘UG Counselling Schedule 2025 for Round 2’
  4. The notice will appear
  5. Download for future reference

