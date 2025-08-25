NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Last Date Today; Check Important Details here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who want to give up on their round 1 seat allocations can apply for resignation online today on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The resignation letter by MCC for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is necessary for claiming the refund of the security deposits.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important highlights of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Courses
|
Bachelor of Medicine
Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
|
Round 1 resignation date
|
August 25, 2025
|
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Registration start
|
August 29, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation
Candidates who are dissatisfied with the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allocations and wish to withdraw from their seats can resign from their seats today, August 25, 2025 on the official website. This will allow them to participate for round 3 of seat allocations. In order to claim the security deposit refund paid during the online choice filling stage, the resignation letter from MCC for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is required.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Notes
Candidates must follow the advisories laid down by the MCC while resigning their seat for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 and read the following guidelines:
- Candidates who have not received their NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat confirmation letter must inform their allotted college.
- Candidates can apply for admissions as well as resignations in online mode only. No offline measures are taken for the entire admissions procedure.
- The seat allotment letter is mandatory to receive the security deposit refund. The money will be sent to the original bank account of the candidate.
- Candidates can appear for Round 2 NEET UG 2025 counselling, starting August 29, 2025 on the official website and timely keep up with the admission formalities.
