NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Today; Check Important Details here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window closes today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can resign their round 1 seat allocations online at mcc.nic.in. A resignation letter from the MCC is required to claim a refund of security deposits.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who want to give up on their round 1 seat allocations can apply for resignation online today on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The resignation letter by MCC for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is necessary for claiming the refund of the security deposits. 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important highlights of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation

Exam Name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS

Courses 

Bachelor of Medicine

Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) 

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Round 1 resignation date 

August 25, 2025 

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Registration start 

August 29, 2025 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allocations and wish to withdraw from their seats can resign from their seats today, August 25, 2025 on the official website. This will allow them to participate for round 3 of seat allocations. In order to claim the security deposit refund paid during the online choice filling stage, the resignation letter from MCC for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is required.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Notes

Candidates must follow the advisories laid down by the MCC while resigning their seat for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and read the following guidelines: 

  • Candidates who have not received their NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat confirmation letter must inform their allotted college.
  • Candidates can apply for admissions as well as resignations in online mode only. No offline measures are taken for the entire admissions procedure. 
  • The seat allotment letter is mandatory to receive the security deposit refund. The money will be sent to the original bank account of the candidate.
  • Candidates can appear for Round 2 NEET UG 2025 counselling, starting August 29, 2025 on the official website and timely keep up with the admission formalities.

