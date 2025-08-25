NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Today; Check Important Details here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who want to give up on their round 1 seat allocations can apply for resignation online today on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The resignation letter by MCC for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is necessary for claiming the refund of the security deposits.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important highlights of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 here: